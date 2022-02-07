« previous next »
Author Topic: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats

Crosby Nick

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2840 on: February 7, 2022, 10:41:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on February  7, 2022, 09:51:19 pm
Is she particularly loud?

Typical Italian really.
Elzar

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2841 on: February 11, 2022, 06:03:23 am »
Not sure what was worse, them leaving Van Dijk without a proper marker every game just a guy stood watching him from near the goal)or the amount of players that went down injured and shot back up when a foul was given.
gazzalfc

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2842 on: February 11, 2022, 08:16:48 am »
The downfall of James Maddison as a player to pantomime villain is of great amusement to me.
El Lobo

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2843 on: February 11, 2022, 09:18:35 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on February 11, 2022, 08:16:48 am
The downfall of James Maddison as a player to pantomime villain is of great amusement to me.

Comfortably their best player this season though.

Fucking awful yesterday they were. I mean they were in the first game, an absolute crime we let them get away with anything let alone a win. Justin I thought was decent last night but the likes of Ndidi, Barnes, Iheanacho, Tielemans, Soyuncu etc have fallen off a cliff this season. And as a club they're legendary for downing tools, and they have with Rodgers. I'd be shocked if he's in charge at the end of the season.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2844 on: February 11, 2022, 09:40:38 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 11, 2022, 09:18:35 am
Comfortably their best player this season though.

Fucking awful yesterday they were. I mean they were in the first game, an absolute crime we let them get away with anything let alone a win. Justin I thought was decent last night but the likes of Ndidi, Barnes, Iheanacho, Tielemans, Soyuncu etc have fallen off a cliff this season. And as a club they're legendary for downing tools, and they have with Rodgers. I'd be shocked if he's in charge at the end of the season.
There was a couple of things from his interview last night. One was his general demeanor, there was a look of resignation about him almost oh shit, this has happened before.

Then there was the comments about the central defence and how they'd have to seek solutions in the summer. First he didn't sound overly confident that he'd be there, but Rodgers used to say that coaching a defence was the easy bit and the rest more difficult?

I just get the impression it's not an area of strength for him and so he avoids it and hopes he can sign someone to delegate the responsibility to.
Elzar

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2845 on: February 11, 2022, 09:42:17 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on February 11, 2022, 09:40:38 am
There was a couple of things from his interview last night. One was his general demeanor, there was a look of resignation about him almost oh shit, this has happened before.

Then there was the comments about the central defence and how they'd have to seek solutions in the summer. First he didn't sound overly confident that he'd be there, but Rodgers used to say that coaching a defence was the easy bit and the rest more difficult?

I just get the impression it's not an area of strength for him and so he avoids it and hopes he can sign someone to delegate the responsibility to.

Soyuncu was on the bench last night, Evans is not going to be up to it when he returns and needs replacing anyway. Fofana might take a while to come back in. They basically need 3 new defenders and for at least 2 to settle very quickly.
El Lobo

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2846 on: February 11, 2022, 09:45:09 am »
He definitely doesn't help himself, and 100% we've seen this before.

Ndidi and Amartey in defence with Soyuncu and Vestergaard on the bench. Thats a classic Rodgers 'you bought me this, I don't like it' trick.
JackWard33

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2847 on: February 11, 2022, 09:50:09 am »
They're going to finish in a position much more in line with their wage bill than previous years
Champions league football on a mid table budget just isn't a thing
Sort of wish they'd made it one of the last two years even though I can't stand them as a club, just to prove it was possible to buck the tyranny of finance in the league
Crosby Nick

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2848 on: February 11, 2022, 09:53:44 am »
Quote from: Elzar on February 11, 2022, 09:42:17 am
Soyuncu was on the bench last night, Evans is not going to be up to it when he returns and needs replacing anyway. Fofana might take a while to come back in. They basically need 3 new defenders and for at least 2 to settle very quickly.

He can feel aggrieved about Fofana. Really promising and then on the end of a shocking tackle in a pre season game. Thats obviously hurt them but is hardly the sole reason for them looking a soft touch at the moment.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2849 on: February 11, 2022, 09:58:30 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 11, 2022, 09:45:09 am
He definitely doesn't help himself, and 100% we've seen this before.

Ndidi and Amartey in defence with Soyuncu and Vestergaard on the bench. Thats a classic Rodgers 'you bought me this, I don't like it' trick.
As poor as Soyuncu has been, it's definitely an odd choice not to play natural centre halves and stick two midfielders in there - didn't pay much attention to us last season then did he?

