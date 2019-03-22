« previous next »
Author Topic: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)

Buck Pete

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 25, 2023, 02:59:00 pm
I forgot how tough the boss fights were in this. Even the mini-boss fights

I am struggling with General Tenzen Yamauchi.  Even though he's optional, I still want him to get my 4th prayer bead so I can upgrade my attributes.

Edit: Beat him :)  Acquired my first prayer necklace.  Think I have now surpassed where I got to when I originally played this years ago.  Loving it.
Buck Pete

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 25, 2023, 07:44:15 pm
Man, I also forgot how goddam exhilarating and rewarding it is to beat a FromSoftware main boss.   

Just took down my first main boss Gyoubu Oniwa the Horseman at the Ashina Castle gates.

Had to come away from the PS5 and post on here to calm down.  My heart is racing.

Brilliant game.
Zlen

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 25, 2023, 08:08:50 pm
Man, the things that game has in store for you. Youve basically completed tutorial now. Fun times ahead.

Enjoy.
Skagger

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 25, 2023, 08:43:23 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 25, 2023, 07:44:15 pm
Man, I also forgot how goddam exhilarating and rewarding it is to beat a FromSoftware main boss.   

Just took down my first main boss Gyoubu Oniwa the Horseman at the Ashina Castle gates.

Had to come away from the PS5 and post on here to calm down.  My heart is racing.

Brilliant game.
I'm also getting back into this after a long break,  I'd packed it in thinking it was too hard to be enjoyable, I know what you mean about the buzz of beating the bosses, I've conquered all three that had me beat last time and throughly enjoyed it
Buck Pete

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 25, 2023, 10:00:28 pm
Quote from: Zlen on May 25, 2023, 08:08:50 pm
Youve basically completed tutorial now. Fun times ahead.

Enjoy.

Tutorial?  Lol wow

See you in about 6 months :)
Zlen

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 25, 2023, 11:11:18 pm
First real checkpoint is on top of the castle. Just take your time, its really so well designed to feed you achievable challenges and keep you progressing while never being easy.
Skagger

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 26, 2023, 01:07:52 pm
Quote from: Zlen on May 25, 2023, 11:11:18 pm
First real checkpoint is on top of the castle. Just take your time, its really so well designed to feed you achievable challenges and keep you progressing while never being easy.

Funny you should say that....

Spoiler
I'm there now, I've improved to getting him to his third stage consistently but need to get better still as by the time i get there I'm usually low or out of gourds so get killed pretty quickly
[close]

How far into the game would you say I am by this point, 50/60%?
Zlen

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 26, 2023, 01:15:17 pm
It depends on which ending path you take.
If it's short one, you're about 40% through, if it's one of the longer ones around 30% at most.
Buck Pete

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 26, 2023, 01:21:17 pm
Lads.  I've just beaten the Blazing Bull and reached the Ashina Castle Idol

I can either branch left for to the Ashina reservoir (which I then believe leads to the Ashina depths) or head up the large flight of steps which I presume are heading to the top of the castle.

I know I should be finding out for myself, but from my experience with Dark Souls, you can easily end up in a tough area where you are totally underpowered.
Zlen

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 26, 2023, 01:27:49 pm
There are bunch of minibosses for you to clear now.
Just explore really, plenty to pick up and fights to try out.
No right way and no path obviously easier.

The top of the castle is actually most easily reached via rooftops btw.
If you know the way, you can just run through to the idol and avoid fighting altogether.
Buck Pete

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 26, 2023, 01:52:41 pm
Quote from: Zlen on May 26, 2023, 01:27:49 pm
There are bunch of minibosses for you to clear now.
Just explore really, plenty to pick up and fights to try out.
No right way and no path obviously easier.

The top of the castle is actually most easily reached via rooftops btw.
If you know the way, you can just run through to the idol and avoid fighting altogether.

From the castle idol, I have just been grappling across the rooftops and ran into what I think are called Nightjar ninjas.   This is perhaps the route you refer to.

But... I want to beat this General Mini-boss at the top of the stairs first and get another prayer bead.  Will have to eliminate his mob first though.
AndyMuller

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 26, 2023, 02:07:47 pm
Youve got a whole load of bastards to fight Pete.

God help you.
Zlen

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 26, 2023, 02:32:12 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 26, 2023, 01:52:41 pm
From the castle idol, I have just been grappling across the rooftops and ran into what I think are called Nightjar ninjas.   This is perhaps the route you refer to.

But... I want to beat this General Mini-boss at the top of the stairs first and get another prayer bead.  Will have to eliminate his mob first though.

