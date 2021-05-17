Indeed, going too fast, getting ahead of themselves, can sometimes hobble a side. A year in the Europa could give them the tools and experience to deal better with the CL.
They've arguably just had that year though after missing CL last season.
They have a generally young team and will probably keep hold of their better players irrespective of where they finish as nobody looks like agitating in the way Maguire and Chilwell did. Soyuncu, Fofana, Pereira, Castagne, Justin, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Barnes and Iheanacho are all yet to hit their peaks so that's a pretty good starting point! They've probably not outgrown the club (yet) and financially Leicester are never under pressure to sell.
They probably need to replace Vardy this summer though and Iheanacho's form since Christmas (30+ goal a season form!) seems unsustainable.