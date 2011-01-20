Was just reading the Predictions thread on the Main Forum and - can't remember who - had predicted Leicester to get Top 4 ahead of Chelsea next season. Not sure I agree, but Leicester have been close the last couple of seasons before falling away drastically. However, I wonder if winning the FA Cup and now the Community Shield might subtly alter their mentality a little this season.

Obviously counter-arguments are that winning the league didn't help them win it again, that Chelsea themselves won the CL so if winning is what makes winners then Chelsea should be a shoo-in for Top 4 by the same argument, and ok, Arsenal.

But I do think Leicester are developing a consistency, and that clubs like Arsenal, especially Tottenham, would give anything to be in Leicester's situation at the moment.

Maybe it's Man Utd who Leicester get to shove out the Top 4. That would be fun.

Anyway, just random thoughts on a Monday afternoon.