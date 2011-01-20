There's a what might've been from Leicester with regard to CL qualification given all their injuries the last couple of years. Players like Justin, Pereira, N'didi, Fofana, etc missing for large chunks. May well have eked out top 4 both of the last two years.
If they do end up moving on from Rodgers, there's still a lot of young talent on the team. Soyuncu and Tielemans will both have a year left in the summer, so Leicester have to figure that out. They always do a good job of selling, so they need to think about that. Some decent young attacking options, so definitely an attractive side for a manager to go to.
With the money in the PL these days, teams will ask for exorbitant fees. Pretty much the only way for players to move easily (especially if they wanted to play for a side abroad without the money) is to run contracts down. Leicester will be one of the sides that will feel this. There's no point in Tielemans or Soyuncu signing a new deal unless there's a reasonable release clause or they don't actually want to move. Leicester don't have to sell if they re-signed, and even if they did, it'd only be a few sides that can afford them. For maximum flexibility, the players can run contracts down but the risk would be a serious injury. Wonder if Leicester will use Fofana's injury to try to re-sign him this summer to beyond 2025 (when his current contract expires). If Fofana wants to move on in a couple of years, he absolutely shouldn't take that offer, but he might not be on high wages as he signed as a 19-year old, so if the money is good...