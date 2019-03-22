Getting into this now. 1-banged that horse guy then spent nearly an hour on Lady Butterfly. Got her to around 10% in phase 2 so many times but can't quite finish her. I can get through Phase 1 without taking any damage at all, but Phase 2 she never seems to do those lovely telegraphed air-attacks which I've been using Shuriken on to knock her down and chip away at her posture. Just stays on the ground and throws crap at me, and I can't blast her posture down fast enough before she spawns illusions and resets her bar. Should I try to stay on her during the illusions? I've just been running away and then hiding behind a pillar. I'm assuming the Snap Seed is a 1-time only use? As I've only got 1 I've been saving it.Feel like I've improved a decent amount in the time I've been on her though, it's a good tutorial fight. Helped me to understand the combat mechanics a bit more, especially liberal use of sprint to avoid attacks and then lunging back in. I'm still not entirely sure how often I should be tapping LB for some attacks, sometimes I can tap it twice and it seems to parry a whole long barrage, whereas I thought my deflects had to match the enemy attacks blow-for-blow.