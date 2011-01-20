« previous next »
Reply #2440 on: August 5, 2021, 12:19:50 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on August  5, 2021, 12:08:16 am

Also worth mentioning the same player was fouled by Fofana earlier in the game. It's an awful challenge that had a huge chance of injuring Fofana, you just dont need to fly in during pre season like that


Yeah just saw that. It was 3 minutes earlier Fofana trod down on Fer Nino's achilles which had him on the deck for a while, next time he got his chance he went flying at him. Crazy.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2441 on: August 5, 2021, 01:01:55 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August  5, 2021, 09:11:18 am
6-8 weeks I'd imagine, your fibula is non-weight bearing so not hugely important. He'll probably have a plate placed in situ to help with loading, be in a boot from the start and probably running after 3 to 4 weeks, back in training when healing has completed at about 6 weeks.
Thanks.

That's much shorter than I would have thought.  I know Gomez's injury was ankle rather than leg and required eventual ankle surgery but Gomez's six months compared to the prognosis of 6-8 weeks is surprisingly good news.
Reply #2442 on: August 5, 2021, 01:18:25 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on August  5, 2021, 01:01:55 pm
Thanks.

That's much shorter than I would have thought.  I know Gomez's injury was ankle rather than leg and required eventual ankle surgery but Gomez's six months compared to the prognosis of 6-8 weeks is surprisingly good news.

He's still awaiting to see the ankle damage
Reply #2443 on: August 5, 2021, 01:23:28 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on August  5, 2021, 01:01:55 pm
Thanks.

That's much shorter than I would have thought.  I know Gomez's injury was ankle rather than leg and required eventual ankle surgery but Gomez's six months compared to the prognosis of 6-8 weeks is surprisingly good news.

I believe they tried conservative management with Gomez first, the fracture didn't unite so they had to go to surgery which lengthened the timeframe.
Reply #2444 on: August 5, 2021, 03:45:19 pm
Having just seen the vid,  the tackle from Fer is an odd motion,  usually when you slide tackle the follow through momentum keeps you going the opposite way.  Looks like Fer meant to leave a bit more than what's fair after the  earlier clash with Fofana.... but this risk is always there on the pitch.



Reply #2445 on: Yesterday at 01:49:58 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on August  4, 2021, 10:05:45 pm
Just me that thinks it wasnt that bad a challenge? A bit hard for a friendly but hes got the ball. Think Fofanas ankle is just planted awkwardly. 0 intent.

I've not actually seen it but... do these challenges come about in pre-season friendlies when players aren't fully fit, their bodies are overstretching, and their brains are tired.
ie 3 weeks later they'd have timed it differently.  Or are they just shithouses?
Reply #2446 on: Today at 05:23:50 pm
The 2021 Charity Shield : Leicester City 1 - 0 Manchester City.


Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Amartey, Soyuncu, Bertrand, Ndidi, Tielemans, Perez, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.
Subs: Ward, Thomas, Benkovic, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Daka.

Man City XI: Steffen, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Mendy, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Palmer, Mahrez, Edozie, Torres
Subs: Carson, Couto, Sandler, Rodri, Gomes, Doyle, Grealish, Bernardo, Knight.


Info - https://twitter.com/FA : www.thefa.com/competitions/the-fa-community-shield : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FA_Community_Shield : https://twitter.com/LCFC

The match will go straight to a penalty shootout if the scores are tied after 90 minutes (there is no 30 minute period of extra-time).


The match is live in the UK on ITV / ITV Hub - www.live-footballontv.com

TV stations around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4069580/leicester-city-vs-manchester-city

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)



Leicester 1-0 Man City; Iheanacho goal (penalty) on 89' - https://streamwo.com/ulc2XPm & https://twitter.com/101greatgoals/status/1424069554473422851



Leicester win the 2021 Charity Shield



Highlights & Full Match Replay : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/ozw47n/leicester_city_vs_manchester_city_fa_community



Reply #2447 on: Today at 06:13:14 pm
Hope we see Daka get a run out
Reply #2448 on: Today at 06:14:06 pm
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 06:13:14 pm
Hope we see Daka get a run out

Hope we see England get a run out.
Reply #2449 on: Today at 07:05:02 pm
Be honest, who else thought Ianecho would "miss"?
Reply #2450 on: Today at 07:09:34 pm
Get in, well done Brendan lad, made up for ye.
Reply #2451 on: Today at 07:10:49 pm
Fantastic! Well done Leicester. Looked pretty good as well. Another trophy for Brendan
Reply #2452 on: Today at 07:13:57 pm
Honestly, these are my second favourite club this year.
Reply #2453 on: Today at 07:15:01 pm
Well done, Brendan.
Reply #2454 on: Today at 07:17:28 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:15:01 pm
Well done, Brendan.

Absolutely, It never grates on me when somebody who has represented Liverpool - who is by and large a good person, does well...
Reply #2455 on: Today at 07:18:47 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:05:02 pm
Be honest, who else thought Ianecho would "miss"?
Will never forgive him that. Cheated us of another title.
Reply #2456 on: Today at 07:20:15 pm
Leicester have won a Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Charity Shield, Championship title and League One title since 2000.

Just need to get relegated to League Two now to complete the set.
Reply #2457 on: Today at 07:20:37 pm
Well in Brendan!

Fuck off city and Ped Cardiola.
Reply #2458 on: Today at 07:27:08 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:17:28 pm
Absolutely, It never grates on me when somebody who has represented Liverpool - who is by and large a good person, does well...

I didn't mind it when someone who had represented Liverpool, who was by and large a gigantic arsehole, did well against Man City.
Reply #2459 on: Today at 07:28:21 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:27:08 pm
I didn't mind it when someone who had represented Liverpool, who was by and large a gigantic arsehole, did well against Man City.

Are you talking about Brendan?
Reply #2460 on: Today at 07:31:16 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:28:21 pm
Are you talking about Brendan?

Hodgson.
