Yeah the county and the city are very different in terms of demographics, like a lot of the Midlands. Fox hunting shires etc.



But it's more the last few seasons they've behaved like pricks whenever we play them. Could understand a bit more if it was Everton who cheated to stay up at their expense the other year..but it's us they have antipathy with.



Ive lived in the East Midlands for many many years now ( notts ) and I still cant work out the attitudes of many people of the area .its like they have some massive chip on their shoulder about any outsider no matter where theyre from .completely unwelcoming and suspicious and with a weird superiority/inferiority complex.The towns and cities of the area are as run down and poor as any other in country but are blind to it thinking they have the best city ( yes ,I mean you Nottingham) and towns while simultaneously singing poverty songs about Liverpool and scousers from their own dumps .The shires of these places are typical fox hunting areas full of small towns and villages that you see on telly on the news at this time of year of the local hunt gathering to rip foxes to bits and all the local peasants are there cheering them on not realising that theyre being looked down on and laughed at by these heros on their horses ,basically being reminded to know your place .I remember coming home one night from our game at the old filbert street ground in April 86 .it was the night we beat them 0-2 and Everton lost to Oxford the same night .big night ,huge numbers of reds there great night, put us in the driving seat to win the league that season ,Kennys first and the following Saturday scored the winner at Stamford Bridge to win the league.Any way drove home that night ,one of the lads say pull in here for last orders ,I was driving so duly pulls in to this nice looking pub in the Leicestershire middle of nowhere,fox hunting territory.Four of us twenty somethings ,made up at the events of the night go in and typical country pub with about a dozen of so local middle aged couples and one or two farmer types in there .The landlord was exactly like that one in auf weiderseine pet in his manner to us ,the one that oz,and Wayne and the others always wound up .Youd think we were shit on the floor the way he spoke to us .we dont allow hooligans in here ,young ,people ,riffraff ,etc etc the list was endless, he finally barked at us  you can have one drink and then you can leave.The thing was we were well behaved ,acted politely as we entered and just wanted to have a couple of drinks to end what had been a great evening up till then.So we got our drinks and began talking about the game and how good the atmosphere was etc ,but every 2 minutes ,keep the noise down if you carry on you can get out ,we were barely audible so we gave up and went but it just struck me as typical of these shires up and down the country and what a horrible little insignificant country this is.The trouble is it starts at the top and runs down to the peasants of these shires who in turn believe themselves to be superior to places like Liverpool and you then see and hear it in all its glory at anfield when, Leicester,forest ,derby,stoke and other brexit towns get their big day out and shame themselves.Working class tories ,is there anything worse?