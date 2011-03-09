« previous next »
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2400 on: May 25, 2021, 01:05:39 pm »
I think the FA cup win has "saved" Rodgers some very serious criticism by the football community for failing to finish 3rd/4th in back to back seasons on the final league game day!

That's inexcusable!

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2401 on: May 25, 2021, 02:31:08 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on May 25, 2021, 01:05:39 pm
I think the FA cup win has "saved" Rodgers some very serious criticism by the football community for failing to finish 3rd/4th in back to back seasons on the final league game day!

That's inexcusable!





So when similar happens to Klopp at Mainz with missing promotion was that inexcusable?
Was he a bottler when he lost what 6 finals in a row?

You cant save a season by winning your clubs first ever FA cup ... the shiny things are the entire point of the enterprise
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2402 on: May 25, 2021, 02:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 25, 2021, 12:37:43 pm
They clearly should have seen top four out, considering where they were with 10 games to go. That they only managed to get 13 points out of their last 30 is really, really poor. At the same tiime, you can argue they've overachieved as they probably have the seventh best squad in the league and managed to finish fifth. As always, context is everything. 12 months ago if you told us we'd finish third we'd be devastated, but the context of the season means it feels like a huge victory.

So you can easily paint the picture that they've twice failed to make top four on the final day of the season, but equally they can tell each other that they're good enough to mix it at the upper reaches of the table and that unlike, say, West Ham, it's something they can do again next year. Couple that with the FA Cup win and I don't think they'll be too despondent.

Got to agree with this.

If I was a Leicester fan I'd be focusing on the positives. Firstly, they got a trophy and secondly they showed last seasons 5th place finish wasn't a fluke. It's fair to say that they are the 5th best team in this league and better than the likes of Spurs, Arsenal.

They also look like a club that will add to their squad rather then lose players this summer. You never know for sure since Maguire, Chilwell etc.. have been sold the last few summers. If they can add a bit more depth at CB, CM (Soumare) and potentially another CF then I think they'll be there or there about for CL places again in 2021/22. That's a big improvement for Leicester and shows some consistent development despite how the last 2 seasons have ended with some disappointment.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2403 on: May 25, 2021, 02:48:28 pm »
Ins and outs should be interesting.

Fofana, Soyuncu, Castagne, Justin, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes, Maddison and Iheanacho are all 25 or younger

But they've got Vardy deteriorating pretty rapidly, Wes Morgan has retired, Schmeichel is 34 and getting worse and Albrighton is 31 and not particularly good (not that he ever was). Those are the four remaining title winners. Jonny Evans is 33.

Squad wise there's the likes of Praet, Perez, Amartey and Mendy not contributing much. Then Ricardo Perreira who hasnt looked great since returning from injury. Also still got Benkovic and Ghezzal on the books.

On the face of it you'd think they probably need 3/4 really good signings if they're to push on. Having the Europa League should be a good opportunity to bed some of those in. Big task for Rodgers.

I know they've been linked with Ings, but seems daft to go and get an injury prone 29 year old to replace a 34 year old energizer bunny. Think they could do worse than raiding Fulham for a couple of players, maybe Johnstone from West Brom.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2404 on: May 25, 2021, 02:54:22 pm »
They're apparently the frontrunners to sign Edouard from Celtic, think he'd be a good signing for them. It looks like they'll sign Soumare from Lille, they're one of the clubs linked with Bertrand on a free transfer. They would need another CB and, unless they're sticking with three at the back, a wide attacking player on top of that IMO, but Edouard, Soumare and Bertrand would improve their squad if they can get those deals done.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2405 on: May 25, 2021, 02:55:49 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on May 25, 2021, 01:05:39 pm
I think the FA cup win has "saved" Rodgers some very serious criticism by the football community for failing to finish 3rd/4th in back to back seasons on the final league game day!

That's inexcusable!

why was he saved? Just look at the amount the top 4 spend and compares it to what Leicester budget is. They area pushing above their weight to be honest and rodgers is partly to credited. Just love that Leicester stick to progressive managers and not go the route of big sam, hodgson footballing dinosaurs that scrape the bottom of the barrel.