Having a scan of Leicester forums, the fans have turned on him. Open discussion about who they want to replace him and a fair few seemingly convinced he's going to Utd in the Summer. They're very unhappy because apparently he keeps talking about Leicester 'needing a rebuild' which is somewhat odd given they've let him spend £60m on Strikers, they've retained Ndidi and Barnes, have Maddison who is talented (but not actually that good), and have spent heavily on full backs. Where's the rebuild needed other than defensive reinforcement? That's not a rebuild and Leicester fans seem to agree.

I think it has come to the point where the discussion is valid, albeit he has done a good job there overall. It's just when you look at the last calendar year, the FA Cup win is massive in making the time look a success, because their league form's been dreadful.

One another note, anyone else think Dewsbury-Hall has played very well against us in both games this season?
rob1966

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2850 on: February 11, 2022, 10:00:37 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 11, 2022, 09:50:09 am
They're going to finish in a position much more in line with their wage bill than previous years
Champions league football on a mid table budget just isn't a thing
Sort of wish they'd made it one of the last two years even though I can't stand them as a club, just to prove it was possible to buck the tyranny of finance in the league

I'd prefer that didn't happen, otherwise it adds to the sportswashers that they're not where they are because of having unlimited funds, they just built the right squad and anyone can do it.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2851 on: February 11, 2022, 10:02:24 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 11, 2022, 09:58:30 am
As poor as Soyuncu has been, it's definitely an odd choice not to play natural centre halves and stick two midfielders in there - didn't pay much attention to us last season then did he?

Having a scan of Leicester forums, the fans have turned on him. Open discussion about who they want to replace him and a fair few seemingly convinced he's going to Utd in the Summer. They're very unhappy because apparently he keeps talking about Leicester 'needing a rebuild' which is somewhat odd given they've let him spend £60m on Strikers, they've retained Ndidi and Barnes, have Maddison who is talented (but not actually that good), and have spent heavily on full backs. Where's the rebuild needed other than defensive reinforcement? That's not a rebuild and Leicester fans seem to agree.

I think it has come to the point where the discussion is valid, albeit he has done a good job there overall. It's just when you look at the last calendar year, the FA Cup win is massive in making the time look a success, because their league form's been dreadful.

One another note, anyone else think Dewsbury-Hall has played very well against us in both games this season?
I agree, although it could be his name that stands out. My wife was working on her computer last night so just listening not watching and she though Dewsbury Hall was a stately home near Huddersfield.
El Lobo

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2852 on: February 11, 2022, 10:06:30 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 11, 2022, 09:58:30 am
As poor as Soyuncu has been, it's definitely an odd choice not to play natural centre halves and stick two midfielders in there - didn't pay much attention to us last season then did he?

Having a scan of Leicester forums, the fans have turned on him. Open discussion about who they want to replace him and a fair few seemingly convinced he's going to Utd in the Summer. They're very unhappy because apparently he keeps talking about Leicester 'needing a rebuild' which is somewhat odd given they've let him spend £60m on Strikers, they've retained Ndidi and Barnes, have Maddison who is talented (but not actually that good), and have spent heavily on full backs. Where's the rebuild needed other than defensive reinforcement? That's not a rebuild and Leicester fans seem to agree.

I think it has come to the point where the discussion is valid, albeit he has done a good job there overall. It's just when you look at the last calendar year, the FA Cup win is massive in making the time look a success, because their league form's been dreadful.

One another note, anyone else think Dewsbury-Hall has played very well against us in both games this season?

I'm not sure really. Schmeichel, Evans, Albrighton and Vardy are all 32+ so likely to need replacing very soon (should have been already). There's probably an acceptance that one or two will go, Tielemans being the obvious one. Considering how important those players are to how they play I can see why he'd call it a rebuild....but its not a smart thing to keep saying.

Its got massive echoes of us in 13/14 and then 14/15 to me. He's bought Daka, who is so different to Vardy. He's bought Soumare, who is so different to Tielemans. He seems to have this habit of having a very effective team, sometimes almost stumbling upon it, and yet when the time comes to replace he few players he has absolutely no idea how to do it. They should have been all over Danny Ings in the summer, and Ajer. They seem to have gone for Daka and Soumare purely because they were very highly rated and they could, without thinking for a minute how they'd fit in.

Leicester fans turn at the drop of a hat though, its their thing. There aren't many managers in the world who would have got them two top five finishes in a row and an FA Cup, and yet here they are hankering for Nigel Pearson to return.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2853 on: February 11, 2022, 10:08:15 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 11, 2022, 09:58:30 am

 a fair few seemingly convinced he's going to Utd in the Summer.

That would be fantastic
RedG13

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2854 on: February 11, 2022, 10:09:29 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 11, 2022, 09:58:30 am
As poor as Soyuncu has been, it's definitely an odd choice not to play natural centre halves and stick two midfielders in there - didn't pay much attention to us last season then did he?

