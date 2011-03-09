Ins and outs should be interesting.



Fofana, Soyuncu, Castagne, Justin, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes, Maddison and Iheanacho are all 25 or younger



But they've got Vardy deteriorating pretty rapidly, Wes Morgan has retired, Schmeichel is 34 and getting worse and Albrighton is 31 and not particularly good (not that he ever was). Those are the four remaining title winners. Jonny Evans is 33.



Squad wise there's the likes of Praet, Perez, Amartey and Mendy not contributing much. Then Ricardo Perreira who hasnt looked great since returning from injury. Also still got Benkovic and Ghezzal on the books.



On the face of it you'd think they probably need 3/4 really good signings if they're to push on. Having the Europa League should be a good opportunity to bed some of those in. Big task for Rodgers.



I know they've been linked with Ings, but seems daft to go and get an injury prone 29 year old to replace a 34 year old energizer bunny. Think they could do worse than raiding Fulham for a couple of players, maybe Johnstone from West Brom.