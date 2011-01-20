« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leicester City  (Read 165200 times)

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2480 on: Today at 08:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:39:28 pm
Well I wasn't there that day so I'll take your word for it, but I've been there other times and never seen anything like it. A bunch of knobheads, then, rather than two.
Yeah, I'm rabidly anti-fox hunting and I think it's cringeworthy, but I can sort of see why some bright spark thought it would be appropriate, with the Reynard symbolism (though you'd think they'd be pro-Reynard) and the egregiously infamous but important Quorn Hunt nearby

It's part of their tradition, just as Liverpool incorporated the Liverbird into our badge, and Norwich changed their colours to match their nickname.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,027
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2481 on: Today at 08:48:51 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:36:37 pm
They were lucky that they got promotion, otherwise they were likely to have been up for a fine and points deduction for the following season. As it transpired they were out of the control of the Football League and so they, and the FL, were happy with a payoff.

They cheated, were caught and had to pay out £3m. You don't pay £3m if you are innocent, but if you are unnaturally wealthy, you can pay to make problems go away.
I've never said they were 'innocent'; I reckon they chanced it though they claim misunderstanding and the EFL seemed happy with that. Perhaps money changed hands, I don't know.

Financial shenanigans are not unheard of once big money is involved. I just don't think it was that bad in the grand scheme of things. If some kind of bribery can be proved that would be much worse.

And in any case, as we should know, the fanbase and the historic entity that is a club can't control what any particular ownership models do. At some point most clubs will have their moment of shame.

There is another much more engaging and appealing side to the ownership. Few owners have the same close relationship with the fans, and a seemingly genuine determination to win things for those fans, as Leicester's do.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2482 on: Today at 08:54:03 pm »
Losing Fofana until next year is a big blow for them, they needed a CB regardless but it's become a bit more urgent for them now with Jonny Evans apparently out for a few more weeks as well.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,027
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2483 on: Today at 08:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:45:06 pm
It's part of their tradition, just as Liverpool incorporated the Liverbird into our badge, and Norwich changed their colours to match their nickname.
Are we still on about the hunting horn? If so then that was my point. I can't rememer if it's the Moving Off call they play or maybe the Kill, but if so they'd be kind of appropriate symbolically. I half expect the crowd to shout the View Halloa when Vardy sets off on a run

(Familiarity with hunting terms should not be taken as approval of what is a barbarism, IMO)
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,289
  • JFT96
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2484 on: Today at 08:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 08:54:03 pm
Losing Fofana until next year is a big blow for them, they needed a CB regardless but it's become a bit more urgent for them now with Jonny Evans apparently out for a few more weeks as well.

Has that been confirmed?
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 09:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:59:29 pm
Has that been confirmed?

Yeah, Rodgers confirmed it after the game - the ligament damage was apparently worse than they'd initially thought.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,289
  • JFT96
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2486 on: Today at 09:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 09:00:51 pm
Yeah, Rodgers confirmed it after the game - the ligament damage was apparently worse than they'd initially thought.

Must have properly dislocated it then, such a shame as he's a great talent. Poor guy.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 