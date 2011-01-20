« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leicester City  (Read 173095 times)

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2480 on: August 7, 2021, 08:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August  7, 2021, 08:39:28 pm
Well I wasn't there that day so I'll take your word for it, but I've been there other times and never seen anything like it. A bunch of knobheads, then, rather than two.
Yeah, I'm rabidly anti-fox hunting and I think it's cringeworthy, but I can sort of see why some bright spark thought it would be appropriate, with the Reynard symbolism (though you'd think they'd be pro-Reynard) and the egregiously infamous but important Quorn Hunt nearby

It's part of their tradition, just as Liverpool incorporated the Liverbird into our badge, and Norwich changed their colours to match their nickname.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,922
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2481 on: August 7, 2021, 08:48:51 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on August  7, 2021, 08:36:37 pm
They were lucky that they got promotion, otherwise they were likely to have been up for a fine and points deduction for the following season. As it transpired they were out of the control of the Football League and so they, and the FL, were happy with a payoff.

They cheated, were caught and had to pay out £3m. You don't pay £3m if you are innocent, but if you are unnaturally wealthy, you can pay to make problems go away.
I've never said they were 'innocent'; I reckon they chanced it though they claim misunderstanding and the EFL seemed happy with that. Perhaps money changed hands, I don't know.

Financial shenanigans are not unheard of once big money is involved. I just don't think it was that bad in the grand scheme of things. If some kind of bribery can be proved that would be much worse.

And in any case, as we should know, the fanbase and the historic entity that is a club can't control what any particular ownership models do. At some point most clubs will have their moment of shame.

There is another much more engaging and appealing side to the ownership. Few owners have the same close relationship with the fans, and a seemingly genuine determination to win things for those fans, as Leicester's do.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2482 on: August 7, 2021, 08:54:03 pm »
Losing Fofana until next year is a big blow for them, they needed a CB regardless but it's become a bit more urgent for them now with Jonny Evans apparently out for a few more weeks as well.
Logged

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,922
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2483 on: August 7, 2021, 08:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on August  7, 2021, 08:45:06 pm
It's part of their tradition, just as Liverpool incorporated the Liverbird into our badge, and Norwich changed their colours to match their nickname.
Are we still on about the hunting horn? If so then that was my point. I can't rememer if it's the Moving Off call they play or maybe the Kill, but if so they'd be kind of appropriate symbolically. I half expect the crowd to shout the View Halloa when Vardy sets off on a run

(Familiarity with hunting terms should not be taken as approval of what is a barbarism, IMO)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,661
  • JFT96
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2484 on: August 7, 2021, 08:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on August  7, 2021, 08:54:03 pm
Losing Fofana until next year is a big blow for them, they needed a CB regardless but it's become a bit more urgent for them now with Jonny Evans apparently out for a few more weeks as well.

Has that been confirmed?
Logged

Offline Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2485 on: August 7, 2021, 09:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on August  7, 2021, 08:59:29 pm
Has that been confirmed?

Yeah, Rodgers confirmed it after the game - the ligament damage was apparently worse than they'd initially thought.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,661
  • JFT96
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2486 on: August 7, 2021, 09:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on August  7, 2021, 09:00:51 pm
Yeah, Rodgers confirmed it after the game - the ligament damage was apparently worse than they'd initially thought.

Must have properly dislocated it then, such a shame as he's a great talent. Poor guy.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,962
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2487 on: August 7, 2021, 09:05:57 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on August  7, 2021, 08:36:37 pm
They were lucky that they got promotion, otherwise they were likely to have been up for a fine and points deduction for the following season. As it transpired they were out of the control of the Football League and so they, and the FL, were happy with a payoff.

