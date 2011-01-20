« previous next »
I think the last post in that thread is well worth reading, for the humanity it shows at this time of year.
Whoever told lads that they're the funniest people on earth has a lot to answer for.

And when I say 'lads' I mean a certain type of person - young, male, white, loud, overconfident, often working class (but not always). There's lots of them at football grounds and they're not smart enough to be witty so their only jokes are lewd sexual remarks or taking the piss out of other people. I know people like that and the way they speak to each other is sometimes as bad as the way they speak to people who are different from them.

And they deliver all their 'banter' with such bravado that you know they genuinely think they're hilarious, when in reality they're more Jim Davidson than Bill Hicks. It's why chants like 'feed the scousers' persist, the people singing them aren't very smart, they can't connect the dots between their chants and the political environment, they don't care that they're recycling a 40-year-old joke, they probably sing it every year and still think it's as hilarious as the first time they sang it and of course their favourite thing to do is to punch down.

And for football teams with fans who aren't imaginative enough to come up with songs about their own clubs, this type of chant is their fodder. It even extends to fans going to other grounds every week singing "this is a library" or "your support is fucking shit" - it's not offensive but it's also just such inane, tired, drivel that they continue to pedal.

And like you say, their retort when the offensive chants gets highlighted is usually "stop crying" or in our case "always the victim" which is, in part, a defense mechanism. I hope that the more it's brought to attention, the more they might actually have a think about it. It wasn't that long ago that Munich chants or throwing bananas at players was considered 'banter'.

I'm glad that Liverpool fans are mostly above that sort of thing, we've got such a lengthy songbook that the idea of singing about a team who aren't our rivals just feels a bit pathetic and small time. That said, there's still work to do on the rent boys chants which comes from the same vein of laddish humour. We're better than the rest of them so I'll be happy when that's fully wiped out.
Youve explained it very well there Koplass.  The overconfidence, arrogance in many of these youngsters generally tends to diminish when theyve had a few years in the world of work and realise that they arent the greatest thing since slice bread and people see theyre behaviour as c@ntish.  Ive see lads change massively between 18 and 22 years old.
Thanks for the link to that thread guys, gonna share it

I think the last post in that thread is well worth reading, for the humanity it shows at this time of year.
You've explained it very well there Koplass.  The overconfidence, arrogance in many of these youngsters generally tends to diminish when they've had a few years in the world of work and realise that they aren't the greatest thing since slice bread and people see they're behaviour as c@ntish.  I've see lads change massively between 18 and 22 years old.
When I encounter the types described in the wild (am thinking a specific example of a group in their early thirties on the train up from London for the Chelsea game), what I always find so baffling is the absolute generosity/charity that their mates show them when they're being loud and terribly unfunny.

Was near this guy with his girlfriend and three mates. The girlfriend and two of the mates were visibly (and verbally) embarrassed by him the entirety of the journey. Just wouldn't shut up. Was hyperactively loud and verbose, and what he was coming out with was just not remotely funny (and was brash and making families uncomfortable - I'm fine with brash, away from young families struggling, but can't tolerate unfunny shit being propped up by mates).

But yaeh, the pathetic charity this one mate was showing him by laughing at everything (including being regularly called fat and overweight and other things by him) was almost the most intolerable thing.

I think these kinds of guys are generally those sorts that lack a friend in their group who is willing to give them some hard truths, or cut them down a bit when they need it for their own good.
Selwyn Froggit, Showaddywaddy, Jug Ears, Kasabian, Richard III, Mark Morrison, Peter Shilton, David Icke

Enough said







I actually liked Selwyn Froggit, somewhat of a hero of mine.
Whoever told lads that they're the funniest people on earth has a lot to answer for.

And when I say 'lads' I mean a certain type of person - young, male, white, loud, overconfident, often working class (but not always). There's lots of them at football grounds and they're not smart enough to be witty so their only jokes are lewd sexual remarks or taking the piss out of other people. I know people like that and the way they speak to each other is sometimes as bad as the way they speak to people who are different from them.

And they deliver all their 'banter' with such bravado that you know they genuinely think they're hilarious, when in reality they're more Jim Davidson than Bill Hicks. It's why chants like 'feed the scousers' persist, the people singing them aren't very smart, they can't connect the dots between their chants and the political environment, they don't care that they're recycling a 40-year-old joke, they probably sing it every year and still think it's as hilarious as the first time they sang it and of course their favourite thing to do is to punch down.

And for football teams with fans who aren't imaginative enough to come up with songs about their own clubs, this type of chant is their fodder. It even extends to fans going to other grounds every week singing "this is a library" or "your support is fucking shit" - it's not offensive but it's also just such inane, tired, drivel that they continue to pedal.

And like you say, their retort when the offensive chants gets highlighted is usually "stop crying" or in our case "always the victim" which is, in part, a defense mechanism. I hope that the more it's brought to attention, the more they might actually have a think about it. It wasn't that long ago that Munich chants or throwing bananas at players was considered 'banter'.

I'm glad that Liverpool fans are mostly above that sort of thing, we've got such a lengthy songbook that the idea of singing about a team who aren't our rivals just feels a bit pathetic and small time. That said, there's still work to do on the rent boys chants which comes from the same vein of laddish humour. We're better than the rest of them so I'll be happy when that's fully wiped out.
Good post,  but you do realise always the victim is a Hillsborough chant?
