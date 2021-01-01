« previous next »
Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2800 on: Yesterday at 07:39:10 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:05:56 pm
Biggest respect there has been a number of surprises in the cup this round, it was always going to happen with the bigger teams having little match rhythm.

That was about the Spurs game they last after being 2-1 up in the 91st minute
thaddeus

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2801 on: Yesterday at 10:28:35 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 05:58:54 pm
Before the match a large group of their away fans filmed walking through Nottingham smashing places up. Then during the game a fan runs on the pitch and attacks one of their players while they celebrate a goal.

Theyre really developing a reputation this season. Absolutely shocking set of fans.
They really do have some dickhead fans.  All clubs do but they seem to have more than you'd expect for a relatively small City/County.  Hopefully there'll be none of that nonsense on Thursday!

Well in Forest for smashing them on the pitch.  Leicester look dreadful as soon as they concede.
Terry de Niro

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2802 on: Yesterday at 10:39:51 pm
Not sure whether Brendan is hoping for a positive reaction from his players after this post-match interview, or whether he's actually throwing some players under a bus.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bRAFDhltnVk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bRAFDhltnVk</a>
Gerry Attrick

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2803 on: Yesterday at 10:47:24 pm
Thing is he's not wrong and we know exactly which players he's talking about. Problem is he's not talking from a position of strength right now. It feels like he's creating a me or them scenario and it'll be interesting to see which way Top goes.
12C

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2804 on: Yesterday at 10:55:54 pm
Forest under Clough were very good. They were also pragmatic at their best. Wellying it into the corners and sitting deep once they had a goal, but it was because they knew we would rip them a new arsehole if they tried to match us at football. They were good at the shithousery.
It was only a couple of years when they had Shilton Lloyd and fall on me arse Francis playing for them. They won two European cups ffs emulating us. Of course they never kicked on, and we worked them out. But lets be honest they were more successful than any other club bar us til the premiership was invented.
stoa

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2805 on: Yesterday at 10:56:15 pm
Not sure he has done himself any favours there with the stuff about his chapter coming to an end, even though he tried to walk it back when she asked him what he meant...
rafathegaffa83

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2806 on: Yesterday at 11:07:05 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:56:15 pm
Not sure he has done himself any favours there with the stuff about his chapter coming to an end, even though he tried to walk it back when she asked him what he meant...

Yep. He's overplaying his hand, making it out that he's above them. At the end of the day, he's been more than backed and that line-up should have been more than enough to beat Forest.
darragh85

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2807 on: Yesterday at 11:48:52 pm
did they take it easy ahaead of their cup final on Thursday?

watch them be up for it 100% per cent. Weird that ROdgers felt now was a good time to deliver an interview like that. he must really want his players fired up for thursday.
kasperoff

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2808 on: Today at 12:14:05 am
Could be his Stoke moment this. Went downhill very fast with us after the first cracks appeared.
Caligula?

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2809 on: Today at 12:49:23 am
Seen some mad shouts on their forums on who they want to replace Rodgers with. Christophe Gaultier, Jesse Marsch, Diego Martinez. A lot of them think Villas-Boas would be good and some would even have Nigel Pearson back. They'll slide back into mediocrity if they get it wrong.
Ghost Town

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2810 on: Today at 12:54:45 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:39:51 pm
Not sure whether Brendan is hoping for a positive reaction from his players after this post-match interview, or whether he's actually throwing some players under a bus.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bRAFDhltnVk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bRAFDhltnVk</a>
Lol at the reporter suggesting to Rodgers that he'd condone the violence from the pitch invader, and at his agreeing :)
Lynndenberries

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2811 on: Today at 01:14:07 am
Despite what he did here, I have a really hard time with Rodgers. He doesnt have much self-awareness.
