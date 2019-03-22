Back off hols lads and picked this back upSpent the best part of the day fighting Lady Butterfly. She's finally down and I feel GOOOOOOOOOOOD!Got my attack power up to 3 now and seem to be able to dispatch regular enemies quite easily.Just having a mooch around the reservoir and the Abandoned dungeon. Have now reached an idol for the Senpou Temple.So.. do I go back and have a bash at Genichiro or take on a few mini-bosses first to get my stats up? The Shichimen Warrior is down herein the Dungeon, Is he worth the effort?