Won't lie.
I did eat shit for quite some time with that general on the stairs.
For some reason he just never clicked with me.
Ended up spamming him with Whirlwind slash, then dodging away.
He was too slow to do much about it.
Buck Pete

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 26, 2023, 03:02:33 pm
Clearing the trash mob before fighting the General is going to be more of a pain than killing him. :(
Zlen

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 26, 2023, 03:28:53 pm
You can shuriken them, run the rest and grapple out for him to reset.
Buck Pete

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 26, 2023, 03:32:03 pm
Quote from: Zlen on May 26, 2023, 03:28:53 pm
You can shuriken them, run the rest and grapple out for him to reset.


Yeah, then I assume I can stealth deathblow him for one of his lives.
Zlen

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 26, 2023, 03:36:47 pm
I think so, yes.
Can't recall correctly.

Skagger

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 26, 2023, 06:22:12 pm
 Got the bastard after 4 tantalisingly close attempts
Skagger

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 26, 2023, 06:24:02 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 26, 2023, 03:32:03 pm
Yeah, then I assume I can stealth deathblow him for one of his lives.

Correct
Buck Pete

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 26, 2023, 08:24:13 pm
Quote from: Skagger on May 26, 2023, 06:24:02 pm
Correct

Yeah dropped him to one life with a death blow from above.  Didnt realize his mob was all riflemen, so were easy to quickly dispatch.

Lured the general down the stairs and dispatched him quite easily with the help of a couple of fistfuls of Ash.

The journey across the rooftops was great fun killing all the Nightjar Ninjas, only to get blown up by the last exploding Ninja right by the tower window.  Ended up doing a grapple speed run back from the castle idol to the tower idol.  :)

I've just reached a mini-boss near the top of the tower called Ashina Elite - Jinsuke Saze. 

He will keep.  That'll do for one day.

Zlen

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 26, 2023, 09:12:40 pm
Asina dude is literally a practice of double tap deflect. When he sheaths his katana and it flickers white flash - double tap. Youll fill his posture in no time once you get a hang of it.
Skagger

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 26, 2023, 10:34:28 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 26, 2023, 08:24:13 pm
Yeah dropped him to one life with a death blow from above.  Didnt realize his mob was all riflemen, so were easy to quickly dispatch.

Lured the general down the stairs and dispatched him quite easily with the help of a couple of fistfuls of Ash.

The journey across the rooftops was great fun killing all the Nightjar Ninjas, only to get blown up by the last exploding Ninja right by the tower window.  Ended up doing a grapple speed run back from the castle idol to the tower idol.  :)

I've just reached a mini-boss near the top of the tower called Ashina Elite - Jinsuke Saze. 

He will keep.  That'll do for one day.

He's the prelude to a right bastard, Zlen has given you the way straight through him.

I'd completed the Hirate Estate before what's about to come for you, if you've not done it I'd consider pausing the main path and doing that, you get a couple of prosthetics and there's a few mini bosses and a boss to brush up on things
Buck Pete

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 26, 2023, 11:58:03 pm
Quote from: Skagger on May 26, 2023, 10:34:28 pm
He's the prelude to a right bastard, Zlen has given you the way straight through him.

I'd completed the Hirate Estate before what's about to come for you, if you've not done it I'd consider pausing the main path and doing that, you get a couple of prosthetics and there's a few mini bosses and a boss to brush up on things

Yeah, I already got as far as the big Drunkard dude on Hirate estate before I went back to the outskirts and castle.   So I already have the flame and axe prosthetics. 

I'll get to the main boss in Ashina Castle and give him a bash, then decide if I should go back and finish Hirate completely or not.

Zlen

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 27, 2023, 09:10:35 am
Drunkard is just one step away from the last boss of Hirata estate, so go back to it if Geni proves to be too much now.

Plenty of minibosses as well, like Seven Spears, the first Shadow dude and so on.
Buck Pete

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 27, 2023, 11:22:31 am
Quote from: Zlen on May 26, 2023, 09:12:40 pm
Asina dude is literally a practice of double tap deflect. When he sheaths his katana and it flickers white flash - double tap. Youll fill his posture in no time once you get a hang of it.

Bloody hell I just spent literally ages on this dude as I was deflecting (tapping L1 once) and then trying to counter with R1.  Then I tried double Kick jumping (X button twice)

Came back and reread your post and started double-tapping L1 (L1 x 2) as he attacked.  I shredded him in literally less than a minute

Didn't even know double-tapping L1 was a move ffs!!  Where did it explain this in the tutorial?
Skagger

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 27, 2023, 11:56:13 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 26, 2023, 11:58:03 pm
Yeah, I already got as far as the big Drunkard dude on Hirate estate before I went back to the outskirts and castle.   So I already have the flame and axe prosthetics. 

I'll get to the main boss in Ashina Castle and give him a bash, then decide if I should go back and finish Hirate completely or not.

The mist raven is there too, I've found it to be easily the most useful prosthetic, it's well hidden, all I'll say is go for a swim.

As for needing to double parry, oh boy, you've got some fun coming up
Buck Pete

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 27, 2023, 12:09:26 pm
Just realised that Ashina Elite guy was doing 2 very quick attacks in succession. Hence me needing to perform L1 x 2. All good and nice to know.

