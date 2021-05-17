« previous next »
Author Topic: Leicester City  (Read 147053 times)

Offline Tobelius

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2160 on: May 17, 2021, 06:40:22 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on May 16, 2021, 09:20:58 pm
They're a really well run club and Brendan has stayed classy since he left us but their fans are awful.  I ill-advisedly followed a link to Foxes Talk and their fans are even more bitter than Man City's and Everton's.  Cheer up - you won the FA Cup yesterday  :o

Every fanbase has those i think,now the Southampton and Wolves internet fans,there's some proper bitterness there.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2161 on: May 17, 2021, 06:43:48 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on May 17, 2021, 06:21:37 am
Yep, their fans are terrible. You'd think they were our city rivals or that we had a decades long rivalry with them like we do with United or something. Odd bunch.

Loads of teams fans do this. Makes them feel important I reckon to pretend we have a rivalry with them. I was at uni with this prick who supported Forest and was constantly banging on about how much he hated Liverpool. Sorry, lad but we havent given you a second thought since the early 80s.
Offline Phineus

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2162 on: May 17, 2021, 08:13:53 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on May 17, 2021, 06:40:03 am
Hope they win the Europe League next year...

Not seen anything from Rodgers that makes me think he can do well in Europe. Think its what will stop him getting a really top job, his European record... he does need a deep run with them and some scalps in knock out stages to step up to next level I think.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2163 on: May 17, 2021, 09:53:38 am »
Quote from: Phineus on May 17, 2021, 08:13:53 am
Not seen anything from Rodgers that makes me think he can do well in Europe. Think its what will stop him getting a really top job, his European record... he does need a deep run with them and some scalps in knock out stages to step up to next level I think.
Conte doesn't struggle getting top jobs and neither did Pep.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2164 on: May 17, 2021, 09:55:26 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on May 16, 2021, 03:22:27 pm
Are they now part of Top 6 technically since they are ahead of Arsenal and Spurs?
Have to be ahead of Spurs now I think. They have won a league, FA cup and league cup in the last 20 years. Spurs only have a league cup.

Also have now finished above Spurs 2 years in a row.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2165 on: May 17, 2021, 10:00:38 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on May 17, 2021, 09:55:26 am
Have to be ahead of Spurs now I think. They have won a league, FA cup and league cup in the last 20 years. Spurs only have a league cup.

Also have now finished above Spurs 2 years in a row.
Yeah.  I think you could still argue Arsenal are in a transitional period following a very successful period but for Spurs they've got nothing to show from their years of being around and about the trophies.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2166 on: May 17, 2021, 10:02:51 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on May 17, 2021, 10:00:38 am
Yeah.  I think you could still argue Arsenal are in a transitional period following a very successful period but for Spurs they've got nothing to show from their years of being around and about the trophies.
They have also won 3 of the last 5 FA cups even in their transitional phase.
Offline rob1966

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2167 on: May 17, 2021, 10:35:04 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on May 16, 2021, 09:20:58 pm
They're a really well run club and Brendan has stayed classy since he left us but their fans are awful.  I ill-advisedly followed a link to Foxes Talk and their fans are even more bitter than Man City's and Everton's.  Cheer up - you won the FA Cup yesterday  :o

I've always hated Leicester, bogey team as a kid, so wasn't pleased for them when they won the league and then they get into the CL, go to Spain and start all the Gibraltar is Ours shite, fucking little Englander mongrels.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2168 on: May 18, 2021, 12:15:40 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 17, 2021, 10:35:04 am
I've always hated Leicester, bogey team as a kid, so wasn't pleased for them when they won the league and then they get into the CL, go to Spain and start all the Gibraltar is Ours shite, fucking little Englander mongrels.
That was vile, certainly, but it's just a contingent of twats. Every Leicester fan I've known has been sound. The city also has a large BAME demographic many of whom are fans and are absolutely buzzing about their current successes and who would despise and have nothing to do with those c*nts
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2169 on: May 18, 2021, 10:26:00 pm »
Wonder if time has finally caught up to Vardy. Not sure if he touched the ball tonight and his goal scoring record over the last several months has been atrocious.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2170 on: May 18, 2021, 10:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 18, 2021, 12:15:40 am
That was vile, certainly, but it's just a contingent of twats. Every Leicester fan I've known has been sound. The city also has a large BAME demographic many of whom are fans and are absolutely buzzing about their current successes and who would despise and have nothing to do with those c*nts
The City is Labour.  The County that surrounds it is full of backwards Brexit-backing, Tory-voting towns.  Probably safe to say where the contingent of twats comes from  ;D
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2171 on: Yesterday at 02:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 18, 2021, 10:26:00 pm
Wonder if time has finally caught up to Vardy. Not sure if he touched the ball tonight and his goal scoring record over the last several months has been atrocious.
More than any of the top-line forwards in the division, he's always relied on pace. His whole game is built around it. He still seems to have good straight line speed but doesn't seem to be able to zig zag or push and run in anywhere near as agile a manner recently. I'm not sure if he's shy of fitness or like you say, at 34 is starting to see his main quality diminish.

