Leicester City

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 10:13:52 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:00:26 am
Correct.

2012/13  Liverpool  UEL last-32
2014/15  Liverpool  UCL group, UEL last-32
2015/16  Liverpool  sacked after two UCL games
2016/17  Celtic  UCL group
2017/18  Celtic  UCL group, UEL last-32
2018/19  Celtic  UEL last-32
2020/21  Leicester  UEL last-32
2021/22  Leicester  UCL group

15/16 should read two UEL games

His first two seasons at Celtic were huge successes, getting a Scottish team through the qualifiers and in to the CL group stages is a massive achievement these days, Stevie never managed it with Rangers.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 10:15:34 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:13:52 am
15/16 should read two UEL games

His first two seasons at Celtic were huge successes, getting a Scottish team through the qualifiers and in to the CL group stages is a massive achievement these days, Stevie never managed it with Rangers.

Hardly, even Neil Lennon did it with Celtic before Rodgers was there. They were much more competitive too. Rodgers' crew got absolutely kicked to death more than once.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 10:32:24 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 10:01:05 am
I still don't really get the bitterness towards Rodgers. He ultimately wasn't good enough for Liverpool but the chain of events led us to where we are now. But to compare him to people like Pardew, McLaren and Bruce?  ??? He's achieved more in his 13 years as a manager than the three of them combined in about 60 years.

It's not bitterness at all. i didn't like his style (the envelopes, the Mourinho it's me if we win, the team if they lose). I just think Brendan was punching above his weight with us. Only Souness (SPL) Houllier (Ligue 1) and Rafa (La Liga) had won a European league title (with the exception of King Kenny) before Klopp arrived.

I know Pelligrini, Ranieri are the exception to the rule for both Man City & Leicester in winning the PL but both had extensive careers before they won a league title.

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 10:38:38 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:32:24 am
It's not bitterness at all. i didn't like his style (the envelopes, the Mourinho it's me if we win, the team if they lose). I just think Brendan was punching above his weight with us. Only Souness (SPL) Houllier (Ligue 1) and Rafa (La Liga) had won a European league title (with the exception of King Kenny) before Klopp arrived.

I know Pelligrini, Ranieri are the exception to the rule for both Man City & Leicester in winning the PL but both had extensive careers before they won a league title.

Whats winning a European league title got to do with anything? Seems an odd thing to hold against someone, particularly when our most successful managers ever are in the same boat. And still doesn't really explain why you're comparing him to people like Pardew, Bruce and McLaren when he's done really well at both clubs he's managed since he left us.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
