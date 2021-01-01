« previous next »
LovelyCushionedHeader

Reply #3000 on: Today at 10:00:27 am
Johnny Evans was off his head last night. Just been booed off the pitch at half time and full time, half the fans had gone by 70 minutes, and those that stayed were telling you you're not fit to wear the shirt... and he comes out talking about how great the support was! 
RayPhilAlan

Reply #3001 on: Today at 10:10:34 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:00:27 am
Well, he's right, wasn't he? Presume he was talking about the away fans and Si Senor.
thaddeus

Reply #3002 on: Today at 10:14:37 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:00:27 am
He also said they need to keep working as hard in their last two games, almost as if what we saw yesterday was the high watermark for Leicester City work-rate  :o

Too much PR training, I guess.  Just regurgitating the stock answers in any scenario.
PeterTheRed

Reply #3003 on: Today at 10:15:51 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:56:14 am
I was delighted for them when the won the league, and thought it was what the game needed - a massive outsider beating the odds, with a humble manager and a team of grafters assembled for relatively little cost.

But then they brutally sacked Ranieri the following season after a poor run of form, got way too big for their boots, and showed themselves as the Tory-loving, royalist, small minded fan base they really are.

Fans were leaving during the first half last night, booing their own team when they are fighting for relegation and desperately need support, and chanting every possible insult they can about us instead of cheering their team on.

God save the king? God can't even save Leicester City you fucking bunch of gobshites. Enjoy the Championship and all your best players leaving  :wave


My feelings exactly. Anyway, there are bigger clubs than Leicester in the Championship, so I doubt that anyone will miss them in the Premier League ...
Caligula?

Reply #3004 on: Today at 11:48:31 am
Hahahaha enjoy the Championship you dipshits  :wave
ScottScott

Reply #3005 on: Today at 11:53:08 am
They'll be picked apart and I think they'll struggle to come back for a while. Their owner doesn't have the love for them that his father did, which is understandable, and it's very clear they have no money left

They'll get some cash in for the likes of Maddison, Barnes, Daka, a couple of the full backs, Dewsbury-Hall, maybe that Soumare/Ndidi and they're losing Tielemans on a free. They'll need to be clever if they want to come back up but I think they'll struggle personally, especially with Southampton and Leeds looking like the other 2 to drop
