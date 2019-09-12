« previous next »
Stupid people doing stupid things

Son of Spion

Re: Stupid people doing stupid things
September 12, 2019, 05:23:40 PM
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on September 12, 2019, 05:14:44 PM
No no no no no no  :mindblown

I know. He's crazy. God only knows how he's lived to 57 after climbing over 150 skyscrapers. He climbed Petronas Towers although he got arrested at the 60th floor. He's also done a legal climb on the 2,717 ft Burj Khalifa, although as it was legal he had to have partial use of a safety rope. Usually, he does not use any safety equipment at all.
rob19:6

Re: Stupid people doing stupid things
September 12, 2019, 07:40:23 PM
Quote from: Jm55 on September 12, 2019, 04:43:29 PM
These morons who climb rollercoasters without any safety gear. They sneak into the parks after hours and climb them. Absolutely mental.

This is a group of idiots scaling The Big One at Blackpool

https://youtu.be/Su9zuEdYsAs

To be fair, I'd have done that at their age.
Jm55

Re: Stupid people doing stupid things
September 12, 2019, 08:04:40 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on September 12, 2019, 07:40:23 PM
To be fair, I'd have done that at their age.

Really?!

Id be fucking petrified at any age! Absolutely mental.
rob19:6

Re: Stupid people doing stupid things
September 12, 2019, 08:22:39 PM
Quote from: Jm55 on September 12, 2019, 08:04:40 PM
Really?!

Id be fucking petrified at any age! Absolutely mental.

Yeah. Wouldn't now, but was daft enough to think that was a good idea. I was the type of soft bastard who would walk to a cliff edge, past the danger signs (one of them collapsed not long after) to have a look over and who welded a no smoking sign to an LPG gas cage.
soxfan

Re: Stupid people doing stupid things
October 2, 2019, 12:27:13 PM
The Bronx Zoo says a woman who climbed inside its lion exhibit could have been killed

The Bronx Zoo says the woman who trespassed inside its lion enclosure on Saturday put herself in serious danger.

"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death," a zoo spokesperson said of the woman who climbed over a visitor safety barrier at the African lion exhibit.

The woman can be seen dancing and waving her hands as if taunting the lion to move in a video from a bystander at the exhibit.

In the video, the woman does not appear scared or concerned even as the lion takes a few steps closer to her, and bystanders -- including young children -- could be heard talking in the background.

NYPD Detective Sophia Mason told CNN nobody called 911 and no arrests were made, and they were just notified Tuesday. They had no further information to provide. The Bronx Zoo filed a complaint for criminal trespass, according to the NYPD.

It is unclear how the woman got over the barrier or how long she was there. Neither the woman nor the lion were injured in the incident. "Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers," the zoo said.

https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/bronx-zoo-lion-enclosure-trnd/index.html
soxfan

Re: Stupid people doing stupid things
October 2, 2019, 12:36:33 PM
Two idiots escaped injury two weeks ago doing the same thing. This moron wasn't as lucky. The water is 203 degrees Fahrenheit (95 degrees Celsius). :duh
-----------

Man badly burned by fall into water at Yellowstones Old Faithful
By The Associated Press

A 48-year-old man suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming late Sunday night, the National Park Service announced.

Cade Edmond Siemers told Park Rangers that he took a walk off the boardwalk without a flashlight and tripped into the thermal water near the cone of Old Faithful Geyser, the NPS said in a statement. The park warns on their website that visitors are to always walk on the boardwalks.

"The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface," the statement said.

Siemers was able to walk back to Old Faithful Inn, where he was staying near the geyser, and call for help around midnight.

Park rangers thought there were signs he had been drinking, according to the statement. They later found a beer can near the geyser, along with one of Siemers' shoes, and footprints leading to and from the geyser.

Siemers was taken by ambulance to the West Yellowstone Airport and then flown by plane to Idaho Falls where he was admitted to the burn center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Due to bad weather, the use of a life flight helicopter from Old Faithful was prohibited, the NPS said.

The Old Faithful Geyser erupts every 51 to 120 minutes, according to the NPS. At the vent, the water is 203 degrees Fahrenheit (95 degrees Celsius).

The National Park Service said they are continuing to investigate to determine if any damage was done to the geyser cone. If so, they will forward the results to the US Attorney's Office for prosecutorial review.

Siemers was in critical condition on Monday.

In June 2017, a North Carolina man suffered severe burns when he fell into a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin north of the Old Faithful area. A year before that in 2016, a Portland man died when he went off a boardwalk and fell into a hot spring that was 212 degrees Fahrenheit. His body was not recovered.
soxfan

Re: Stupid people doing stupid things
Today at 02:59:45 AM
I think we should rename this thread "Stupid People With Bison". Here are TWO MORE this year! :evil
----------

A 72-year-old California woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, a news release from the park said.

The woman approached the bison to take a picture and got within 10 feet of it multiple times before it gored her on June 25, according to the release. She sustained multiple goring wounds and was treated by rangers before being flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further treatment. The news release said the woman approached the bison several times near her campsite at Bridge Bay Campground in northwest Wyoming before the bison charged.

"The series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet," Yellowstone's senior bison biologist Chris Geremia said in the release. "Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail. If that doesn't make the threat (in this instance it was a person) move away, a threatened bison may charge," Geremia added. "To be safe around bison, stay at least 25 yards away, move away if they approach, and run away or find cover if they charge."

The attack serves as a reminder that "wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild," the release said. Park visitors must stay 25 yards away from all large animals in the park including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, the release said. If people encounter bears and wolves they should stay 100 yards away.

Another woman was also gored at the park in late May only days after the park reopened to visitors following a closure for coronavirus.