They cheated, were caught and had to pay out £3m. You don't pay £3m if you are innocent, but if you are unnaturally wealthy, you can pay to make problems go away.
Didn't Derby, Aston Villa, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday all sell their grounds to their owners to avoid falling foul of the Championship FFP rules or something? There are a lot of shenanigans in that league.
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 611
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2488 on: August 7, 2021, 09:07:23 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August  7, 2021, 08:48:51 pm
I've never said they were 'innocent'; I reckon they chanced it though they claim misunderstanding and the EFL seemed happy with that. Perhaps money changed hands, I don't know.

Financial shenanigans are not unheard of once big money is involved. I just don't think it was that bad in the grand scheme of things. If some kind of bribery can be proved that would be much worse.

And in any case, as we should know, the fanbase and the historic entity that is a club can't control what any particular ownership models do. At some point most clubs will have their moment of shame.

There is another much more engaging and appealing side to the ownership. Few owners have the same close relationship with the fans, and a seemingly genuine determination to win things for those fans, as Leicester's do.

I totally agree with you about the owners engagement with the fans. That is a model to follow. There were numerous videos and photos showing the owner genuinely ecstatic at results. He also funded lots of fan schemes and made a number of private donations to charities and fans in need.

Where I disagree with a number of posters on this thread though is that Leicester are a club of honour with a financial model worthy of praise. They are not. The owner, in the past, pumped in money in a way that gave Leicester an unfair advantage. A bit like PSG and City. Now they are following the rules and giving massive, but totally within the rules, funding to training and youth facilities.

That BBC article is very carefully worded. Very carefully worded reporting on a very carefully worded statement from the Football League who had swollen their coffers to the tune of £3m
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 611
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2489 on: August 7, 2021, 09:10:23 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on August  7, 2021, 09:05:57 pm
Didn't Derby, Aston Villa, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday all sell their grounds to their owners to avoid falling foul of the Championship FFP rules or something? There are a lot of shenanigans in that league.

Taking this line of thinking into the absurd, is it okay that City cheat because PSG are also cheating?
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,962
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2490 on: August 7, 2021, 09:27:58 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on August  7, 2021, 09:10:23 pm
Taking this line of thinking into the absurd, is it okay that City cheat because PSG are also cheating?
I mean it's just like this for me The Championship is full of clubs making losses and toeing the line desperate to make it into the Prem. Fighting against 3 teams each year who have the massive parachute payments. It's a dirty league. I can't pretend to be outraged that clubs are taking those risks. I personally see it more like taking risks than outright cheating, especially in the context of that league. The rules should be stricter. As they are I think we'll keep seeing your Leicester's and Bournemouth's getting fines after they're promoted, and the Birmingham's and Sheffield Wednesday's not winning that gamble and getting point deductions/transfer bans. The whole thing is fucked for me.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,141
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2491 on: August 8, 2021, 11:18:43 am »
Quote from: Welshred on August  7, 2021, 07:44:28 pm
Yeah, not for me when these c*nts wave S*n banners at us at away games

Without a doubt they give the loudest rendition of always the victims outside of Old Trafford.

Between them and Villa for the most accomplished small time dickhead fans award.

Pity really as I want to like them for what the club has achieved, but just cant.
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,600
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2492 on: August 8, 2021, 11:29:01 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  8, 2021, 11:18:43 am
Without a doubt they give the loudest rendition of always the victims outside of Old Trafford.

Between them and Villa for the most accomplished small time dickhead fans award.

Pity really as I want to like them for what the club has achieved, but just cant.

Old Trafford?
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,935
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2493 on: August 9, 2021, 11:55:05 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August  8, 2021, 11:29:01 am
Old Trafford?
He means apart from.

Im the same, retain a healthy dislike for Leicester and Villa.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,876
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2494 on: August 9, 2021, 01:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  8, 2021, 11:18:43 am
Without a doubt they give the loudest rendition of always the victims outside of Old Trafford.

Between them and Villa for the most accomplished small time dickhead fans award.

Pity really as I want to like them for what the club has achieved, but just cant.

