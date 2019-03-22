Yep, it is a bit of an issue.Probably the first fight where you really need to mind your posture.He both hits like a tank and is fucking relentless.Remember that as long as you deflect well, he can't fully break your posture even if it's topped up.I was like 'no way am I ever getting through this', then as always you just start figuring out openings more and more and getting better at exploiting them.It might look tricky, but do try and work on getting behind him when he is 'dropping bombs'. It will serve you well for Owl Father also.His easiest opening is the spin jump attack, super easy to dodge and you can punish him plenty afterwards.But really, just make effort to consolitate something every time you fight him. Learn how to read one move, how to dodge one attack, how to punish or avoid something.Brick by brick. Both him and Owl Father are proper chess matches. Take your time and be methodical.PS:If you're Youtubing for guides - my favourite for all Souls games is Fightincowboy.No cheeses, just really tells you how to get through any given fight.He will make you feel like shit though, cause he's kinda good.