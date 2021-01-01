Forest under Clough were very good. They were also pragmatic at their best. Wellying it into the corners and sitting deep once they had a goal, but it was because they knew we would rip them a new arsehole if they tried to match us at football. They were good at the shithousery.
It was only a couple of years when they had Shilton Lloyd and fall on me arse Francis playing for them. They won two European cups ffs emulating us. Of course they never kicked on, and we worked them out. But lets be honest they were more successful than any other club bar us til the premiership was invented.