It's done, guys. The main man is bloody done.
Some lad on an ISS Reddit thread advised me to step back, turn it off and take a good break. So, I abandoned my pre-planned late-night gaming session and got an early night.
Amazing what a good night's rest and break from this game can do.
On the very first try this morning, I just beat all 4 phases with absolute ease. Got two cool lightning reversals off on his Phase III, then punished his electrocuted ass hard with Mortal Draw.
Time to reflect. Back up my save and watch all 3 endings.
Then on to NG+, "Shura" and Platinum.
Wow, right now I feel like a middle-aged Sekiro God (who should be working) At his peak, Isshin Ashina devoted himself to deadly conflict in pursuit of strength. A single-minded killing machine of a man.