Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
March 8, 2022, 09:28:37 am
Quote from: El Lobo on March  8, 2022, 09:11:03 am
Pretty sure he's not 'demanded autonomy' either but I think in these situations you just have to bow to the undoubted inside knowledge Fromola has.

They are what they are, good team if they have a bit of luck with injuries. This season they absolutely haven't (not that its not funny, it absolutely is considering the shit they amongst others gave us last season when we 'only had Van Dijk out'). Pereira, Justin and Fofana have all signed new contracts in the last few weeks, which is good business.

It feels like Leicester have had an injury crisis ever since the back-end of the 19/20 season.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
March 8, 2022, 09:41:48 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March  8, 2022, 09:28:37 am
It feels like Leicester have had an injury crisis ever since the back-end of the 19/20 season.

Just looked at their official website. Their Head Physio is Phil Boersma.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
March 8, 2022, 11:48:06 am
Quote from: Persephone on March  8, 2022, 07:06:40 am
That's because he's a good coach who can get the best of players, however he can't recruit to save his life. His teams stagnate or get worse as he replaces players and inevitably his entire persona starts to wear thin on the players.

But he still has the same issues, a lot of coaches are stubborn, but he seems to be next level.

As good as he is, he isnt able to adapt. You always know what youll get from a Rodgers team, both for the good and the bad.

As for recruitment, that at Leicester also seems to have been either good or bad.  Not a whole lot in between!
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
March 8, 2022, 12:43:45 pm
Quote from: Persephone on March  8, 2022, 07:06:40 am
That's because he's a good coach who can get the best of players, however he can't recruit to save his life. His teams stagnate or get worse as he replaces players and inevitably his entire persona starts to wear thin on the players.

Given that his teams have no defensive structure or backbone, his European record is atrocious, he's got a terrible eye for a player, he's arrogant, his personality becomes jarring on the squad and fans, and his man-management approach is often awful; you'd think he shouldn't even be a manager. But to be fair he's done very good things with Swansea, Celtic, Leicester and was on the verge of a league title with Liverpool.

That shows he can actually manage, and is clearly a good coach, but it does tend to unravel horribly though once he's built a team in his own image. It's a bit Steve McClaren-esque. Interesting to see if he can make the most of a bit of a gift horse with the Conference League this season, although it took another calamitous group stage exit from Europe to get in it. If he could win that, then it's another big achievement at Leicester. Their season hangs on that really.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
March 8, 2022, 12:47:18 pm
Quote from: Fromola on March  8, 2022, 12:43:45 pm
Given that his teams have no defensive structure or backbone, his European record is atrocious, he's got a terrible eye for a player, he's arrogant, his personality becomes jarring on the squad and fans, and his man-management approach is often awful; you'd think he shouldn't even be a manager.........


Quote
But to be fair he's done very good things with Swansea, Celtic, Leicester and was on the verge of a league title with Liverpool.

:lmao

Thats genius. Shit tactically, shit in Europe, shit signing players, arrogant, fans and players hate him, shit man management....but he's done really good things with every team he's managed in the last twelve years. When you typed all of that out did you not stop for a second and think 'if he's done really good things with all those teams....maybe most of those things aren't actually true' Fromola?
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
March 8, 2022, 12:56:49 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on March  8, 2022, 12:47:18 pm
:lmao

Thats genius. Shit tactically, shit in Europe, shit signing players, arrogant, fans and players hate him, shit man management....but he's done really good things with every team he's managed in the last twelve years. When you typed all of that out did you not stop for a second and think 'if he's done really good things with all those teams....maybe most of those things aren't actually true' Fromola?

Oh here he is.

That contradiction was the point of the post (tongue in cheek emphasised). That on the face of it he's got a lot of bad qualities and weaknesses, yet he's done good things wherever he's managed and has therefore proved to be a good manager because of those achievements and is clearly a good coach. It doesn't add up but there you go.

