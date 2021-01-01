They'll be picked over good and proper when they drop. Don't think we'll see them back up for a while.
I'm sure that new training complex will do wonders for their recruitment in the Championship.
Definitely. Tielemans, Soyuncu, Mendy, Amartey and Evans out of contract, Maddison, Vardy, Ndidi, Ichenacho, Praet and Thomas with a year left. Would expect the likes of Barnes, Pereira, Castagne and Soumare to be seeking the exit too. I don't think they'll stay down long though. Burnley have shown how easy it can be to bounce straight back up, and Leicester have better facilities, more money and a better youth system than just about everyone else in the Championship.