Love it that they beat chelsea oil money to a shiny trophy as well. Still hold a soft spot for rodgers and hope he continues his football education and become an even better manager next season. He could be the difference by taking points off our rival.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2406 on: May 25, 2021, 03:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on May 25, 2021, 02:54:22 pm
They're apparently the frontrunners to sign Edouard from Celtic, think he'd be a good signing for them. It looks like they'll sign Soumare from Lille, they're one of the clubs linked with Bertrand on a free transfer. They would need another CB and, unless they're sticking with three at the back, a wide attacking player on top of that IMO, but Edouard, Soumare and Bertrand would improve their squad if they can get those deals done.
All decent signings I'd say. Edouard has long been mooted as Rodger's preferred Vardy replacement - as a player he actually has far more strings to his bow and technical quality than Vardy, but won't put up the same numbers if asked to do the same greyhound-out-of-the-traps routine that is Vardy's wheelhouse. Bertrand is still a good footballer, he's actually one we didn't get years ago where Rodgers was probably right in his assessment of his capability.

Soumare as cracking buy at the fee they're talking. Lille moved some serious talent in and out in the last few years and have somehow remained competitive and even won the league title this season.

Kabak is also getting linked, we've had some discussion in the main transfer thread.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2407 on: May 25, 2021, 03:23:41 pm »
If those last few games had been spread out and Leicester had flip flopped in and out of fourth, I don't think we'd be having this conversation.
The PL is practically the ESL for top four purposes.  That we've been out of it so many times this century is the shock.  It was more competitive before the two uber rich owners came in and it's great the likes of Leicester can still compete with them.
Think Rodgers is definitely the right man at the right time for Leicester.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2408 on: May 25, 2021, 06:05:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 25, 2021, 03:23:41 pm
If those last few games had been spread out and Leicester had flip flopped in and out of fourth, I don't think we'd be having this conversation.
The PL is practically the ESL for top four purposes.  That we've been out of it so many times this century is the shock.  It was more competitive before the two uber rich owners came in and it's great the likes of Leicester can still compete with them.
Think Rodgers is definitely the right man at the right time for Leicester.

This all the way. Rearrange our campaign and it would have been a different story. If you swapped our last ten games with that period after Christmas we'd have crashed from being odds-on for the title to fourth place. As it is, the story is a miraculous recovery from 8th place.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2409 on: June 22, 2021, 07:41:44 am »
Agreed personal terms with Patson Daka, looks like theyre preparing for life without Vardy soon. He was a shadow of his former red bull fuelled self last season and Daka could well be a shrewd backfill
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,087
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2410 on: June 22, 2021, 08:13:17 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on June 22, 2021, 07:41:44 am
Agreed personal terms with Patson Daka, looks like theyre preparing for life without Vardy soon. He was a shadow of his former red bull fuelled self last season and Daka could well be a shrewd backfill

Last two seasons he started very strongly and had nothing left after Christmas. If Ihenacho hadn't had that purple patch they'd have slid down the table sooner.

He's got a few months a season in him.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2411 on: June 22, 2021, 08:26:03 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on June 22, 2021, 07:41:44 am
Agreed personal terms with Patson Daka, looks like theyre preparing for life without Vardy soon. He was a shadow of his former red bull fuelled self last season and Daka could well be a shrewd backfill
Soumara and Daka look like another two very good signings.  Talented, seemingly good fits for the Premier League and of ages where Leicester can sell them on for a healthy profit in a few year's time if they choose to do so.

Their usual summer model seems to be to make a couple of signings similar to the above and then sell one starter for a lot of money.  As they didn't quite make the CL again I expect they'll be selling either Maddison or Tielemans for more than they've spent on Soumara and Daka combined!
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2412 on: Yesterday at 08:23:31 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aeUJay9HyTI

On youtube if anyone is bored

Guess not :P

Although looks like Forfana buggered
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2413 on: Yesterday at 09:22:53 pm »
Sickening challenge on Fofana. That looks serious. Why the hell are players going in like this in a friggin friendly?
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2414 on: Yesterday at 09:27:17 pm »
yeah thats horrible.  Hes surely out a long while after that awful tackle (assault more like).
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2415 on: Yesterday at 09:34:27 pm »
Can see them signing Kabak sharpish after that.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2416 on: Yesterday at 09:34:54 pm »
Looks like a pretty bad leg break, horrible for the lad :(
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2417 on: Yesterday at 09:36:55 pm »
Why are dickheads going in like that in pre season games for fucks sakes?
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2418 on: Yesterday at 09:59:12 pm »
Looks like a broken leg from the pictures. Nasty one.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2419 on: Yesterday at 10:00:02 pm »
Absolutely awful for the kid

The bloke should be banned for a long time but he wont be
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2420 on: Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:36:55 pm
Why are dickheads going in like that in pre season games for fucks sakes?
Must be a Spanish thing.

