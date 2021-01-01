They must have money worries or they wouldn't have kept Rodgers so long (expensive to pay off).



Lampard was expensive to pay off though for Everton though and they did it and got in a manager who can grind results out because they have their own money troubles and therefore couldn't afford to go down.



The likes of Southampton, Leicester and Leeds have made a right pigs ear of their managerial appointments this season and could all go down as a result. Forest will probably save one of them though and threatening to sack Cooper twice hasn't worked for them, i'd imagine he'll go just before we play them and then make some mad appointment.