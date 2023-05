Possibly the best squad to be relegated, in any league for a long time. Well, a team without points deductions anyway. I canít fathom it. To the point where if the season was run again Iíd still back them to be top half. Fucking Dean Smith though, an act of self-sabotage on a cataclysmic scale. Whoever came up with his name should never see a football gig ever again. Itís almost a crime.