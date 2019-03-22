Correct
Yeah dropped him to one life with a death blow from above. Didnt realize his mob was all riflemen, so were easy to quickly dispatch.
Lured the general down the stairs and dispatched him quite easily with the help of a couple of fistfuls of Ash.
The journey across the rooftops was great fun killing all the Nightjar Ninjas, only to get blown up by the last exploding Ninja right by the tower window. Ended up doing a grapple speed run back from the castle idol to the tower idol.
I've just reached a mini-boss near the top of the tower called Ashina Elite - Jinsuke Saze.
He will keep. That'll do for one day.