.The 2021 Charity Shield
: Leicester City 1 - 0 Manchester City.Leicester XI:
Schmeichel, Ricardo, Amartey, Soyuncu, Bertrand, Ndidi, Tielemans, Perez, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.Subs:
Ward, Thomas, Benkovic, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Daka.Man City XI:
Steffen, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Mendy, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Palmer, Mahrez, Edozie, TorresSubs:
Carson, Couto, Sandler, Rodri, Gomes, Doyle, Grealish, Bernardo, Knight.
https://twitter.com/FA
www.thefa.com/competitions/the-fa-community-shield
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FA_Community_Shield
https://twitter.com/LCFC
The match will go straight to a penalty shootout if the scores are tied after 90 minutes (there is no 30 minute period of extra-time)
.
The match is live in the UK
on ITV / ITV Hub
TV stations around the world
Leicester 1-0 Man City; Iheanacho goal
(penalty) on 89' - https://streamwo.com/ulc2XPm
& https://twitter.com/101greatgoals/status/1424069554473422851Leicester win the 2021 Charity ShieldHighlights
& Full Match Replay
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/ozw47n/leicester_city_vs_manchester_city_fa_community