The Seville game at Fenway a couple of summers ago was a shocker of a friendly, they were dirty bastards in that game.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2421 on: Yesterday at 10:04:58 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm
Must be a Spanish thing.

The Seville game at Fenway a couple of summers ago was a shocker of a friendly, they were dirty bastards in that game.
As soon as I heard about Fofana, Gnagnons awful challenge on Larouci is the first thing that popped into my mind too.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2422 on: Yesterday at 10:05:45 pm »
Just me that thinks it wasnt that bad a challenge? A bit hard for a friendly but hes got the ball. Think Fofanas ankle is just planted awkwardly. 0 intent.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2423 on: Yesterday at 10:25:08 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm
Must be a Spanish thing.

The Seville game at Fenway a couple of summers ago was a shocker of a friendly, they were dirty bastards in that game.
Roberto Soldado did a disgusting hack at some guys Achilles the other day too for Levante against Valencia or somebody. Absolutely wild and completely uncalled for.

That tackle on Fofana was an absolute disgrace. It's about time they brought in bans commensurate with the length of injury inflicted.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2424 on: Yesterday at 10:34:35 pm »
One of the best young defenders in the league. Was looking forward to seeing more from him this season, and for Leicester to do well (except against us, of course) so this is a big blow. Injuries can happen any time but what a sickener
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2425 on: Yesterday at 11:08:38 pm »
Shame about the injury. Can see them signing kabak now which would be a great move for him
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2426 on: Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:05:45 pm
Just me that thinks it wasnt that bad a challenge? A bit hard for a friendly but hes got the ball. Think Fofanas ankle is just planted awkwardly. 0 intent.

i dont think it was either. entitled to go for that and took the ball. wasnt late, wasnt over the ball and wasnt even from behind. just an unfortunate outcome for Fofana. do we ban tackling altogether.


also its a week before the season starts. he has to go for that 100%
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2427 on: Yesterday at 11:16:07 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm
i dont think it was either. entitled to go for that and took the ball. wasnt late, wasnt over the ball and wasnt even from behind. just an unfortunate outcome for Fofana. do we ban tackling altogether.


also its a week before the season starts. he has to go for that 100%

Mental note never to play 5 a side with Darragh.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2428 on: Yesterday at 11:32:09 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:16:07 pm
Mental note never to play 5 a side with Darragh.

dont worry, i was the guy that got a rollicking for not making tackles like that    :D
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2429 on: Today at 12:08:16 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:05:45 pm
Just me that thinks it wasnt that bad a challenge? A bit hard for a friendly but hes got the ball. Think Fofanas ankle is just planted awkwardly. 0 intent.

Overstretched for it and anytime you're going in with that much behind you that you're ending over your opponents ankle like that... not injuring them is pure luck.

Also worth mentioning the same player was fouled by Fofana earlier in the game. It's an awful challenge that had a huge chance of injuring Fofana, you just dont need to fly in during pre season like that

That type of challenge is a painful one to be on the receiving end of, had a few and you do just expect something to snap because you have the opponents bodyweight on your leg and you have no way to adjust your legs to avoid injury. You can go in on the ground and still win the ball
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2430 on: Today at 01:20:28 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:08:16 am
Overstretched for it and anytime you're going in with that much behind you that you're ending over your opponents ankle like that... not injuring them is pure luck.

Also worth mentioning the same player was fouled by Fofana earlier in the game. It's an awful challenge that had a huge chance of injuring Fofana, you just dont need to fly in during pre season like that

That type of challenge is a painful one to be on the receiving end of, had a few and you do just expect something to snap because you have the opponents bodyweight on your leg and you have no way to adjust your legs to avoid injury. You can go in on the ground and still win the ball

I dont know Ive seen Gerrard make that exact challenge many times. Fofana sticks his leg out at the last second which plants it in an awkward position between Ninos legs. Studs arent off the ground, one footed and hes got the ball pretty cleanly. I think its just unfortunate and is actually a pretty decent challenge if not for the unfortunate position of Fofanas leg. Admittedly a bit OTT for a friendly but Ive seen far, far worse (Pickford on VVD prime example).
