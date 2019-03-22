Yeah, looks like your moving along nicely Dench. You probably pretty much have the maximum amount of prayer beads available so far.



Theres another mini boss at the reservoir you havent mentioned yet that drops a bead and there is also a hidden bead located within the Hirata estate. ( No fighting required).



Just checking, but have you been using the defeated main bosses memories to increase your attack power?



As Zlen says, you can do a speed run from Ashina Castie idol, across the rooftops and to the next idol. Them beaky bastard nightjar ninjas are a good practice for your deflecting.



Ah I think you mean the purple swordsman guy down in the cave? I ran him into him early on and got smashed but now that I'm semi-pro *cough* I should make quick work of him. I've just been farming 5 exp levels to buy the healing pot upgrade before I try Geni. I've cleared pretty much up to him I think, killed the Jinsuke elite mini-boss up in the castle, the guy with the crazy sheathed attack. One of those fights where I got insta-killed about 5 times in a row, thinking it required Jedi reflexes trying to deflect his special, before realising I could just hold LB as soon as I saw his sheath glow then tap LB once more when he attacked.Thanks for the Hirata prayer beadI found one of those doors up in the Castle but missed that one! As for Attack Power yeah, I'm up to 3 now which I guess is about as much as I can get if they only drop off "main" bosses. 13 vitality aswell now so I don't think I've got any excuses if I fail on Geni - it sounds he's the first proper test.I find that I'm consistently getting fucked by sweeps above anything else. No idea why, they have about the same windup and readability of grabs and thrusts, but something about them makes my reactions malfunction and I do absolutely everything except jump. I'm yet to master the Mario jump-and-bop them on the head.Would you recommend any particular Prosthetics or Combat Arts? I've found them pretty situational so far - I'm assuming some will come in very handy on specific bosses. Currently using the Ichimonji-Double art which is real nice for Posture damage but I find it leaves me open to attack, really need to time it carefully. Prosthetics I'm kinda switching around a lot, Firecracker seems pretty useful on bosses if I can get it off, just because it gives me time to Ichi-double!edit: sorry just realised that i wrote a LOT there...needless to say i'm enjoying this a lot