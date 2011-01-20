« previous next »
Leicester City

Sangria

Re: Leicester City
August 7, 2021, 08:45:06 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on August  7, 2021, 08:39:28 pm
Well I wasn't there that day so I'll take your word for it, but I've been there other times and never seen anything like it. A bunch of knobheads, then, rather than two.
Yeah, I'm rabidly anti-fox hunting and I think it's cringeworthy, but I can sort of see why some bright spark thought it would be appropriate, with the Reynard symbolism (though you'd think they'd be pro-Reynard) and the egregiously infamous but important Quorn Hunt nearby

It's part of their tradition, just as Liverpool incorporated the Liverbird into our badge, and Norwich changed their colours to match their nickname.
Ghost Town

Re: Leicester City
August 7, 2021, 08:48:51 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on August  7, 2021, 08:36:37 pm
They were lucky that they got promotion, otherwise they were likely to have been up for a fine and points deduction for the following season. As it transpired they were out of the control of the Football League and so they, and the FL, were happy with a payoff.

They cheated, were caught and had to pay out £3m. You don't pay £3m if you are innocent, but if you are unnaturally wealthy, you can pay to make problems go away.
I've never said they were 'innocent'; I reckon they chanced it though they claim misunderstanding and the EFL seemed happy with that. Perhaps money changed hands, I don't know.

Financial shenanigans are not unheard of once big money is involved. I just don't think it was that bad in the grand scheme of things. If some kind of bribery can be proved that would be much worse.

And in any case, as we should know, the fanbase and the historic entity that is a club can't control what any particular ownership models do. At some point most clubs will have their moment of shame.

There is another much more engaging and appealing side to the ownership. Few owners have the same close relationship with the fans, and a seemingly genuine determination to win things for those fans, as Leicester's do.
Oskar

Re: Leicester City
August 7, 2021, 08:54:03 pm
Losing Fofana until next year is a big blow for them, they needed a CB regardless but it's become a bit more urgent for them now with Jonny Evans apparently out for a few more weeks as well.
Ghost Town

Re: Leicester City
August 7, 2021, 08:57:34 pm
Quote from: Sangria on August  7, 2021, 08:45:06 pm
It's part of their tradition, just as Liverpool incorporated the Liverbird into our badge, and Norwich changed their colours to match their nickname.
Are we still on about the hunting horn? If so then that was my point. I can't rememer if it's the Moving Off call they play or maybe the Kill, but if so they'd be kind of appropriate symbolically. I half expect the crowd to shout the View Halloa when Vardy sets off on a run

(Familiarity with hunting terms should not be taken as approval of what is a barbarism, IMO)
Welshred

Re: Leicester City
August 7, 2021, 08:59:29 pm
Quote from: Oskar on August  7, 2021, 08:54:03 pm
Losing Fofana until next year is a big blow for them, they needed a CB regardless but it's become a bit more urgent for them now with Jonny Evans apparently out for a few more weeks as well.

Has that been confirmed?
Oskar

Re: Leicester City
August 7, 2021, 09:00:51 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August  7, 2021, 08:59:29 pm
Has that been confirmed?

Yeah, Rodgers confirmed it after the game - the ligament damage was apparently worse than they'd initially thought.
Welshred

Re: Leicester City
August 7, 2021, 09:01:27 pm
Quote from: Oskar on August  7, 2021, 09:00:51 pm
Yeah, Rodgers confirmed it after the game - the ligament damage was apparently worse than they'd initially thought.

Must have properly dislocated it then, such a shame as he's a great talent. Poor guy.
B0151?

Re: Leicester City
August 7, 2021, 09:05:57 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on August  7, 2021, 08:36:37 pm
They were lucky that they got promotion, otherwise they were likely to have been up for a fine and points deduction for the following season. As it transpired they were out of the control of the Football League and so they, and the FL, were happy with a payoff.