Yeah, think Im off back to complete Hirata and grab a couple more prayer beads I need for my 3rd necklace.
Zlen

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 27, 2023, 12:41:14 pm
You'll have enemies where you'll need to nail 4x deflects, so this is just a nice intro to that.
As always, game teaches you - by killing you. :D
Buck Pete

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 27, 2023, 05:12:59 pm
Right guys.   The Drunkard is down and I've reached Lady Butterfly

Off to Majorca in a few hours, so that's me done for a week.   Butterfly and Geni are the first jobs when I get home.

Cheers for the Sekiro chat and tips

Good luck on the remainder of your quest Skagger :)
Zlen

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 27, 2023, 05:13:57 pm
Enjoy the trip. 👋
Skagger

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 27, 2023, 05:33:43 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 27, 2023, 05:12:59 pm
Right guys.   The Drunkard is down and I've reached Lady Butterfly

Off to Majorca in a few hours, so that's me done for a week.   Butterfly and Geni are the first jobs when I get home.

Cheers for the Sekiro chat and tips

Good luck on the remainder of your quest Skagger :)

Enjoy the holiday mate! I've just beaten the most jaw dropping boss I've faced since I was 11ish playing MGS, you've got a lot to look forward to
Buck Pete

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
May 27, 2023, 06:39:02 pm
Quote from: Skagger on May 27, 2023, 05:33:43 pm
Enjoy the holiday mate! I've just beaten the most jaw dropping boss I've faced since I was 11ish playing MGS, you've got a lot to look forward to

After Ornstein & Smough on Dark Souls, I have no fear of any boss that FromSoftware chucks at me or the length of time it will take for me to beat it :)
Zlen

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
« Reply #72 on: May 27, 2023, 08:17:34 pm »
Famous last words. 🤣
Offline Skagger

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
« Reply #73 on: June 1, 2023, 09:03:06 am »
What a game this is, 10/10, I've reached the last boss so I'll check back in in a month or so..
Offline Zlen

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
« Reply #74 on: June 1, 2023, 10:17:44 am »
Which ending did you do?
To be honest Isshin isn't that hard.
I mean he's hard, but not insane.
A big open arena helps.

Once you start getting consistently to his phase 2 - you're close.
Phase 2 is definitely the hardest, third is exactly the same but with added lightning attack which is a godsend as you can reverse it on him for major damage.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
« Reply #75 on: June 2, 2023, 10:55:25 am »
Quote from: Zlen on June  1, 2023, 10:17:44 am
Which ending did you do?
To be honest Isshin isn't that hard.
I mean he's hard, but not insane.
A big open arena helps.

Once you start getting consistently to his phase 2 - you're close.
Phase 2 is definitely the hardest, third is exactly the same but with added lightning attack which is a godsend as you can reverse it on him for major damage.
Owl Father was the hardest boss for me. Presentation wise Isshin is excellent though, the only downside being having to repeat the first phase of the fight.
Offline BER

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
« Reply #76 on: June 2, 2023, 12:53:49 pm »
Went for the Shura ending on my second play-through and i just didn't have the will, regular Isshin almost broke me but now i have to fight him and there's fire everywhere, in a cramped arena?

One day, maybe.
Offline Skagger

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
« Reply #77 on: June 2, 2023, 08:46:28 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on June  1, 2023, 10:17:44 am
Which ending did you do?
To be honest Isshin isn't that hard.
I mean he's hard, but not insane.
A big open arena helps.

Once you start getting consistently to his phase 2 - you're close.
Phase 2 is definitely the hardest, third is exactly the same but with added lightning attack which is a godsend as you can reverse it on him for major damage.

I'm pretty sure I've got return and severance still in play, not 100% sure.

I've got to the point of getting to the third stage pretty regularly now, hoping I have time to get it done this weekend
Offline Zlen

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
« Reply #78 on: June 2, 2023, 10:41:01 pm »
Yeah, you got it if youre reaching third consistently. As long as you nail one good run, have some health and gourds left in third stage itll happen.


My favourite was also Owl Father. A true trench warfare battle, chess match that went from no fucking way am I doing this ever to absolutely knowing I have him.

Great game man.
Online Buck Pete

Re: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (release due: 22/3/19)
« Reply #79 on: Today at 01:48:23 am »
Back off hols lads and picked this back up

Spent the best part of the day fighting Lady Butterfly.  She's finally down and I feel GOOOOOOOOOOOD!

Got my attack power up to 3 now and seem to be able to dispatch regular enemies quite easily.

Just having a mooch around the reservoir and the Abandoned dungeon.  Have now reached an idol for the Senpou Temple.

So.. do I go back and have a bash at Genichiro or take on a few mini-bosses first to get my stats up?  The Shichimen Warrior is down herein the Dungeon, Is he worth the effort? :)
