They were lucky that they got promotion, otherwise they were likely to have been up for a fine and points deduction for the following season. As it transpired they were out of the control of the Football League and so they, and the FL, were happy with a payoff.



They cheated, were caught and had to pay out £3m. You don't pay £3m if you are innocent, but if you are unnaturally wealthy, you can pay to make problems go away.



I've never said they were 'innocent'; I reckon they chanced it though they claim misunderstanding and the EFL seemed happy with that. Perhaps money changed hands, I don't know.Financial shenanigans are not unheard of once big money is involved. I just don't think it was that bad in the grand scheme of things. If some kind of bribery can be proved that would be much worse.And in any case, as we should know, the fanbase and the historic entity that is a club can't control what any particular ownership models do. At some point most clubs will have their moment of shame.There is another much more engaging and appealing side to the ownership. Few owners have the same close relationship with the fans, and a seemingly genuine determination to win things for those fans, as Leicester's do.