The Gibraltar is ours shite in Spain too.
Logged

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,529
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2495 on: August 9, 2021, 01:24:55 pm »
Was just reading the Predictions thread on the Main Forum and - can't remember who - had predicted Leicester to get Top 4 ahead of Chelsea next season. Not sure I agree, but Leicester have been close the last couple of seasons before falling away drastically. However, I wonder if winning the FA Cup and now the Community Shield might subtly alter their mentality a little this season.
Obviously counter-arguments are that winning the league didn't help them win it again, that Chelsea themselves won the CL so if winning is what makes winners then Chelsea should be a shoo-in for Top 4 by the same argument, and ok, Arsenal.
But I do think Leicester are developing a consistency, and that clubs like Arsenal, especially Tottenham, would give anything to be in Leicester's situation at the moment.
Maybe it's Man Utd who Leicester get to shove out the Top 4. That would be fun.
Anyway, just random thoughts on a Monday afternoon.
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Apologies if I haven't responded to every post in every thread yet, I'm trying hard. farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,841
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2496 on: August 9, 2021, 02:46:23 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on August  9, 2021, 01:24:55 pm
Was just reading the Predictions thread on the Main Forum and - can't remember who - had predicted Leicester to get Top 4 ahead of Chelsea next season. Not sure I agree, but Leicester have been close the last couple of seasons before falling away drastically. However, I wonder if winning the FA Cup and now the Community Shield might subtly alter their mentality a little this season.
Obviously counter-arguments are that winning the league didn't help them win it again, that Chelsea themselves won the CL so if winning is what makes winners then Chelsea should be a shoo-in for Top 4 by the same argument, and ok, Arsenal.
But I do think Leicester are developing a consistency, and that clubs like Arsenal, especially Tottenham, would give anything to be in Leicester's situation at the moment.
Maybe it's Man Utd who Leicester get to shove out the Top 4. That would be fun.
Anyway, just random thoughts on a Monday afternoon.

They aren't getting top 4. They don't have enough depth. And the rest of the sides have gotten stronger in the top 4, so their chances are even less than before.

Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,600
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2497 on: August 9, 2021, 02:57:25 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on August  9, 2021, 11:55:05 am
He means apart from.

Im the same, retain a healthy dislike for Leicester and Villa.

Oh yeah! Oops!

Was racking my brains trying to think of an old FA Cup semi Id wiped from the memory!
Logged

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2498 on: September 27, 2021, 05:55:34 pm »
They've had a patchy start to the season after the past two years where they were quickly able to gather momentum and keep the wins going. Anyone follow their games to give a view on what's happening there? Is Fofana a huge miss? Vardy's gotten off to a good start but are Leicester still relying a lot on him for goals?
Logged

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,254
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2499 on: September 27, 2021, 07:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on September 27, 2021, 05:55:34 pm
They've had a patchy start to the season after the past two years where they were quickly able to gather momentum and keep the wins going. Anyone follow their games to give a view on what's happening there? Is Fofana a huge miss? Vardy's gotten off to a good start but are Leicester still relying a lot on him for goals?
Too many key players out of form; Tielemans and Ndidi have been average at best, Barnes doesnt look fit from his injury and Maddison has been nothing short of dreadful. Add to the injuries at the back and it doesnt bode well.
Logged

Offline Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,490
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2500 on: September 28, 2021, 09:43:58 am »
It is a bit mad how they are so reliant on Vardy still.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2501 on: September 28, 2021, 09:50:19 am »
Reliant because theyre not giving others a chance maybe? Dont remember seeing Daka in the team at all so far.
Logged

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,596
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2502 on: September 28, 2021, 09:52:05 am »
They've definitely got a few players who have dropped off the proverbial cliff in terms of form. Maddison is the main one, but Pereira, Soyuncu and Schmeichel have been like that for a little while and this season Ndidi and Tielemans have been way off their best. Think they really fucked up with their defensive signings in the summer though. They needed another CB anyway with only Fofana, Soyuncu and Evans and then only signed one more with Fofana getting injured in pre-season. And Westergaard looks way off what they needed, doesn't suit their play at all so they've now got two older, slow CBs on the decline and a younger one also seemingly on the decline, and their best one injured.

