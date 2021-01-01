« previous next »
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2600 on: Yesterday at 11:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 11:31:43 pm
ironically the City of Leicester has 3 constituencies all won by Labour in 2019, the City Council is also Labour controlled. The rest of the County is full on Tory though and I imagine that's where most of their scummy fans come from

Leicester is one stinking midden of a settlement that most of the population couldn't point to on a map. Like Stoke before they spent a bit of money in the 90´s. An absolute nowheresville.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 12:00:56 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:47:26 pm
Imagine dropping the ball in an attempt to play some mindgames against a striker only for him to ignore it and wait at the penalty spot, watch the ref collect the ball to prevent further timewasting, then the striker rifle the ball past you and celebrate infront of your travelling fans :lmao :lmao :lmao

One of my favourite moments in modern memory. Diogo you dancer.
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 12:09:25 am »
Some fans - a lot of them to be honest - really hate Liverpool's guts for some reason. Some you understand why, but others are a bit of a mystery. Doesn't seem to be just the club either, but Liverpool people in general. If they don't, I have no clue why they think those kinds of "songs" are even relevant anymore, but they might want to save them for their home games - otherwise you're just riling up an entire stadium and getting them behind their team. Hell, Arteta managed that just squaring up to Klopp!

As for the game, good to see Rodger's tactics bite him in the arse.  I suspect, though, they're just going to use this result as an excuse for the inevitable bumming they get off City, and then have another crack at us - they'll still get smashed though.

I know the Football League isn't exactly rolling in money, but the League Cup pays such a pittance in prize money I'm amazed PL clubs haven't just banded together to fuck it off. The extra games aren't worth it if it costs you players that can fuck up your season.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 12:19:12 am »
James Maddison saying Anfield has the best atmosphere in England is going to go down like a lead balloon with their fans  ;D
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 12:20:51 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:19:12 am
James Maddison saying Anfield has the best atmosphere in England is going to go down like a lead balloon with their fans  ;D

It made both his hairs stand on end.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:36:26 pm
Feed the scousers and Gerrard chants from the first whistle
I bet the Leicester manager loved hearing his own fans constantly singing about one of the most infamous defeats of his career.
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 01:25:52 am »


Fuck off Leicester. Tory gobshites.  :wanker
So Rodgers is calling  for five subs to be re-introduced.

Rodgers last year

Quote
I dont see it as the right thing going forward. Having been at one of the so-called bigger clubs, theres an advantage there definitely, of course there is, to be able to make five subs."
https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/leicester-city-five-subs-rule-4711473

What's changed?
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:47:26 pm
Imagine dropping the ball in an attempt to play some mindgames against a striker only for him to ignore it and wait at the penalty spot, watch the ref collect the ball to prevent further timewasting, then the striker rifle the ball past you and celebrate infront of your travelling fans :lmao :lmao :lmao

I loved it. I was telling my wife that Jota wasn't going to move.
Kolo Toure is a beautiful human being
Quote from: roy ho ho ho! on Yesterday at 10:22:32 pm
Love how nobody really gave a shite about winning tonight until they started asking for it.

Properly embarrassing performance from them top to bottom tonight.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:28:17 am
So Rodgers is calling  for five subs to be re-introduced.

Rodgers last year

What's changed?

But he only used 4 and kept an injured player on the pitch - why would you do that?
A new one to add to the shit list.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:19:12 am
James Maddison saying Anfield has the best atmosphere in England is going to go down like a lead balloon with their fans  ;D

Am I the only one who thinks he was being ironic?? I dont think hes being serious. He was like the pantomime villain last night and rightly so. He does have the talent but absolutely no class. Celebrating like that in front of the kop, going down every few minutes to waste time, standing over the ball during free kicks to waste time. Its clear to me that he hates Liverpool
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 11:31:43 pm
ironically the City of Leicester has 3 constituencies all won by Labour in 2019, the City Council is also Labour controlled. The rest of the County is full on Tory though and I imagine that's where most of their scummy fans come from

A lot of Leicester fans aren't from the city (or moved out).  They come from places like Hinckley, Nuneaton or elsewhere in Leicestershire (I.e  Tory towns).

Leicester itself has one of the biggest Asian populations and is a big Uni city.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:52:51 am
A lot of Leicester fans aren't from the city (or moved out).  They come from places like Hinckley, Nuneaton or elsewhere in Leicestershire (I.e  Tory towns).