They cheated, were caught and had to pay out £3m. You don't pay £3m if you are innocent, but if you are unnaturally wealthy, you can pay to make problems go away.
Didn't Derby, Aston Villa, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday all sell their grounds to their owners to avoid falling foul of the Championship FFP rules or something? There are a lot of shenanigans in that league.
jacobs chains

Re: Leicester City
August 7, 2021, 09:07:23 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on August  7, 2021, 08:48:51 pm
I've never said they were 'innocent'; I reckon they chanced it though they claim misunderstanding and the EFL seemed happy with that. Perhaps money changed hands, I don't know.

Financial shenanigans are not unheard of once big money is involved. I just don't think it was that bad in the grand scheme of things. If some kind of bribery can be proved that would be much worse.

And in any case, as we should know, the fanbase and the historic entity that is a club can't control what any particular ownership models do. At some point most clubs will have their moment of shame.

There is another much more engaging and appealing side to the ownership. Few owners have the same close relationship with the fans, and a seemingly genuine determination to win things for those fans, as Leicester's do.

I totally agree with you about the owners engagement with the fans. That is a model to follow. There were numerous videos and photos showing the owner genuinely ecstatic at results. He also funded lots of fan schemes and made a number of private donations to charities and fans in need.

Where I disagree with a number of posters on this thread though is that Leicester are a club of honour with a financial model worthy of praise. They are not. The owner, in the past, pumped in money in a way that gave Leicester an unfair advantage. A bit like PSG and City. Now they are following the rules and giving massive, but totally within the rules, funding to training and youth facilities.

That BBC article is very carefully worded. Very carefully worded reporting on a very carefully worded statement from the Football League who had swollen their coffers to the tune of £3m
jacobs chains

Re: Leicester City
August 7, 2021, 09:10:23 pm
Quote from: B0151? on August  7, 2021, 09:05:57 pm
Didn't Derby, Aston Villa, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday all sell their grounds to their owners to avoid falling foul of the Championship FFP rules or something? There are a lot of shenanigans in that league.

Taking this line of thinking into the absurd, is it okay that City cheat because PSG are also cheating?
B0151?

Re: Leicester City
August 7, 2021, 09:27:58 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on August  7, 2021, 09:10:23 pm
Taking this line of thinking into the absurd, is it okay that City cheat because PSG are also cheating?
I mean it's just like this for me The Championship is full of clubs making losses and toeing the line desperate to make it into the Prem. Fighting against 3 teams each year who have the massive parachute payments. It's a dirty league. I can't pretend to be outraged that clubs are taking those risks. I personally see it more like taking risks than outright cheating, especially in the context of that league. The rules should be stricter. As they are I think we'll keep seeing your Leicester's and Bournemouth's getting fines after they're promoted, and the Birmingham's and Sheffield Wednesday's not winning that gamble and getting point deductions/transfer bans. The whole thing is fucked for me.
Buck Pete

Re: Leicester City
August 8, 2021, 11:18:43 am
Quote from: Welshred on August  7, 2021, 07:44:28 pm
Yeah, not for me when these c*nts wave S*n banners at us at away games

Without a doubt they give the loudest rendition of always the victims outside of Old Trafford.

Between them and Villa for the most accomplished small time dickhead fans award.

Pity really as I want to like them for what the club has achieved, but just cant.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Leicester City
August 8, 2021, 11:29:01 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  8, 2021, 11:18:43 am
Without a doubt they give the loudest rendition of always the victims outside of Old Trafford.

Between them and Villa for the most accomplished small time dickhead fans award.

Pity really as I want to like them for what the club has achieved, but just cant.

Old Trafford?
rossipersempre

Re: Leicester City
August 9, 2021, 11:55:05 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August  8, 2021, 11:29:01 am
Old Trafford?
He means apart from.

Im the same, retain a healthy dislike for Leicester and Villa.
rob1966

Re: Leicester City
August 9, 2021, 01:24:16 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  8, 2021, 11:18:43 am
Without a doubt they give the loudest rendition of always the victims outside of Old Trafford.

Between them and Villa for the most accomplished small time dickhead fans award.

Pity really as I want to like them for what the club has achieved, but just cant.

