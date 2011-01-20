Whoever told lads that they're the funniest people on earth has a lot to answer for.



And when I say 'lads' I mean a certain type of person - young, male, white, loud, overconfident, often working class (but not always). There's lots of them at football grounds and they're not smart enough to be witty so their only jokes are lewd sexual remarks or taking the piss out of other people. I know people like that and the way they speak to each other is sometimes as bad as the way they speak to people who are different from them.



And they deliver all their 'banter' with such bravado that you know they genuinely think they're hilarious, when in reality they're more Jim Davidson than Bill Hicks. It's why chants like 'feed the scousers' persist, the people singing them aren't very smart, they can't connect the dots between their chants and the political environment, they don't care that they're recycling a 40-year-old joke, they probably sing it every year and still think it's as hilarious as the first time they sang it and of course their favourite thing to do is to punch down.



And for football teams with fans who aren't imaginative enough to come up with songs about their own clubs, this type of chant is their fodder. It even extends to fans going to other grounds every week singing "this is a library" or "your support is fucking shit" - it's not offensive but it's also just such inane, tired, drivel that they continue to pedal.



And like you say, their retort when the offensive chants gets highlighted is usually "stop crying" or in our case "always the victim" which is, in part, a defense mechanism. I hope that the more it's brought to attention, the more they might actually have a think about it. It wasn't that long ago that Munich chants or throwing bananas at players was considered 'banter'.



I'm glad that Liverpool fans are mostly above that sort of thing, we've got such a lengthy songbook that the idea of singing about a team who aren't our rivals just feels a bit pathetic and small time. That said, there's still work to do on the rent boys chants which comes from the same vein of laddish humour. We're better than the rest of them so I'll be happy when that's fully wiped out.



Well said Koplass. Its kinda in the DNA of a lot of males. Deep down they lack self-confidence and so they herd together and back each other up. They also feel that bullying others shows that they are better, stronger, more of a lad. In the extreme they form gangs who look after each other. They feel secure in a group and will continually look for confirmation that their group is better. It spawns all sorts of disgusting behaviour. They have safety in numbers and like being in their herd.I saw a mild form earlier on Facebook when I called one out who claimed that Kelleher had jumped off his line to unfairly save the two Leicester penalties. As expected the guy told me to go to spec savers and then tagged a couple of his mates who then rolled into the discussion and backed up their mate. They now had 4 or 5 onto one and the analogy is being caught down an alleyway whilst 5 thugs lay into you ok Im stretching things a bit but its a similar gang/herd mentality.I proved them all wrong which shut them up but of course they still threw in a few digs anyway. Facts now meant nothing to them and all they wanted to do was to protect their mate.I really dont get this immature attitude of wanting to be part of the cool kids even if when the group are obviously wrong. It gives them confirmation that they are better than anyone outside the group. They love to put other groups down as that gives them credit within their groups.I hate that attitude. I dont care about other supporters and dont waste my time singing about them. I support our club and any focus on another club is just a waste of my time.This lad culture includes banter but it also easily slips into singing vile songs, being sexist, racist, ageist etc. The extreme side is when they justify what they did to Sean Cox.Hey its just banter ..sometimes, but a few drinks later it turns nasty.