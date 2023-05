Lads. I've just beaten the Blazing Bull and reached the Ashina Castle Idol



I can either branch left for to the Ashina reservoir (which I then believe leads to the Ashina depths) or head up the large flight of steps which I presume are heading to the top of the castle.



I know I should be finding out for myself, but from my experience with Dark Souls, you can easily end up in a tough area where you are totally underpowered.