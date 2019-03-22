« previous next »
Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
June 26, 2023, 08:29:51 pm
Quote from: Skagger on June 26, 2023, 07:59:55 pm
Just found a katana in Elden Ring that does the Ichimonji  ;D

I'm starting ER next myself mate :)

Just this minute reached the Corrupted Monk (Fake) at the end of Mibu village

Have beaten every other boss and mini-bosses available so far (except Headless).  Have all available Gourds and Prayer Beads too.

Edit:   Just fought Monk quickly and can deflect him easily.  I suspect I need Divine Confetti or Lilac Umbrella/projected force to hurt him though.  One for tomorrow, but I'm confident.
Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
June 27, 2023, 06:35:10 am
Honestly, dont even bother with all that stuff for faux Monk. I tried it all, just ended up complicating the fight without much gains. That fight is a sprint to get his health down, because his posture will not budge an inch before you do. So focus on trimming it down to half first, after that you can deflect him to build up his posture and off you go.
Skagger

  
  
  
  
Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
June 27, 2023, 10:12:35 am
It's the last time in the game that the snap seeds have a purpose. Snap seed then Ashina cross then repeat step 1 and 2 twice more and you're laughing

There's a fairly well hidden prayer bead and a gourd in Mibu that you'll wanna pick up
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
Safe to say he found that confidence, our league and European winning captain.

Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
June 27, 2023, 02:43:18 pm
Quote from: Zlen on June 27, 2023, 06:35:10 am
Honestly, dont even bother with all that stuff for faux Monk. I tried it all, just ended up complicating the fight without much gains. That fight is a sprint to get his health down, because his posture will not budge an inch before you do. So focus on trimming it down to half first, after that you can deflect him to build up his posture and off you go.

Won't using the lilac umbrella to deflect then projected force to attack, whittle down his health?

I did read about snap seed but figured it was a bit of a cheese.  I guess they are in the game for a reason and no more cheese than any other prosthetic or buff

As for the Mibu prayer bead. Yeah I know I need a diving technique to get it.  I bet this game was so much harder on release without the Wiki and forum tips. 

Reddit is usually a cesspit for most things, but the Soulsborne community on there is great.

Edit:  In the end, I just used Snapseed and Mortal Draw on the Bastard Monk.  Up to fighting Shinobi Owl now as I chose to honor Kuro.  These fights are getting bloody tougher.

Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
Yesterday at 03:46:58 pm
Guys, really struggling with Great Shinobi OWL. Help, please.

During his special attacks, I know where to punish him and can do some damage with whatever combat art I choose.

But...  what I am really struggling with, are his sword combos.  SImply burning my posture even when I deflect.  How do you counter these and when do you punish? He just keeps chasing me down.  I get stuck against a back wall and the camera is a nightmare.

I know I'll beat him one day but I've only had him to phase II a few times.  God help me when I fight Owl Father, I know.

The videos I've watched on YouTube are years old and I think he's been patched since, as he just isn't as quick on those vids.

Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
Yesterday at 04:19:10 pm
Yep, it is a bit of an issue.
Probably the first fight where you really need to mind your posture.
He both hits like a tank and is fucking relentless.
Remember that as long as you deflect well, he can't fully break your posture even if it's topped up.

I was like 'no way am I ever getting through this', then as always you just start figuring out openings more and more and getting better at exploiting them.
It might look tricky, but do try and work on getting behind him when he is 'dropping bombs'. It will serve you well for Owl Father also.
His easiest opening is the spin jump attack, super easy to dodge and you can punish him plenty afterwards.

But really, just make effort to consolitate something every time you fight him. Learn how to read one move, how to dodge one attack, how to punish or avoid something.
Brick by brick. Both him and Owl Father are proper chess matches. Take your time and be methodical.

PS:
If you're Youtubing for guides - my favourite for all Souls games is Fightincowboy.
No cheeses, just really tells you how to get through any given fight.
He will make you feel like shit though, cause he's kinda good. :D
Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
Yesterday at 04:28:55 pm
Oh, just wanted to share a drawing I made in tribute to this game after I finished it.  :wave



Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
Yesterday at 08:26:40 pm
Yeah, Fighincowboy is very good, but his Owl fight is out of date, unfortunately.  He's been patched and Owl moves so much quicker, unlike the juggernaut he is in these 4-year-old vids.

I can get to his second phase very occasionally keeping my distance and waiting for him to jump attack.  As you say it's easily dodged and punished.  And that's with using Mortal Draw (no spirit emblems)

Cannot for the life of me punish his charm move without getting debuffed.  H-2-H with swords and there is only one winner.  He blocks almost everything and proceeds to ruin my posture.

Never used any Youtube guides for DS (other than O&S).

This is perhaps the hardest Boss I've ever faced.  I won't give up just yet but it's becoming not fun :(

Thankfully I wont ever have to face him in this form again once he is down.  If I beat him it will by luck and would take me another 500 attempts to beat him again.
Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
Yesterday at 08:39:23 pm
Actually Cowboy I apologise

Just watched his walkthrough fight and he basically deflects the fucker to death.

too good
Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
Today at 01:28:56 am
Beat him, lads. I fucking beat him!! Still had 2 resurrection nodes left too. When I had him down to 1/2 health on phase II I knew it was on.

Wow, that's a few top bosses that I've beaten between 01:00 and 01:30.  Must be my best time to fight.

That was arguably the most challenging boss I ever faced in my gaming history.

I know there's tougher to come, but let me enjoy the moment :)
Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
Today at 05:38:21 am
Get in man! 👏
Thats Sekiro for you.

I recall a chat with my brother while fighting Isshin:

22:34 - No fucking way, Nope. Not happening in a million fucking years. Twat fiuck.

22:56 - Gettt innnnn!!!!

😁

It seems impossible, but you only need one run to click nicely. And when you learn to cope with most attacks its just a matter of time.

Youre going to love Owl Father.
Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
Today at 08:16:16 am
By the way Zlen. Great drawing.

I was too triggered about Shinobi Owl to comment earlier. :)

Isnt Denon of Hatred tougher than Owl Father?
