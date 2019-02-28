The last season of Discovery was brilliant.



I enjoyed this season, but it was really no more than good. Suffering from many of the same issues from the first season with a lack of any real character development besides Michael (the sudden backstory for Airiam was hamfisted and embarassingly bad writing to be quite honest) and too much focus on one central plot which meandered along for far too long. The best episode of the series was by Jonathan Frankes. More of that and I might start to give the show more credit. I'm judging it against the very best in season 3 of The Expanse though, which I just finished. A show that is the absolute best in the genre right now and completely blows Discovery out of the water for storytelling, character development, and just about everything besides CGI. So perhaps unfair of me.Anyway, I love The Orville for completely different reasons to the above two shows. Personally, I've become quite tired of the modern obsession for overarching plots vs the more traditional episodic shows. The best TV tends to combine the two. That's why I picked out Frakes' episode of Discovery, as it worked in itself as a contained episode that I could just enjoy for what it was - an excellent piece of sci-fi storytelling. The shift towards arcs makes perfect sense in the Netflix generation with so much content at our fingertips. It's necessary to hook people in and keep them watching with cliff hangers and the promise of some mind-bending resolution in the future. But I think this has caused oversaturation and the stretching out of plots that are not worthy of a whole season. Don't get me wrong, there are some very fine examples of shows that use arching plot lines and I'm not criticizing those. I just don't feel the writing quite matches the ambition of Discovery versus a show like The Expanse.Conversely, The Orville is at the other end of the spectrum. Fun, lighthearted, good sci-fi concepts contained in one off episodes. Reminsiscent of early Star Trek, which is obviously why it has built up such a big following. Although this latest season had an ongoing arc with Isaac, which I also loved and shows how The Orville is evolving. So I'm very excited to see where it goes in Season 3. Far more than Discovery to be honest.