I still don't really get the bitterness towards Rodgers. He ultimately wasn't good enough for Liverpool but the chain of events led us to where we are now. But to compare him to people like Pardew, McLaren and Bruce? He's achieved more in his 13 years as a manager than the three of them combined in about 60 years.



It's not bitterness at all. i didn't like his style (the envelopes, the Mourinho it's me if we win, the team if they lose). I just think Brendan was punching above his weight with us. Only Souness (SPL) Houllier (Ligue 1) and Rafa (La Liga) had won a European league title (with the exception of King Kenny) before Klopp arrived.I know Pelligrini, Ranieri are the exception to the rule for both Man City & Leicester in winning the PL but both had extensive careers before they won a league title.