Daka can't get a kick for some reason, which is a bit odd.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,294
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2503 on: September 28, 2021, 02:29:13 pm »
Agree with Lobo - You can't play a 3 centre halves system then go into the season with only 4 senior options, 2 of which are injured.

They prepared badly and had a strangely static transfer window. Daka looks a good signing but we're yet to see him get a proper chance. They'll pick their form up and go on a few runs this season, probably finish top 7, but they aren't going to bother the top 4 this season.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,916
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2504 on: September 28, 2021, 02:31:11 pm »
Daka probably needs a bit of time to adjust to the tactics and league.  How long did it take some of our players to get a run in the team after joining?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,294
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2505 on: September 28, 2021, 02:37:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on September 28, 2021, 02:31:11 pm
Daka probably needs a bit of time to adjust to the tactics and league.  How long did it take some of our players to get a run in the team after joining?
He's a good player, he'll be fine with time to settle like you say.

It's one of those things where the team is suffering a collective dip in form and they don't really have the depth to change it around enough to compensate for that.

Ndidi and Tielemans look strangers but we know they're class, Barnes hasn't looked the same post injury but will likely bounce back. The issues are the dependence on a Striker that's 35 soon, a centre half who's nearly 34 and how Fofana already looks badly, badly missed, with Vestergaard nowhere near a like-for like in terms of profile.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,463
  • Bam!
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2506 on: September 28, 2021, 02:41:26 pm »
They seem reluctant to start Iheanacho, which is odd considering the form he hit last season.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,596
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2507 on: September 28, 2021, 02:42:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on September 28, 2021, 02:31:11 pm
Daka probably needs a bit of time to adjust to the tactics and league.  How long did it take some of our players to get a run in the team after joining?

Very true, but he's a striker. They've had nine games, only four wins (and one of those against Millwall) and three losses. I'd like to think if we'd spent pretty much the most we've ever spent on a striker, that we'd use him a bit more than they have so far. Getting up to speed is definitely a thing, but I dont think its as difficult as anywhere in defence or midfield. Certainly not to the extent that you dont at least use him for 15 minutes at the end of games you're chasing.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2508 on: September 28, 2021, 02:55:11 pm »
It felt like they really rolled the dice this summer.  On the back of winning the FA Cup and nearly making CL they spent £60m and, for the first time, didn't offset by a big money sale (Chilwell, Maguire, Mahrez, Drinkwater, Kante).  I assume they felt the hit of the pandemic like everyone else so it was a bold move.

We're only half a dozen games in but it's looking like a bad decision as the player they probably would have sold - Tielemans - will be into the last year of his contract next summer and, assuming they don't make top four, pushing for a transfer at what will be a reduced fee.

Maybe it's the way they play but they only ever seem to be able to get one forward firing at a time.  Vardy is that man at the moment but realistically he's not going to keep that going all season so Iheanacho or Daka will likely get that responsibility at some point.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,623
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2509 on: September 29, 2021, 07:48:40 am »
Quote from: Elzar on September 28, 2021, 02:41:26 pm
They seem reluctant to start Iheanacho, which is odd considering the form he hit last season.

Would probably mean dropping Barnes for him
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2510 on: Today at 01:40:31 am »
Brendan is pretty shite in Europe, isn't he?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2511 on: Today at 06:00:26 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:40:31 am
Brendan is pretty shite in Europe, isn't he?

Correct.

2012/13  Liverpool  UEL last-32
2014/15  Liverpool  UCL group, UEL last-32
2015/16  Liverpool  sacked after two UCL games
2016/17  Celtic  UCL group
2017/18  Celtic  UCL group, UEL last-32
2018/19  Celtic  UEL last-32
2020/21  Leicester  UEL last-32
2021/22  Leicester  UCL group
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 