Shit record in Europe (fact). Lack of defensive structure and backbone in his teams (you'd be hard to find many arguments here). Arrogant (no arguments there). Man-management lacking at times (plenty of ex players have said as much, particularly that he does one thing and says another). Shit recruitment (hence it unravels once he's had time to build his own team).
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
March 8, 2022, 01:07:48 pm
A lot of Leicesters better young players are all signing new contracts, he must be doing something right in a man management sense. Who are the plenty of ex players who have said as much by the way?
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
March 8, 2022, 05:27:06 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on March  8, 2022, 11:48:06 am
But he still has the same issues, a lot of coaches are stubborn, but he seems to be next level.

As good as he is, he isnt able to adapt. You always know what youll get from a Rodgers team, both for the good and the bad.

As for recruitment, that at Leicester also seems to have been either good or bad.  Not a whole lot in between!

Could say that about just about any manager in the world, tbf. Shouldn't be an indictment on Rodgers.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
March 8, 2022, 06:14:32 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on March  8, 2022, 09:11:03 am
Pretty sure he's not 'demanded autonomy' either but I think in these situations you just have to bow to the undoubted inside knowledge Fromola has.

They are what they are, good team if they have a bit of luck with injuries. This season they absolutely haven't (not that its not funny, it absolutely is considering the shit they amongst others gave us last season when we 'only had Van Dijk out'). Pereira, Justin and Fofana have all signed new contracts in the last few weeks, which is good business.

Congerton was only brought in at Rodgers behest. The opinions I've seen online are that he's the fall guy especially as it relates to signing Vestegaard and Bertrand both of who ended up being neigh on unplayable in the PL. This would somewhat make sense in that Rodgers here was willing to sack his staff to save himself.

But aside from that it is all conjecture and probably means nothing in the end. Just some gossip to pass the time.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
March 8, 2022, 06:16:17 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March  8, 2022, 06:14:32 pm
Congerton was only brought in at Rodgers behest. The opinions I've seen online are that he's the fall guy especially as it relates to signing Vestegaard and Bertrand both of who ended up being neigh on unplayable in the PL. This would somewhat make sense in that Rodgers here was willing to sack his staff to save himself.
Sounds like he had a mare...
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
March 8, 2022, 06:17:45 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March  8, 2022, 05:27:06 pm
Could say that about just about any manager in the world, tbf. Shouldn't be an indictment on Rodgers.

I dont agree with that. The best managers adapt as they need to, so there isnt a set template, even if the basis of the style remains the same. Surely you as a LFC fan would know that better than most being as weve witnessed it first hand with Jürgen Klopp. He had to adapt, so he did.  Rodgers doesnt seem able to, and he doesnt seem able to correct some mistakes that have been a problem with his teams for year. That doesnt mean hes a poor coach though, just doesnt make him a great one. And stuff like that is the difference.  Hes still one of the best of the rest in this league though.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
March 8, 2022, 06:19:34 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on March  8, 2022, 06:16:17 pm
Sounds like he had a mare...

Hah, neigh or nigh I guess lol
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
March 8, 2022, 06:20:05 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on March  8, 2022, 06:16:17 pm
Sounds like he had a mare...

They were two of the mane men at Southampton as well.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
March 8, 2022, 06:22:31 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March  8, 2022, 06:14:32 pm
Congerton was only brought in at Rodgers behest. The opinions I've seen online are that he's the fall guy especially as it relates to signing Vestegaard and Bertrand both of who ended up being neigh on unplayable in the PL. This would somewhat make sense in that Rodgers here was willing to sack his staff to save himself.

But aside from that it is all conjecture and probably means nothing in the end. Just some gossip to pass the time.

Remember as well FSG were toying between Martinez and Rodgers and were then going to appoint a Sporting Director to head up recruitment. Rodgers basically turned around and said he won't work with one, he wants control over transfers and FSG reluctantly agreed, seduced by his dossier and salesman pitch. First summer he blew the budget on Fabio Borini and Joe Allen and tried to flog Henderson so he could buy Clint Dempsey. FSG went with the committee after that (who Rodgers briefed against at every opportunity) but they at least brought in Sturridge and Coutinho in the next window.

He also tried to bring Bertrand here as well as the likes of Ashley Williams.

