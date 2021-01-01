« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats  (Read 219852 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,104
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2920 on: Yesterday at 04:36:44 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:36:10 pm
Smith might be a decent Championship option if they drop down. Good experience in that level and I'd imagine they'd raise decent money from sales whilst still retaining a few decent players. Would expect them to come back up ala Burnley if they get relegated this season.

That's what Norwich thought.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,771
  • Dutch Class
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2921 on: Yesterday at 05:14:22 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:32:54 pm
Wonder how many managers have turned them down to end up with Dean Smith? It's really not a good job to take in the short term as no matter how bad it currently looks, they're expected to stay up because of the squad they have. You can only fail.

Another in a trend of clubs (i.e Leeds, Southampton) only wanting an interim hire with view to something long-term in the summer. I can understand the reasons why, but at the same time you are going to have a hard time finding a quality candidate
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,555
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2922 on: Yesterday at 05:38:25 pm »
There is a very real chance they could go down, so I don't know who they are expecting to be interested in the job if they are in the Championship. If you're going to appoint an interim you can at least aim to make a solid hire.

That said, remembering Fat Sam at Everton, he rinsed them on the contract knowing full well they'd let him go when the season was over. Maybe they simply can't afford a "big" name because any incoming manager would insist on at least an 18 month contract. So they bring in someone they know they can ditch easily.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,104
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2923 on: Yesterday at 06:08:05 pm »
They must have money worries or they wouldn't have kept Rodgers so long (expensive to pay off).

Lampard was expensive to pay off though for Everton though and they did it and got in a manager who can grind results out because they have their own money troubles and therefore couldn't afford to go down.

The likes of Southampton, Leicester and Leeds have made a right pigs ear of their managerial appointments this season and could all go down as a result. Forest will probably save one of them though and threatening to sack Cooper twice hasn't worked for them, i'd imagine he'll go just before we play them and then make some mad appointment.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,582
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 08:46:43 am »
Yeah these are dropping, looks like they are preparing for the Championship.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 11:43:31 am »
If anyone on here didn't already hate Leicester for their Tory chants then appointing the gobshite Dean Smith, backstabber Craig Snakespeare and racist thug John Terry as their managerial team should tip them over the edge.

I'd rather Everton stayed up than Leicester.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 