Leicester itself has one of the biggest Asian populations and is a big Uni city.

Thats the thing, the two people I have met who are actually from Leicester have been sound. However one was Asian and one black, and both supported clubs that weren´t Leicester.

If the bulk of their fan base is from the surrounding White Tory towns, then that goes some way to explaining the boneheaded nature of their fans (and might also go some way to explaining why non-White people from the city itself are put off supporting them!)
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:52:51 am
A lot of Leicester fans aren't from the city (or moved out).  They come from places like Hinckley, Nuneaton or elsewhere in Leicestershire (I.e  Tory towns).

Leicester itself has one of the biggest Asian populations and is a big Uni city.

As ever Fromola, you have fuck all idea what youre on about. I suspect youve just googled a map of Leicester. Most of the sports fans from the outside towns are Tigers fans if anything.

Nuneaton isnt even in Leicester :duh
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 07:43:00 am
As ever Fromola, you have fuck all idea what youre on about. I suspect youve just googled a map of Leicester. Most of the sports fans from the outside towns are Tigers fans if anything.

Nuneaton isnt even in Leicester :duh

I didn't say it was.

The city is at least 50% non white (last census) and had a lot of white flight to the surrounding Tory suburbs.  It's also a big Uni city.

A lot of the Tory chanting knuckledraggers in that away end will not live in Leicester and be from the surrounding towns.
As ever Fromola, you have fuck all idea what youre talking about ;D

I suspect most fans there last night dont vote Tory, or voted leave, but theyre just fucking thick, knuckle dragging typical football fans who think you can sing anything for the sake of banter
I don't really care how they voted, I was just responding to the poster who said they come from a big Labour city (probably the only one left in the Midlands) yet are chanting about poverty, I merely said a high proportion of them won't live in Leicester.
I know what you said, which is why I said as ever you have fuck all idea what youre on about Fromola. Happy to see some evidence though?
Give Fromola a break mate!!

They´re a bunch of knuckle dragging Tory scruffs, and they were sent packing. That´s all that matters.
Lived in Leicestershire for a while. Although where I lived was ok and my neighbours were nice, Leicestershire in general are a weird bunch of people!
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 08:27:32 am
Give Fromola a break mate!!

They´re a bunch of knuckle dragging Tory scruffs, and they were sent packing. That´s all that matters.

Nah, its sadly not just Tories who are thick as pigshit. We get the same from Newcastle and thats a Labour city too.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:52:51 am
A lot of Leicester fans aren't from the city (or moved out).  They come from places like Hinckley, Nuneaton or elsewhere in Leicestershire (I.e  Tory towns).

Leicester itself has one of the biggest Asian populations and is a big Uni city.
I'm was born and raised in Nuneaton. It has historically been a labour town until recently. Lived in Hinckley too which was a labour town.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:36:26 pm
Hope James Maddison has darts related nightmares for the rest of his career

6 days rest, able to call on their first team.

Feed the scousers and Gerrard chants from the first whistle

They even tried a 'champions of England, you'll never sing that' before realising we have.

Time wasting, down with cramp, faking injuries and fouls

Horrible club, horrible Tory fans, bottle job manager. Fuck off
:lmao

I thought the Gerrard song died after we won the league? Weird to hear Leicester of all teams singing it, they were in the Championship that year.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:36:26 pm
Hope James Maddison has darts related nightmares for the rest of his career

6 days rest, able to call on their first team.

Feed the scousers and Gerrard chants from the first whistle

They even tried a 'champions of England, you'll never sing that' before realising we have.

Time wasting, down with cramp, faking injuries and fouls

Horrible club, horrible Tory fans, bottle job manager. Fuck off

As much as they were horrible c*nts last night with all there shite the champions of England chant is actually only about Leicester as its a tribute to the chairman who died ,  champions of England , you made us sing that  , its got a few other words before it ...horrible pricks though and a fair few were getting some hassle coming out the ground last night
Tory shithole.
Just watched the highlights and the lady presenting it quoted Rodgers saying "worst refereeing performance all season, we got nothing all game etc" He dont half come out with some shit.

Just had a great time reading the match thread. Fuck them, especially Schmeichel.
