Author Topic: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats  (Read 184673 times)

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2680 on: December 24, 2021, 03:11:43 pm »
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2681 on: December 24, 2021, 03:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on December 24, 2021, 03:11:43 pm
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=236032.0

I think the last post in that thread is well worth reading, for the humanity it shows at this time of year.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2682 on: December 24, 2021, 03:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on December 24, 2021, 12:29:51 pm
Whoever told lads that they're the funniest people on earth has a lot to answer for.

And when I say 'lads' I mean a certain type of person - young, male, white, loud, overconfident, often working class (but not always). There's lots of them at football grounds and they're not smart enough to be witty so their only jokes are lewd sexual remarks or taking the piss out of other people. I know people like that and the way they speak to each other is sometimes as bad as the way they speak to people who are different from them.

And they deliver all their 'banter' with such bravado that you know they genuinely think they're hilarious, when in reality they're more Jim Davidson than Bill Hicks. It's why chants like 'feed the scousers' persist, the people singing them aren't very smart, they can't connect the dots between their chants and the political environment, they don't care that they're recycling a 40-year-old joke, they probably sing it every year and still think it's as hilarious as the first time they sang it and of course their favourite thing to do is to punch down.

And for football teams with fans who aren't imaginative enough to come up with songs about their own clubs, this type of chant is their fodder. It even extends to fans going to other grounds every week singing "this is a library" or "your support is fucking shit" - it's not offensive but it's also just such inane, tired, drivel that they continue to pedal.

And like you say, their retort when the offensive chants gets highlighted is usually "stop crying" or in our case "always the victim" which is, in part, a defense mechanism. I hope that the more it's brought to attention, the more they might actually have a think about it. It wasn't that long ago that Munich chants or throwing bananas at players was considered 'banter'.

I'm glad that Liverpool fans are mostly above that sort of thing, we've got such a lengthy songbook that the idea of singing about a team who aren't our rivals just feels a bit pathetic and small time. That said, there's still work to do on the rent boys chants which comes from the same vein of laddish humour. We're better than the rest of them so I'll be happy when that's fully wiped out.
Youve explained it very well there Koplass.  The overconfidence, arrogance in many of these youngsters generally tends to diminish when theyve had a few years in the world of work and realise that they arent the greatest thing since slice bread and people see theyre behaviour as c@ntish.  Ive see lads change massively between 18 and 22 years old.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2683 on: December 24, 2021, 05:07:33 pm »
Thanks for the link to that thread guys, gonna share it

Quote from: Sangria on December 24, 2021, 03:37:51 pm
I think the last post in that thread is well worth reading, for the humanity it shows at this time of year.
Quote from: Gray Hamster on December 24, 2021, 03:41:45 pm
You’ve explained it very well there Koplass.  The overconfidence, arrogance in many of these youngsters generally tends to diminish when they’ve had a few years in the world of work and realise that they aren’t the greatest thing since slice bread and people see they’re behaviour as c@ntish.  I’ve see lads change massively between 18 and 22 years old.
When I encounter the types described in the wild (am thinking a specific example of a group in their early thirties on the train up from London for the Chelsea game), what I always find so baffling is the absolute generosity/charity that their mates show them when they're being loud and terribly unfunny.

Was near this guy with his girlfriend and three mates. The girlfriend and two of the mates were visibly (and verbally) embarrassed by him the entirety of the journey. Just wouldn't shut up. Was hyperactively loud and verbose, and what he was coming out with was just not remotely funny (and was brash and making families uncomfortable - I'm fine with brash, away from young families struggling, but can't tolerate unfunny shit being propped up by mates).

But yaeh, the pathetic charity this one mate was showing him by laughing at everything (including being regularly called fat and overweight and other things by him) was almost the most intolerable thing.

I think these kinds of guys are generally those sorts that lack a friend in their group who is willing to give them some hard truths, or cut them down a bit when they need it for their own good.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2684 on: December 24, 2021, 05:16:01 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 23, 2021, 11:55:21 am
Selwyn Froggit, Showaddywaddy, Jug Ears, Kasabian, Richard III, Mark Morrison, Peter Shilton, David Icke







Enough said

I actually liked Selwyn Froggit, somewhat of a hero of mine.
 :-\
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2685 on: December 24, 2021, 05:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on December 24, 2021, 12:29:51 pm
Whoever told lads that they're the funniest people on earth has a lot to answer for.

And when I say 'lads' I mean a certain type of person - young, male, white, loud, overconfident, often working class (but not always). There's lots of them at football grounds and they're not smart enough to be witty so their only jokes are lewd sexual remarks or taking the piss out of other people. I know people like that and the way they speak to each other is sometimes as bad as the way they speak to people who are different from them.