Having a scan of Leicester forums, the fans have turned on him. Open discussion about who they want to replace him and a fair few seemingly convinced he's going to Utd in the Summer. They're very unhappy because apparently he keeps talking about Leicester 'needing a rebuild' which is somewhat odd given they've let him spend £60m on Strikers, they've retained Ndidi and Barnes, have Maddison who is talented (but not actually that good), and have spent heavily on full backs. Where's the rebuild needed other than defensive reinforcement? That's not a rebuild and Leicester fans seem to agree.

I think it has come to the point where the discussion is valid, albeit he has done a good job there overall. It's just when you look at the last calendar year, the FA Cup win is massive in making the time look a success, because their league form's been dreadful.

One another note, anyone else think Dewsbury-Hall has played very well against us in both games this season?
Dewsbury-Hall keep popping up in some spots. His underlying number dont look too bad either
https://fbref.com/en/players/5c74c0f5/Kiernan-Dewsbury-Hall
Drinks Sangria

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2855 on: February 11, 2022, 10:18:02 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on February 11, 2022, 10:09:29 am
Dewsbury-Hall keep popping up in some spots. His underlying number dont look too bad either
https://fbref.com/en/players/5c74c0f5/Kiernan-Dewsbury-Hall
This is kind of what I was getting at, he could be the effective utility midfielder who would be able to cover Trent's positioning, although I think he's left footed which would be an issue in that specific instance. Leicester would also want loads for him even though he was in the Championship last season and is likely only playing because of injuries. Good passing numbers, good defensive numbers, terrific pressing. There's a bit of a Klopp player in there.

Quote from: El Lobo on February 11, 2022, 10:06:30 am
Its got massive echoes of us in 13/14 and then 14/15 to me. He's bought Daka, who is so different to Vardy. He's bought Soumare, who is so different to Tielemans. He seems to have this habit of having a very effective team, sometimes almost stumbling upon it, and yet when the time comes to replace he few players he has absolutely no idea how to do it. They should have been all over Danny Ings in the summer, and Ajer. They seem to have gone for Daka and Soumare purely because they were very highly rated and they could, without thinking for a minute how they'd fit in.
Nail on the head. To be honest, I didn't really think of the age profile of the squad. But considering the extensive signings he has made, whilst I can understand what he's getting at, is 4 or 5 players for the squad really a rebuild considering the key personnel they do have? Like you say, whether it is or whether it isn't, to consistently trot the line out will frustrate fans and owners alike and makes you look a bit stupid.

Rodgers is what Rodgers has always been - a great attacking coach who struggles to organise a defence and can't scout a player for toffee.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2856 on: February 11, 2022, 10:26:02 am »
Whoever signed off on Vestergaard should be looking for a career change. My suspicion is Rodgers, seems like a player he'd buy.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2857 on: February 11, 2022, 10:28:09 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February 11, 2022, 10:26:02 am
Whoever signed off on Vestergaard should be looking for a career change. My suspicion is Rodgers, seems like a player he'd buy.
I weirdly feel the same. He's always been domestic-centric with his targets and Vestergaard looks like a Rodgers buy to me, whereas Daka and Soumare feel like scouting purchases/ recommendations.

It does seem at Leicester he's under the structure he fought so much against at Liverpool.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2858 on: February 11, 2022, 10:29:44 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 11, 2022, 10:28:09 am
I weirdly feel the same. He's always been domestic-centric with his targets and Vestergaard looks like a Rodgers buy to me, whereas Daka and Soumare feel like scouting purchases/ recommendations.

It does seem at Leicester he's under the structure he fought so much against at Liverpool.

Tall, cloggy footballers seems to be something Rodgers is partial to from time to time.
Simplexity

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2859 on: February 11, 2022, 10:35:41 am »
This is the classic Rodgers meltdown that we also suffered under. He is now firmly in his "save his skin" phase where he will throw anything and anyone under the bus to keep himself in the job.

Still cannot believe he stabbed Colin Pascoe in the back, quite the sinister character.
AndyMuller

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2860 on: February 11, 2022, 10:40:27 am »
Think he will be gone at the end of the season.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2861 on: February 11, 2022, 10:41:10 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 11, 2022, 10:18:02 am
This is kind of what I was getting at, he could be the effective utility midfielder who would be able to cover Trent's positioning, although I think he's left footed which would be an issue in that specific instance. Leicester would also want loads for him even though he was in the Championship last season and is likely only playing because of injuries. Good passing numbers, good defensive numbers, terrific pressing. There's a bit of a Klopp player in there.
Nail on the head. To be honest, I didn't really think of the age profile of the squad. But considering the extensive signings he has made, whilst I can understand what he's getting at, is 4 or 5 players for the squad really a rebuild considering the key personnel they do have? Like you say, whether it is or whether it isn't, to consistently trot the line out will frustrate fans and owners alike and makes you look a bit stupid.

