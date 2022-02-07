As poor as Soyuncu has been, it's definitely an odd choice not to play natural centre halves and stick two midfielders in there - didn't pay much attention to us last season then did he?



Having a scan of Leicester forums, the fans have turned on him. Open discussion about who they want to replace him and a fair few seemingly convinced he's going to Utd in the Summer. They're very unhappy because apparently he keeps talking about Leicester 'needing a rebuild' which is somewhat odd given they've let him spend £60m on Strikers, they've retained Ndidi and Barnes, have Maddison who is talented (but not actually that good), and have spent heavily on full backs. Where's the rebuild needed other than defensive reinforcement? That's not a rebuild and Leicester fans seem to agree.



I think it has come to the point where the discussion is valid, albeit he has done a good job there overall. It's just when you look at the last calendar year, the FA Cup win is massive in making the time look a success, because their league form's been dreadful.



One another note, anyone else think Dewsbury-Hall has played very well against us in both games this season?



I'm not sure really. Schmeichel, Evans, Albrighton and Vardy are all 32+ so likely to need replacing very soon (should have been already). There's probably an acceptance that one or two will go, Tielemans being the obvious one. Considering how important those players are to how they play I can see why he'd call it a rebuild....but its not a smart thing to keep saying.Its got massive echoes of us in 13/14 and then 14/15 to me. He's bought Daka, who is so different to Vardy. He's bought Soumare, who is so different to Tielemans. He seems to have this habit of having a very effective team, sometimes almost stumbling upon it, and yet when the time comes to replace he few players he has absolutely no idea how to do it. They should have been all over Danny Ings in the summer, and Ajer. They seem to have gone for Daka and Soumare purely because they were very highly rated and they could, without thinking for a minute how they'd fit in.Leicester fans turn at the drop of a hat though, its their thing. There aren't many managers in the world who would have got them two top five finishes in a row and an FA Cup, and yet here they are hankering for Nigel Pearson to return.