And they deliver all their 'banter' with such bravado that you know they genuinely think they're hilarious, when in reality they're more Jim Davidson than Bill Hicks. It's why chants like 'feed the scousers' persist, the people singing them aren't very smart, they can't connect the dots between their chants and the political environment, they don't care that they're recycling a 40-year-old joke, they probably sing it every year and still think it's as hilarious as the first time they sang it and of course their favourite thing to do is to punch down.

And for football teams with fans who aren't imaginative enough to come up with songs about their own clubs, this type of chant is their fodder. It even extends to fans going to other grounds every week singing "this is a library" or "your support is fucking shit" - it's not offensive but it's also just such inane, tired, drivel that they continue to pedal.

And like you say, their retort when the offensive chants gets highlighted is usually "stop crying" or in our case "always the victim" which is, in part, a defense mechanism. I hope that the more it's brought to attention, the more they might actually have a think about it. It wasn't that long ago that Munich chants or throwing bananas at players was considered 'banter'.

I'm glad that Liverpool fans are mostly above that sort of thing, we've got such a lengthy songbook that the idea of singing about a team who aren't our rivals just feels a bit pathetic and small time. That said, there's still work to do on the rent boys chants which comes from the same vein of laddish humour. We're better than the rest of them so I'll be happy when that's fully wiped out.
Good post,  but you do realise always the victim is a Hillsborough chant?
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2686 on: December 24, 2021, 06:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on December 24, 2021, 12:29:51 pm
Whoever told lads that they're the funniest people on earth has a lot to answer for.

And when I say 'lads' I mean a certain type of person - young, male, white, loud, overconfident, often working class (but not always). There's lots of them at football grounds and they're not smart enough to be witty so their only jokes are lewd sexual remarks or taking the piss out of other people. I know people like that and the way they speak to each other is sometimes as bad as the way they speak to people who are different from them.

And they deliver all their 'banter' with such bravado that you know they genuinely think they're hilarious, when in reality they're more Jim Davidson than Bill Hicks. It's why chants like 'feed the scousers' persist, the people singing them aren't very smart, they can't connect the dots between their chants and the political environment, they don't care that they're recycling a 40-year-old joke, they probably sing it every year and still think it's as hilarious as the first time they sang it and of course their favourite thing to do is to punch down.

And for football teams with fans who aren't imaginative enough to come up with songs about their own clubs, this type of chant is their fodder. It even extends to fans going to other grounds every week singing "this is a library" or "your support is fucking shit" - it's not offensive but it's also just such inane, tired, drivel that they continue to pedal.

And like you say, their retort when the offensive chants gets highlighted is usually "stop crying" or in our case "always the victim" which is, in part, a defense mechanism. I hope that the more it's brought to attention, the more they might actually have a think about it. It wasn't that long ago that Munich chants or throwing bananas at players was considered 'banter'.

I'm glad that Liverpool fans are mostly above that sort of thing, we've got such a lengthy songbook that the idea of singing about a team who aren't our rivals just feels a bit pathetic and small time. That said, there's still work to do on the rent boys chants which comes from the same vein of laddish humour. We're better than the rest of them so I'll be happy when that's fully wiped out.

Top post & highlighted that to shame a gunner and those who couldn't help themselves (Yusuf's channel) who vlog'd the arse away at Everton recently.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/gpQnAr5LpcE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/gpQnAr5LpcE</a>

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2687 on: December 24, 2021, 07:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 24, 2021, 05:16:01 pm
I actually liked Selwyn Froggit, somewhat of a hero of mine.
 :-\

Magic our Morris
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2688 on: December 24, 2021, 09:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on December 24, 2021, 06:54:43 pm
Top post & highlighted that to shame a gunner and those who couldn't help themselves (Yusuf's channel) who vlog'd the arse away at Everton recently.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/gpQnAr5LpcE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/gpQnAr5LpcE</a>


At least that Gunner was alone and no one joined in.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2689 on: December 24, 2021, 10:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on December 24, 2021, 09:42:11 pm

At least that Gunner was alone and no one joined in.

Naive to think that mate..same vlogger last season. I'm quite happy to name and shame.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/66w9cAEJ_QY?start=52" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/66w9cAEJ_QY?start=52</a>

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2690 on: December 24, 2021, 10:05:02 pm »
Also the soft tool was just wildly late joining in in the first video. Love the looks of embarrassment from the stewards at a grown adult being such a no mark idiot. Laughing to himself as if it's comedic too. It's like all standards are out the window for comedy with some fan bases, they'll just lie to themselves that their 'bantz' is funny with sympathetic laughs.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2691 on: Yesterday at 01:36:04 am »
Quote from: Koplass on December 24, 2021, 12:29:51 pm
Whoever told lads that they're the funniest people on earth has a lot to answer for.

