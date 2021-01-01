« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats  (Read 220081 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,104
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2920 on: Yesterday at 04:36:44 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:36:10 pm
Smith might be a decent Championship option if they drop down. Good experience in that level and I'd imagine they'd raise decent money from sales whilst still retaining a few decent players. Would expect them to come back up ala Burnley if they get relegated this season.

That's what Norwich thought.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,771
  • Dutch Class
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2921 on: Yesterday at 05:14:22 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:32:54 pm
Wonder how many managers have turned them down to end up with Dean Smith? It's really not a good job to take in the short term as no matter how bad it currently looks, they're expected to stay up because of the squad they have. You can only fail.

Another in a trend of clubs (i.e Leeds, Southampton) only wanting an interim hire with view to something long-term in the summer. I can understand the reasons why, but at the same time you are going to have a hard time finding a quality candidate
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,558
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2922 on: Yesterday at 05:38:25 pm »
There is a very real chance they could go down, so I don't know who they are expecting to be interested in the job if they are in the Championship. If you're going to appoint an interim you can at least aim to make a solid hire.

That said, remembering Fat Sam at Everton, he rinsed them on the contract knowing full well they'd let him go when the season was over. Maybe they simply can't afford a "big" name because any incoming manager would insist on at least an 18 month contract. So they bring in someone they know they can ditch easily.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,104
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2923 on: Yesterday at 06:08:05 pm »
They must have money worries or they wouldn't have kept Rodgers so long (expensive to pay off).

Lampard was expensive to pay off though for Everton though and they did it and got in a manager who can grind results out because they have their own money troubles and therefore couldn't afford to go down.

The likes of Southampton, Leicester and Leeds have made a right pigs ear of their managerial appointments this season and could all go down as a result. Forest will probably save one of them though and threatening to sack Cooper twice hasn't worked for them, i'd imagine he'll go just before we play them and then make some mad appointment.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,589
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 08:46:43 am »
Yeah these are dropping, looks like they are preparing for the Championship.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 11:43:31 am »
If anyone on here didn't already hate Leicester for their Tory chants then appointing the gobshite Dean Smith, backstabber Craig Snakespeare and racist thug John Terry as their managerial team should tip them over the edge.

I'd rather Everton stayed up than Leicester.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,425
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2926 on: Today at 01:06:19 pm »
That's them gone then
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2927 on: Today at 01:15:03 pm »
They'll be picked over good and proper when they drop. Don't think we'll see them back up for a while. 

I'm sure that new training complex will do wonders for their recruitment in the Championship.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2928 on: Today at 01:46:12 pm »
That's a relegation appointment if I've ever seen one
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,558
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2929 on: Today at 02:22:51 pm »
They must be in serious trouble behind the scenes. Sticking with Rodgers for as long as they did was nonsense, but if they're pretty much expecting relegation at this point then what was the point in fucking sacking him?

Rodgers wouldn't have stuck around; he thinks he's too good for the Championship. Chances are another club would have been in for him and they would have got some compo. Were they THAT worried he would screw them in the Championship as well?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,770
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2930 on: Today at 02:38:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:22:51 pm
They must be in serious trouble behind the scenes. Sticking with Rodgers for as long as they did was nonsense, but if they're pretty much expecting relegation at this point then what was the point in fucking sacking him?

Rodgers wouldn't have stuck around; he thinks he's too good for the Championship. Chances are another club would have been in for him and they would have got some compo. Were they THAT worried he would screw them in the Championship as well?

He's right in that thinking. He's definitely a PL manager

They look like they've accepted the drop now. Them and Southampton look in dire straits and don't seem to be able to put a performance together. Southampton I think will be back in a year, Leicester I think might stay down there for a while. Here's hoping Everton join them
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2931 on: Today at 02:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:15:03 pm
They'll be picked over good and proper when they drop. Don't think we'll see them back up for a while. 

I'm sure that new training complex will do wonders for their recruitment in the Championship.
Definitely. Tielemans, Soyuncu, Mendy, Amartey and Evans out of contract, Maddison, Vardy, Ndidi, Ichenacho, Praet and Thomas with a year left. Would expect the likes of Barnes, Pereira, Castagne and Soumare to be seeking the exit too. I don't think they'll stay down long though. Burnley have shown how easy it can be to bounce straight back up, and Leicester have better facilities, more money and a better youth system than just about everyone else in the Championship.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2932 on: Today at 02:50:17 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:38:54 pm
He's right in that thinking. He's definitely a PL manager

They look like they've accepted the drop now. Them and Southampton look in dire straits and don't seem to be able to put a performance together. Southampton I think will be back in a year, Leicester I think might stay down there for a while. Here's hoping Everton join them


He wouldn't have been had he taken them down & he isn't now  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,767
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2933 on: Today at 02:51:19 pm »
Maddison and Barnes will be the most in demand out of that lot.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 