Rodgers is what Rodgers has always been - a great attacking coach who struggles to organise a defence and can't scout a player for toffee.

I agree. He's 50 next year and if he hasn't found a way of dealing with those flaws by now, it's unlikely he ever will.
He's not a young manager any more, look at the ages some of the great mangers were when they started winning big prizes.
RedG13

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2862 on: February 11, 2022, 10:43:06 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 11, 2022, 10:18:02 am
This is kind of what I was getting at, he could be the effective utility midfielder who would be able to cover Trent's positioning, although I think he's left footed which would be an issue in that specific instance. Leicester would also want loads for him even though he was in the Championship last season and is likely only playing because of injuries. Good passing numbers, good defensive numbers, terrific pressing. There's a bit of a Klopp player in there.

Yea if they dont extend Keita I think Liverpool would look for more of passing then dribbling type or one that does both more then leaning more dribbling We Will see.
Jones, Elliott is two super talented young guys. Morton dont know overall long term but will have info from training to evaluate, looked good in games.
Red Berry

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2863 on: February 11, 2022, 11:25:33 am »
Rodgers is clearly an above average manager, especially when compared to the usual suspects: relegation specialist journeymen who loiter like vultures near the bottom of the table looking for easy pickings.

That said, he is not a great manager, and very far away from elite level. Reckon he's about Souness level, and I think has similar flaws.

I think he's probably peaked at this point. A good mid table manager who will dine out on a few bits of success for years, but lacking the nouse and pragmatism for a relegation fight. The kind of guy you replace with an Allardyce when things have gone tits up and you're fifth from bottom.

Not trying to be nasty, as I think he's currently still a very capable manager, but I think he'll slide after Leicester. He's not shown anything to suggest he's improved since his time with us, which is a crying shame as the PL needs more like him.
Dim Glas

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2864 on: February 11, 2022, 01:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 11, 2022, 10:28:09 am
I weirdly feel the same. He's always been domestic-centric with his targets and Vestergaard looks like a Rodgers buy to me, whereas Daka and Soumare feel like scouting purchases/ recommendations.

It does seem at Leicester he's under the structure he fought so much against at Liverpool.

Bertrand and Vestergaard where his too signings for sure, rather than those suggested by the club, he wanted them and got them.

How are they so awful as defending set-pieces, youd think something would click with him, but they concede so many from corners.

Reckon the work they did between their FA cup loss vs Forest and last night was on how to con the referee by falling dramatically, with a well timed scream, at any opportunity. They did it 7 or 8 times to great effect.
scatman

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2865 on: February 11, 2022, 02:16:13 pm »
Didn't he used to work under Jose? He's kinda falling the same amount of timespan per club as Jose anyway
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2866 on: February 11, 2022, 02:17:55 pm »
Good coach, maybe even a very good one. Poor manager.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2867 on: February 11, 2022, 03:06:36 pm »
Dewsbury Hall stood out the first time we played them this season, but I didn't think much of it and chalked it up to a one off performance. Impressed me again last night though, he looks like a tidy little player.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2868 on: February 11, 2022, 11:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on February 11, 2022, 10:02:24 am
I agree, although it could be his name that stands out. My wife was working on her computer last night so just listening not watching and she though Dewsbury Hall was a stately home near Huddersfield.
Are you sure she wasn't readng Nick's Twitter feed?  ;D
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2869 on: Yesterday at 12:44:39 am »
Looks a dead man walking. Eerily similar to his last days here. Maybe not as toxic yet, but it's trending that way.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2870 on: Yesterday at 07:36:29 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February 11, 2022, 02:17:55 pm
Good coach, maybe even a very good one. Poor manager.

Soon a brilliant pundit
Offline Red Cactii

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2871 on: Yesterday at 05:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February 11, 2022, 10:26:02 am
Whoever signed off on Vestergaard should be looking for a career change. My suspicion is Rodgers, seems like a player he'd buy.

Both Vestegaard and Bertrand were his choices, I mean they were Southampton players ;) Its clear as day hes lost the dressing room and Id be shocked if he makes it past Easter

Andy Brassell pointed out that several big European clubs are eyeing off Fofana in the summer now that hes proven himself in England and will push hard for him assuming he recovers fine from that injury. I imagine he wont be the only one thatll have offers to go somewhere more desirable; going to be an interesting summer for them.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2872 on: Today at 07:29:29 pm »
Watching that took me back to the days of not being able to defend a corner to save our lives and signing useless shite like Vestegaard in defense. I see Rodgers has learned nothing and I'll be surprised if he stays beyond this season.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2873 on: Today at 07:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 07:36:29 am
Soon a brilliant pundit
agreed, i'd love to see Gerry on MNF