And when I say 'lads' I mean a certain type of person - young, male, white, loud, overconfident, often working class (but not always). There's lots of them at football grounds and they're not smart enough to be witty so their only jokes are lewd sexual remarks or taking the piss out of other people. I know people like that and the way they speak to each other is sometimes as bad as the way they speak to people who are different from them.

And they deliver all their 'banter' with such bravado that you know they genuinely think they're hilarious, when in reality they're more Jim Davidson than Bill Hicks. It's why chants like 'feed the scousers' persist, the people singing them aren't very smart, they can't connect the dots between their chants and the political environment, they don't care that they're recycling a 40-year-old joke, they probably sing it every year and still think it's as hilarious as the first time they sang it and of course their favourite thing to do is to punch down.

And for football teams with fans who aren't imaginative enough to come up with songs about their own clubs, this type of chant is their fodder. It even extends to fans going to other grounds every week singing "this is a library" or "your support is fucking shit" - it's not offensive but it's also just such inane, tired, drivel that they continue to pedal.

And like you say, their retort when the offensive chants gets highlighted is usually "stop crying" or in our case "always the victim" which is, in part, a defense mechanism. I hope that the more it's brought to attention, the more they might actually have a think about it. It wasn't that long ago that Munich chants or throwing bananas at players was considered 'banter'.

I'm glad that Liverpool fans are mostly above that sort of thing, we've got such a lengthy songbook that the idea of singing about a team who aren't our rivals just feels a bit pathetic and small time. That said, there's still work to do on the rent boys chants which comes from the same vein of laddish humour. We're better than the rest of them so I'll be happy when that's fully wiped out.

Well said Koplass. Its kinda in the DNA of a lot of males. Deep down they lack self-confidence and so they herd together and back each other up. They also feel that bullying others shows that they are better, stronger, more of a lad. In the extreme they form gangs who look after each other. They feel secure in a group and will continually look for confirmation that their group is better. It spawns all sorts of disgusting behaviour. They have safety in numbers and like being in their herd.

I saw a mild form earlier on Facebook when I called one out who claimed that Kelleher had jumped off his line to unfairly save the two Leicester penalties. As expected the guy told me to go to spec savers and then tagged a couple of his mates who then rolled into the discussion and backed up their mate. They now had 4 or 5 onto one and the analogy is being caught down an alleyway whilst 5 thugs lay into youok Im stretching things a bit but its a similar gang/herd mentality.

I proved them all wrong which shut them up but of course they still threw in a few digs anyway. Facts now meant nothing to them and all they wanted to do was to protect their mate.

I really dont get this immature attitude of wanting to be part of the cool kids even if when the group are obviously wrong. It gives them confirmation that they are better than anyone outside the group. They love to put other groups down as that gives them credit within their groups.

I hate that attitude. I dont care about other supporters and dont waste my time singing about them. I support our club and any focus on another club is just a waste of my time.

This lad culture includes banter but it also easily slips into singing vile songs, being sexist, racist, ageist etc. The extreme side is when they justify what they did to Sean Cox.

Hey its just banter..sometimes, but a few drinks later it turns nasty.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:39:27 am by stockdam »
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2692 on: Yesterday at 06:43:48 am »
Fuck 'em. Bunch of cheating twats.

 I wonder if any of the posters who were supporting them financially doping their way out of the championship a few months ago still have the same opinion?
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2693 on: Yesterday at 08:21:46 pm »
It's shame about Leicester City's twat fans, but Leicester the city itself is great. Very youthful and multicultiral, two universities and a massive Asian population so very studenty and cosmopolitan. Top nosh, good live music and some decent shops away from the chains. Good green spaces in and around the city. Never had a problem when visiting there except one time when a stringy lad tried to mug us and I laughed in his face and sent him packing.

The county around it can be a bit County and they're big on hunting and stuff. A lot of it is Tory but no idea if that's where the club draws its fans. I suspect it's just fans acting like twats more than because of any political leanings.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2694 on: Yesterday at 08:23:12 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on December 22, 2021, 11:36:26 pm

They even tried a 'champions of England, you'll never sing that' before realising we have.

