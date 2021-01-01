« previous next »
Yesterday at 10:37:39 pm
Worst set of fans Ive seen all season.
Yesterday at 11:04:33 pm
Worst set of fans Ive seen all season.
Just came in to say the same thing.

"Working class" thick tory c*nts..  :wanker
Today at 02:18:28 am
Dirty Tory Scum.
Today at 02:59:47 am
Just came in to say the same thing.

"Working class" thick tory c*nts..  :wanker

One of the worst sets of fans for it every year. Good job they're going down again this season.
Today at 11:18:11 am
Worst set of fans Ive seen all season.

They always are

Them and Chelsea
Today at 11:28:20 am
Worst set of fans Ive seen all season.

Why are they such pricks every year? They never used to be.

I was happy for them when they win the league and then Fa Cup a few years later. It seems to be since Covid they act like we're arch rivals, or try and be as obnoxious as possible.

Hopefully they stay down this time because they're not staying up.
Today at 11:33:03 am
Why are they such pricks every year? They never used to be.

I was happy for them when they win the league and then Fa Cup a few years later. It seems to be since Covid they act like we're arch rivals, or try and be as obnoxious as possible.

Hopefully they stay down this time because they're not staying up.

Leicestershire is a funny place. The town itself is really deprived. The outlying areas are the exact opposite. Did some work down there a while ago. The villages outside the town are all picture postcard, country pubs, rugger and foxhunting. The pubs were all full of Harry Enfield plasterer characters with their hot hatch fiestas parked in the car park
Today at 11:38:11 am
Why are they such pricks every year? They never used to be.

I was happy for them when they win the league and then Fa Cup a few years later. It seems to be since Covid they act like we're arch rivals, or try and be as obnoxious as possible.

Hopefully they stay down this time because they're not staying up.

Its not since Covid they've always been c*nts.
Today at 11:39:51 am
Leicestershire is a funny place. The town itself is really deprived. The outlying areas are the exact opposite. Did some work down there a while ago. The villages outside the town are all picture postcard, country pubs, rugger and foxhunting. The pubs were all full of Harry Enfield plasterer characters with their hot hatch fiestas parked in the car park
I lived there for almost nine years, left in 2019. I visited some mates there last year and was shocked to see how rundown the town centre looked. Loads of places have closed down and these facilities aren't being replaced. It was never the most glamourous town centre but it looks a proper kip now.
Today at 11:43:09 am
Leicestershire is a funny place. The town itself is really deprived. The outlying areas are the exact opposite. Did some work down there a while ago. The villages outside the town are all picture postcard, country pubs, rugger and foxhunting. The pubs were all full of Harry Enfield plasterer characters with their hot hatch fiestas parked in the car park

Yeah the county and the city are very different in terms of demographics, like a lot of the Midlands. Fox hunting shires etc.

But it's more the last few seasons they've behaved like pricks whenever we play them. Could understand a bit more if it was Everton who cheated to stay up at their expense the other year..but it's us they have antipathy with.
Today at 11:43:34 am
I think I know more about Leicestershire than any other county in the UK thanks to RAWK!
Today at 11:56:09 am
I lived there for almost nine years, left in 2019. I visited some mates there last year and was shocked to see how rundown the town centre looked. Loads of places have closed down and these facilities aren't being replaced. It was never the most glamourous town centre but it looks a proper kip now.

Town centre looks like any other in the UK now. Rough sleeping is through the roof, shops closing, takeaways and Turkish barbers popping up everywhere and rubbish all over the place. Far from unique to Leicester unfortunately, its symptomatic of the decline in the UK.
Today at 11:58:55 am
Town centre looks like any other in the UK now. Rough sleeping is through the roof, shops closing, takeaways and Turkish barbers popping up everywhere and rubbish all over the place. Far from unique to Leicester unfortunately, its symptomatic of the decline in the UK.

Yeah it's everywhere now, but they start on us with all the poverty shit.
Today at 12:02:26 pm
Yeah it's everywhere now, but they start on us with all the poverty shit.
They were at it for most of the match last night.
Massive c*nts and I will be glad when they are back in the Championship.   :wanker
Today at 12:07:22 pm
Why are they such pricks every year? They never used to be.

I was happy for them when they win the league and then Fa Cup a few years later. It seems to be since Covid they act like we're arch rivals, or try and be as obnoxious as possible.

Hopefully they stay down this time because they're not staying up.

That's true. I remember the first home game of the 16/17 season the new Main Stand opened and it was me and my Dad's first game as ST holders.

