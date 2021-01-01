There is a very real chance they could go down, so I don't know who they are expecting to be interested in the job if they are in the Championship. If you're going to appoint an interim you can at least aim to make a solid hire.
That said, remembering Fat Sam at Everton, he rinsed them on the contract knowing full well they'd let him go when the season was over. Maybe they simply can't afford a "big" name because any incoming manager would insist on at least an 18 month contract. So they bring in someone they know they can ditch easily.