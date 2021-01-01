They'll be picked apart and I think they'll struggle to come back for a while. Their owner doesn't have the love for them that his father did, which is understandable, and it's very clear they have no money left



They'll get some cash in for the likes of Maddison, Barnes, Daka, a couple of the full backs, Dewsbury-Hall, maybe that Soumare/Ndidi and they're losing Tielemans on a free. They'll need to be clever if they want to come back up but I think they'll struggle personally, especially with Southampton and Leeds looking like the other 2 to drop