The Gibraltar is ours shite in Spain too.
idontknow

Re: Leicester City
August 9, 2021, 01:24:55 pm
Was just reading the Predictions thread on the Main Forum and - can't remember who - had predicted Leicester to get Top 4 ahead of Chelsea next season. Not sure I agree, but Leicester have been close the last couple of seasons before falling away drastically. However, I wonder if winning the FA Cup and now the Community Shield might subtly alter their mentality a little this season.
Obviously counter-arguments are that winning the league didn't help them win it again, that Chelsea themselves won the CL so if winning is what makes winners then Chelsea should be a shoo-in for Top 4 by the same argument, and ok, Arsenal.
But I do think Leicester are developing a consistency, and that clubs like Arsenal, especially Tottenham, would give anything to be in Leicester's situation at the moment.
Maybe it's Man Utd who Leicester get to shove out the Top 4. That would be fun.
Anyway, just random thoughts on a Monday afternoon.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Leicester City
August 9, 2021, 02:46:23 pm
Quote from: idontknow on August  9, 2021, 01:24:55 pm
Was just reading the Predictions thread on the Main Forum and - can't remember who - had predicted Leicester to get Top 4 ahead of Chelsea next season. Not sure I agree, but Leicester have been close the last couple of seasons before falling away drastically. However, I wonder if winning the FA Cup and now the Community Shield might subtly alter their mentality a little this season.
Obviously counter-arguments are that winning the league didn't help them win it again, that Chelsea themselves won the CL so if winning is what makes winners then Chelsea should be a shoo-in for Top 4 by the same argument, and ok, Arsenal.
But I do think Leicester are developing a consistency, and that clubs like Arsenal, especially Tottenham, would give anything to be in Leicester's situation at the moment.
Maybe it's Man Utd who Leicester get to shove out the Top 4. That would be fun.
Anyway, just random thoughts on a Monday afternoon.

They aren't getting top 4. They don't have enough depth. And the rest of the sides have gotten stronger in the top 4, so their chances are even less than before.

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Leicester City
August 9, 2021, 02:57:25 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on August  9, 2021, 11:55:05 am
He means apart from.

Im the same, retain a healthy dislike for Leicester and Villa.

Oh yeah! Oops!

Was racking my brains trying to think of an old FA Cup semi Id wiped from the memory!
Zee_26

Re: Leicester City
Yesterday at 05:55:34 pm
They've had a patchy start to the season after the past two years where they were quickly able to gather momentum and keep the wins going. Anyone follow their games to give a view on what's happening there? Is Fofana a huge miss? Vardy's gotten off to a good start but are Leicester still relying a lot on him for goals?
redan

Re: Leicester City
Yesterday at 07:37:35 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 05:55:34 pm
They've had a patchy start to the season after the past two years where they were quickly able to gather momentum and keep the wins going. Anyone follow their games to give a view on what's happening there? Is Fofana a huge miss? Vardy's gotten off to a good start but are Leicester still relying a lot on him for goals?
Too many key players out of form; Tielemans and Ndidi have been average at best, Barnes doesnt look fit from his injury and Maddison has been nothing short of dreadful. Add to the injuries at the back and it doesnt bode well.
AndyMuller

Re: Leicester City
Today at 09:43:58 am
It is a bit mad how they are so reliant on Vardy still.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Leicester City
Today at 09:50:19 am
Reliant because theyre not giving others a chance maybe? Dont remember seeing Daka in the team at all so far.
fucking appalled

Re: Leicester City
Today at 09:52:05 am
They've definitely got a few players who have dropped off the proverbial cliff in terms of form. Maddison is the main one, but Pereira, Soyuncu and Schmeichel have been like that for a little while and this season Ndidi and Tielemans have been way off their best. Think they really fucked up with their defensive signings in the summer though. They needed another CB anyway with only Fofana, Soyuncu and Evans and then only signed one more with Fofana getting injured in pre-season. And Westergaard looks way off what they needed, doesn't suit their play at all so they've now got two older, slow CBs on the decline and a younger one also seemingly on the decline, and their best one injured.

Daka can't get a kick for some reason, which is a bit odd.