« Last Edit: March 8, 2022, 06:24:10 pm by Fromola »
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
March 9, 2022, 01:00:31 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on March  8, 2022, 06:17:45 pm
I dont agree with that. The best managers adapt as they need to, so there isnt a set template, even if the basis of the style remains the same. Surely you as a LFC fan would know that better than most being as weve witnessed it first hand with Jürgen Klopp. He had to adapt, so he did.  Rodgers doesnt seem able to, and he doesnt seem able to correct some mistakes that have been a problem with his teams for year. That doesnt mean hes a poor coach though, just doesnt make him a great one. And stuff like that is the difference.  Hes still one of the best of the rest in this league though.

Well duh, the best are the best for a reason. Theres a very select, small group of managers who could be considered the best at any point in time.

As for the rest? The vast, vast majority of them fall on different levels but fall short of the best. Nothing wrong with that, is my point. Unless youre just shit like Steve Bruce.  ;D
« Last Edit: March 9, 2022, 01:02:04 am by Lone Star Red »
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
October 4, 2022, 03:55:12 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on October  4, 2022, 03:44:59 pm
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
October 4, 2022, 03:56:04 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on October  4, 2022, 03:55:12 pm
You and I both know thats not the case, so lets not exaggerate and play the PC game.

Hopefully when you go the match youre well behaved. Instead of get up tart or you fucking pussy when someone goes down form a nothing challenge, you say something along the lines of I say old chap, that coming together was rather unfortunate wasnt it old bean. Hope you are fine and dandy.

After all dont want to come across as hypocritical on a forum.

:D

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
October 4, 2022, 04:56:46 pm
can someone tell me what that trial was about and how they know each other?
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
October 4, 2022, 04:59:05 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on October  4, 2022, 04:56:46 pm
can someone tell me what that trial was about and how they know each other?
Absolutely not.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
October 4, 2022, 06:27:03 pm
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
April 3, 2023, 03:23:06 pm
If Everton do end up escaping relegation again this year then I'd be happy for this lot to be the Burnley of 2022/23.  Their fans and some of their players think they're much better than they are and a dose of the Championship will do them the world of good.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
April 3, 2023, 03:24:23 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on April  3, 2023, 03:23:06 pm
If Everton do end up escaping relegation again this year then I'd be happy for this lot to be the Burnley of 2022/23.  Their fans and some of their players think they're much better than they are and a dose of the Championship will do them the world of good.

I would love to see these bad Tories down. LOVE IT.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 01:37:26 pm
It seems as if Rafa Benitez maybe in talks to manage Leicester according to Fabrizio Romano.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 01:39:47 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:37:26 pm
It seems as if Rafa Benitez maybe in talks to manage Leicester according to Fabrizio Romano.

Rafa keeping them up at the expense of Everton would be delightful ;D
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 01:40:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:39:47 pm
Rafa keeping them up at the expense of Everton would be delightful ;D

I'd forgotten about that, imagine the fume then.  :D
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 01:41:13 pm
Its going to be Dean Smith. Hilariously.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 01:42:48 pm
Least he'd try fix their defense.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 01:45:31 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:41:13 pm
Its going to be Dean Smith. Hilariously.

It sounds as if its on an interim based contract, maybe they are considering others. It will be interesting.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 01:46:45 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:41:13 pm
Its going to be Dean Smith. Hilariously.

Is there some kind of weird shit happening where teams are deliberately helping Everton?
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 01:47:29 pm
Any players we'd have off these if they go down?
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 01:48:41 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:47:29 pm
Any players we'd have off these if they go down?

I'd take James Maddison for an option.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 01:50:23 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:47:29 pm
Any players we'd have off these if they go down?

Ndidi maybe? I don't know what he has been like for a while but he was good for like a year or 2
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 01:51:56 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:47:29 pm
Any players we'd have off these if they go down?

Loads of them would get snapped up. Maddison is obvious but many would be in demand. For us maybe Castagne as an option to cover both full backs.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 02:25:42 pm
Took way too long to make the change. Can't see them staying up now.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 02:34:34 pm
What a terrible appointment
