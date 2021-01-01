« previous next »
Author Topic: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats  (Read 177557 times)

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2600 on: Yesterday at 11:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 11:31:43 pm
ironically the City of Leicester has 3 constituencies all won by Labour in 2019, the City Council is also Labour controlled. The rest of the County is full on Tory though and I imagine that's where most of their scummy fans come from

Leicester is one stinking midden of a settlement that most of the population couldn't point to on a map. Like Stoke before they spent a bit of money in the 90´s. An absolute nowheresville.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 12:00:56 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:47:26 pm
Imagine dropping the ball in an attempt to play some mindgames against a striker only for him to ignore it and wait at the penalty spot, watch the ref collect the ball to prevent further timewasting, then the striker rifle the ball past you and celebrate infront of your travelling fans :lmao :lmao :lmao

One of my favourite moments in modern memory. Diogo you dancer.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 12:09:25 am »
Some fans - a lot of them to be honest - really hate Liverpool's guts for some reason. Some you understand why, but others are a bit of a mystery. Doesn't seem to be just the club either, but Liverpool people in general. If they don't, I have no clue why they think those kinds of "songs" are even relevant anymore, but they might want to save them for their home games - otherwise you're just riling up an entire stadium and getting them behind their team. Hell, Arteta managed that just squaring up to Klopp!

As for the game, good to see Rodger's tactics bite him in the arse.  I suspect, though, they're just going to use this result as an excuse for the inevitable bumming they get off City, and then have another crack at us - they'll still get smashed though.

I know the Football League isn't exactly rolling in money, but the League Cup pays such a pittance in prize money I'm amazed PL clubs haven't just banded together to fuck it off. The extra games aren't worth it if it costs you players that can fuck up your season.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 12:19:12 am »
James Maddison saying Anfield has the best atmosphere in England is going to go down like a lead balloon with their fans  ;D
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 12:20:51 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:19:12 am
James Maddison saying Anfield has the best atmosphere in England is going to go down like a lead balloon with their fans  ;D

It made both his hairs stand on end.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 12:22:57 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:36:26 pm
Feed the scousers and Gerrard chants from the first whistle
I bet the Leicester manager loved hearing his own fans constantly singing about one of the most infamous defeats of his career.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 01:25:52 am »


Fuck off Leicester. Tory gobshites.  :wanker
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 01:28:17 am »
So Rodgers is calling  for five subs to be re-introduced.

Rodgers last year

Quote
I dont see it as the right thing going forward. Having been at one of the so-called bigger clubs, theres an advantage there definitely, of course there is, to be able to make five subs."
https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/leicester-city-five-subs-rule-4711473

What's changed?
