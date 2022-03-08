That's because he's a good coach who can get the best of players, however he can't recruit to save his life. His teams stagnate or get worse as he replaces players and inevitably his entire persona starts to wear thin on the players.



Given that his teams have no defensive structure or backbone, his European record is atrocious, he's got a terrible eye for a player, he's arrogant, his personality becomes jarring on the squad and fans, and his man-management approach is often awful; you'd think he shouldn't even be a manager. But to be fair he's done very good things with Swansea, Celtic, Leicester and was on the verge of a league title with Liverpool.That shows he can actually manage, and is clearly a good coach, but it does tend to unravel horribly though once he's built a team in his own image. It's a bit Steve McClaren-esque. Interesting to see if he can make the most of a bit of a gift horse with the Conference League this season, although it took another calamitous group stage exit from Europe to get in it. If he could win that, then it's another big achievement at Leicester. Their season hangs on that really.