We played them that day (and hammered them) but their fans were great. They were Champions as well and pulled out a "Don't Buy The S*n" banner in solidarity when we sang YNWA.

So, I've no idea what's happened to them since.
Today at 12:36:00 pm
Yeah the county and the city are very different in terms of demographics, like a lot of the Midlands. Fox hunting shires etc.

But it's more the last few seasons they've behaved like pricks whenever we play them. Could understand a bit more if it was Everton who cheated to stay up at their expense the other year..but it's us they have antipathy with.
Ive lived in the East Midlands for many many years now ( notts ) and I still cant work out the attitudes of many people of the area .its like they have some massive chip on their shoulder about any outsider no matter where theyre from .completely unwelcoming and suspicious and with a weird superiority/inferiority complex.
The towns and cities of the area are as run down and poor as any other in country but are blind to it thinking they have the best city ( yes ,I mean you Nottingham) and towns while simultaneously singing poverty songs about Liverpool and scousers from their own dumps .
The shires of these places are typical fox hunting areas full of small towns and villages that you see on telly on the news at this time of year of the local hunt gathering to rip foxes to bits and all the local peasants are there cheering them on not realising that theyre being looked down on and laughed at by these heros on their horses ,basically being reminded to know your place .
I remember coming home one night from our game at the old filbert street ground in April 86 .it was the night we beat them 0-2 and Everton lost to Oxford the same night .big night ,huge numbers of reds there great night, put us in the driving seat to win the league that season ,Kennys first and the following Saturday scored the winner at Stamford Bridge to win the league.
Any way drove home that night ,one of the lads say pull in here for last orders ,I was driving so duly pulls in to this nice looking pub in the Leicestershire middle of nowhere,fox hunting territory.
Four of us twenty somethings ,made up at the events of the night go in and typical country pub with about a dozen of so local middle aged couples and one or two farmer types in there .
The landlord was exactly like that one in auf weiderseine pet in his manner to us ,the one that oz,and Wayne and the others always wound up .
Youd think we were shit on the floor the way he spoke to us .we dont allow hooligans in here ,young ,people ,riffraff ,etc etc the list was endless, he finally barked at us  you can have one drink and then you can leave.
The thing was we were well behaved ,acted politely as we entered and just wanted to have a couple of drinks to end what had been a great evening up till then.
So we got our drinks and began talking about the game and how good the atmosphere was etc ,but every 2 minutes ,keep the noise down if you carry on you can get out ,we were barely audible so we gave up and went but it just struck me as typical of these shires up and down the country and what a horrible little insignificant country this is.
The trouble is it starts at the top and runs down to the peasants of these shires who in turn believe themselves to be superior to places like Liverpool and you then see and hear it in all its glory at anfield when, Leicester,forest ,derby,stoke and other brexit towns get their big day out and shame themselves.
Working class tories ,is there anything worse?
Today at 12:44:23 pm
I blame politics myself. These pr!cks will happily sit in shit their whole lives because the Tories convinced them 40 years ago that they're still in a better position than the Scousers.
Today at 12:46:05 pm
I blame politics myself. These pr!cks will happily sit in shit their whole lives because the Tories convinced them 40 years ago that they're still in a better position than the Scousers.

I think you nailed it. ;)
Today at 12:53:58 pm
I blame politics myself. These pr!cks will happily sit in shit their whole lives because the Tories convinced them 40 years ago that they're still in a better position than the Scousers.
These idiots sided with thatcher genuinely believing that she and the tories would look after them when she finished dealing with the NUM .
Then of course she turned her guns on them and they couldnt believe it but they still voted for her and blamed everyone else for the mess the they dropped themselves into .
Theyre still in denial about the catastrophic fuck up they made for themselves.
And sit in shit is exactly what theyve done for 40 years as theres fuck all in this region.
Today at 01:18:17 pm
Town centre looks like any other in the UK now. Rough sleeping is through the roof, shops closing, takeaways and Turkish barbers popping up everywhere and rubbish all over the place. Far from unique to Leicester unfortunately, its symptomatic of the decline in the UK.
They seem typical of too many of the brainless British. People who, rather than oppose it, revel in the decline of their own country, towns, cities and communities whilst poking fun at those they believe to be worse off than themselves.

The Tories must be loving it. Working class communities taunting others over poverty when, in fact, all of our communities have been screwed to death by them for years. They love to divide us and have us fighting amongst ourselves. The unthinking fall for it every time, and all too often they find their way into our away end and preach from the Tory hymn sheet.

Edit: Red Beret and Kemlyn beat me to it. Yes, it's basic Tory behaviour. Those 'fans' are basically useful idiots for Tories.
