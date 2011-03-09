« previous next »
nayia2002

I think the FA cup win has "saved" Rodgers some very serious criticism by the football community for failing to finish 3rd/4th in back to back seasons on the final league game day!

That's inexcusable!

JackWard33

Quote from: nayia2002 on May 25, 2021, 01:05:39 pm
So when similar happens to Klopp at Mainz with missing promotion was that inexcusable?
Was he a bottler when he lost what 6 finals in a row?

You cant save a season by winning your clubs first ever FA cup ... the shiny things are the entire point of the enterprise
Jookie

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 25, 2021, 12:37:43 pm
They clearly should have seen top four out, considering where they were with 10 games to go. That they only managed to get 13 points out of their last 30 is really, really poor. At the same tiime, you can argue they've overachieved as they probably have the seventh best squad in the league and managed to finish fifth. As always, context is everything. 12 months ago if you told us we'd finish third we'd be devastated, but the context of the season means it feels like a huge victory.

So you can easily paint the picture that they've twice failed to make top four on the final day of the season, but equally they can tell each other that they're good enough to mix it at the upper reaches of the table and that unlike, say, West Ham, it's something they can do again next year. Couple that with the FA Cup win and I don't think they'll be too despondent.

Got to agree with this.

If I was a Leicester fan I'd be focusing on the positives. Firstly, they got a trophy and secondly they showed last seasons 5th place finish wasn't a fluke. It's fair to say that they are the 5th best team in this league and better than the likes of Spurs, Arsenal.

They also look like a club that will add to their squad rather then lose players this summer. You never know for sure since Maguire, Chilwell etc.. have been sold the last few summers. If they can add a bit more depth at CB, CM (Soumare) and potentially another CF then I think they'll be there or there about for CL places again in 2021/22. That's a big improvement for Leicester and shows some consistent development despite how the last 2 seasons have ended with some disappointment.
fucking appalled

Ins and outs should be interesting.

Fofana, Soyuncu, Castagne, Justin, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes, Maddison and Iheanacho are all 25 or younger

But they've got Vardy deteriorating pretty rapidly, Wes Morgan has retired, Schmeichel is 34 and getting worse and Albrighton is 31 and not particularly good (not that he ever was). Those are the four remaining title winners. Jonny Evans is 33.

Squad wise there's the likes of Praet, Perez, Amartey and Mendy not contributing much. Then Ricardo Perreira who hasnt looked great since returning from injury. Also still got Benkovic and Ghezzal on the books.

On the face of it you'd think they probably need 3/4 really good signings if they're to push on. Having the Europa League should be a good opportunity to bed some of those in. Big task for Rodgers.

I know they've been linked with Ings, but seems daft to go and get an injury prone 29 year old to replace a 34 year old energizer bunny. Think they could do worse than raiding Fulham for a couple of players, maybe Johnstone from West Brom.
Oskar

They're apparently the frontrunners to sign Edouard from Celtic, think he'd be a good signing for them. It looks like they'll sign Soumare from Lille, they're one of the clubs linked with Bertrand on a free transfer. They would need another CB and, unless they're sticking with three at the back, a wide attacking player on top of that IMO, but Edouard, Soumare and Bertrand would improve their squad if they can get those deals done.
xbugawugax

Quote from: nayia2002 on May 25, 2021, 01:05:39 pm
why was he saved? Just look at the amount the top 4 spend and compares it to what Leicester budget is. They area pushing above their weight to be honest and rodgers is partly to credited. Just love that Leicester stick to progressive managers and not go the route of big sam, hodgson footballing dinosaurs that scrape the bottom of the barrel.

Love it that they beat chelsea oil money to a shiny trophy as well. Still hold a soft spot for rodgers and hope he continues his football education and become an even better manager next season. He could be the difference by taking points off our rival.
Drinks Sangria

Quote from: Oskar on May 25, 2021, 02:54:22 pm
They're apparently the frontrunners to sign Edouard from Celtic, think he'd be a good signing for them. It looks like they'll sign Soumare from Lille, they're one of the clubs linked with Bertrand on a free transfer. They would need another CB and, unless they're sticking with three at the back, a wide attacking player on top of that IMO, but Edouard, Soumare and Bertrand would improve their squad if they can get those deals done.
All decent signings I'd say. Edouard has long been mooted as Rodger's preferred Vardy replacement - as a player he actually has far more strings to his bow and technical quality than Vardy, but won't put up the same numbers if asked to do the same greyhound-out-of-the-traps routine that is Vardy's wheelhouse. Bertrand is still a good footballer, he's actually one we didn't get years ago where Rodgers was probably right in his assessment of his capability.

Soumare as cracking buy at the fee they're talking. Lille moved some serious talent in and out in the last few years and have somehow remained competitive and even won the league title this season.

Kabak is also getting linked, we've had some discussion in the main transfer thread.
PaulF

If those last few games had been spread out and Leicester had flip flopped in and out of fourth, I don't think we'd be having this conversation.
The PL is practically the ESL for top four purposes.  That we've been out of it so many times this century is the shock.  It was more competitive before the two uber rich owners came in and it's great the likes of Leicester can still compete with them.
Think Rodgers is definitely the right man at the right time for Leicester.
Alan_X

Quote from: PaulF on May 25, 2021, 03:23:41 pm
If those last few games had been spread out and Leicester had flip flopped in and out of fourth, I don't think we'd be having this conversation.
The PL is practically the ESL for top four purposes.  That we've been out of it so many times this century is the shock.  It was more competitive before the two uber rich owners came in and it's great the likes of Leicester can still compete with them.
Think Rodgers is definitely the right man at the right time for Leicester.

This all the way. Rearrange our campaign and it would have been a different story. If you swapped our last ten games with that period after Christmas we'd have crashed from being odds-on for the title to fourth place. As it is, the story is a miraculous recovery from 8th place.
Jwils21

Agreed personal terms with Patson Daka, looks like theyre preparing for life without Vardy soon. He was a shadow of his former red bull fuelled self last season and Daka could well be a shrewd backfill
Fromola

Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 07:41:44 am
Agreed personal terms with Patson Daka, looks like theyre preparing for life without Vardy soon. He was a shadow of his former red bull fuelled self last season and Daka could well be a shrewd backfill

Last two seasons he started very strongly and had nothing left after Christmas. If Ihenacho hadn't had that purple patch they'd have slid down the table sooner.

He's got a few months a season in him.
thaddeus

Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 07:41:44 am
Agreed personal terms with Patson Daka, looks like theyre preparing for life without Vardy soon. He was a shadow of his former red bull fuelled self last season and Daka could well be a shrewd backfill
Soumara and Daka look like another two very good signings.  Talented, seemingly good fits for the Premier League and of ages where Leicester can sell them on for a healthy profit in a few year's time if they choose to do so.

Their usual summer model seems to be to make a couple of signings similar to the above and then sell one starter for a lot of money.  As they didn't quite make the CL again I expect they'll be selling either Maddison or Tielemans for more than they've spent on Soumara and Daka combined!