That's not what they sing. They actually sing "Champions of England you made us sing that" and the chant is aimed at their late owner and chairman. Nothing wrong with that.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2695 on: Today at 05:03:21 am »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 08:23:12 pm
That's not what they sing. They actually sing "Champions of England you made us sing that" and the chant is aimed at their late owner and chairman. Nothing wrong with that.

Yeah, I don't know. Still weird. You don't see us singing that about John Henry. It's like the Newcastle mob singing about the Saudis or Man City singing about their sheikhs. Not like he established the club 50 years ago and brought them up and had them win the league. He just threw money at them.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2696 on: Today at 09:32:26 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:03:21 am
Yeah, I don't know. Still weird. You don't see us singing that about John Henry. It's like the Newcastle mob singing about the Saudis or Man City singing about their sheikhs. Not like he established the club 50 years ago and brought them up and had them win the league. He just threw money at them.

John Henry didnt tragically die in a helicopter accident though?
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2697 on: Today at 09:35:28 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:32:26 am
John Henry didnt tragically die in a helicopter accident though?

Has anyone told Al666 that?
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2698 on: Today at 11:48:36 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:32:26 am
John Henry didnt tragically die in a helicopter accident though?


Even if he did I doubt we'd sing about him
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2699 on: Today at 11:55:48 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:48:36 am
Even if he did I doubt we'd sing about him


Oh come on now.

Leicester fans made a show of themselves last week, but there is nothing weird about them having a chant. Seems a bit churlish to say it to be honest.

He was an extremely popular owner, the manner of his death made the whole thing even more difficult, its nice they remember him. Although its a pretty shit chant  :P
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2700 on: Today at 12:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 11:55:48 am


Oh come on now.

Leicester fans made a show of themselves last week, but there is nothing weird about them having a chant. Seems a bit churlish to say it to be honest.

He was an extremely popular owner, the manner of his death made the whole thing even more difficult, its nice they remember him. Although its a pretty shit chant  :P

I guess. They're a small team he funded into winning the league. They'd be nothing without that money so understandable that way I suppose
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2701 on: Today at 02:29:42 pm »
Bah Humbug! Come on now, their title win was the underdog story for the ages. A club whose fans probably never, ever in their wildest dreams thought they would ever be PL champions, and certainly not in the era of highly moneyed City and Chelsea and Utd, and while Guardiola and Klopp and Pochettino were managing in the league. And not after they had only recently been promoted and just avoided going down again

We can point to all sorts of fortuitous things that went their way, a perfect storm and all that, but ultimately this was fantasy becoming reality for a relatively small club. It's not at all surprising and not unusual that they hymn songs of gratitude to one of the architects of that success, especially as he died so tragically.

I find it quite touching to be honest, and whenever I hear it I feel I can sense the amazed disbelief in the voices as if they still can't quite believe that it really happened. It's also a subversion of the '...you'll never sing that' standard and I like it when football songs get subverted.

I do agree, though, that stylistically it's a poor chant. I mean 'made us sing that'? Like it was enforced? Against their will? But I appreciate that more correct renderings probably wouldn't scan or fit the tune. :)
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2702 on: Today at 02:39:16 pm »
City should put at least four past them today. Dreadful side.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2703 on: Today at 02:47:38 pm »
I can certainly understand the distaste of how they bought themselves out of the Championship, but they're a far cry from being a City or a Chelsea, and they didn't spend money on that level when they wont the league. Granted, it was a perfect storm of coincidence that enabled them to do so, but my criticism only goes so far. 

Fact is Man United have spent a fortune over the past decade and are no nearer to winning the title than Leicester currently are - but one of those clubs has won the league in the past decade, and the other hasn't. So if anything, it does prove you don't need to spend half a billion quid if you're just a bit clever (and lucky).

Thinking of visiting Leicester sometime in the new year. I'll have to check to see what's there to visit.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2704 on: Today at 03:05:48 pm »
They wouldn't have been in a position to win the PL if they weren't able to get away with spending a ton (relatively) in the Championship.

Yes, they're not on the same level as City or Chelsea or Newcastle soon but that doesn't make what they did any more tolerable.

I get that not many here or elsewhere will agree with that though.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2705 on: Today at 03:19:15 pm »
Fucking hell Rogers. Waste your best team and only goal scorer on a meaningless cup tie against Liverpool kids only to get bent over by City a few days later in the league when you are fighting for a European place.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2706 on: Today at 03:23:03 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 03:19:15 pm
Fucking hell Rogers. Waste your best team and only goal scorer on a meaningless cup tie against Liverpool kids only to get bent over by City a few days later in the league when you are fighting for a European place.

Can't stand this logic. No trophy is meaningless. There's nothing on for them in the league this season, either.