I can't really think of any other pace-dependent forwards who've lasted til his age with such a scoring record really, and he might be anomalous because of his late entry to the professional game. Agreed he's been shit the last 3 or 4 times I've watched Leicester. Always quite liked his powerful, rising shooting technique though, even if it does result in him missing some chances that needed a more subtle approach.
Offline Scouser-Tommy

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2172 on: Yesterday at 02:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 18, 2021, 10:26:00 pm
Wonder if time has finally caught up to Vardy. Not sure if he touched the ball tonight and his goal scoring record over the last several months has been atrocious.
He still has 13 goals and 9 assists in the league. I think it's just down to fatigue towards the end of this season.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2173 on: Yesterday at 03:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Yesterday at 02:49:47 pm
He still has 13 goals and 9 assists in the league. I think it's just down to fatigue towards the end of this season.

6 were PKs.  So 7 open play goals in 2700 minutes.  Not great..
Offline elsewhere

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2174 on: Yesterday at 10:23:09 pm »
Hopefully Villa gets something from Chelsea and Leicester has a chance to finish 4th.
Offline a little break

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2175 on: Yesterday at 10:43:50 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:23:09 pm
Hopefully Villa gets something from Chelsea and Leicester has a chance to finish 4th.

Would that mean that if Chelsea win the Champions League that Leicester would lose out?
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2176 on: Yesterday at 10:45:55 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:43:50 pm
Would that mean that if Chelsea win the Champions League that Leicester would lose out?
I really hope you're joking.

It's getting to the point where you feel people need to sit a basic competency test before getting an account here. The rules on eleigibility have been broadly the same for years now
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2177 on: Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm »
Leicester could miss out on CL again, having spent 68 of the last 71 weeks in the top 4.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2178 on: Yesterday at 10:48:04 pm »
I said in the other thread that I hope Leicester contrive to make it to Top 4 ahead of Chelsea, but if they don't it might be a blessing in dsguise for them to get into the Europa. It might be better for their development at this stage and with a few good signings they could be one of the favourites - provided Rodgers can get going in European football
Offline a little break

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2179 on: Yesterday at 10:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:45:55 pm
I really hope you're joking.

It's getting to the point where you feel people need to sit a basic competency test before getting an account here. The rules on eleigibility have been broadly the same for years now

Wow. Whatever happened in your life today, hopefully tomorrow will be a better one for you.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2180 on: Yesterday at 10:48:54 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm
Leicester could miss out on CL again, having spent 68 of the last 71 weeks in the top 4.
They won the FA Cup which means a lot to them so i don't think they will mind as much as they did last year.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2181 on: Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm »
Wet from feeling ecstatic on Saturday to very down just a few days later. Funny game football.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2182 on: Yesterday at 10:50:31 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm
Wet from feeling ecstatic on Saturday to very down just a few days later. Funny game football.

Still got a chance, but theyre not very down right now. They just won their first FA Cup, and theyre pretty accepting that they probably wont/wouldnt do great in the CL
Offline Caligula?

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2183 on: Yesterday at 10:51:26 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:48:33 pm
Wow. Whatever happened in your life today, hopefully tomorrow will be a better one for you.

Highly doubt it.  ;D
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2184 on: Yesterday at 10:55:21 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:48:33 pm
Wow. Whatever happened in your life today, hopefully tomorrow will be a better one for you.
Heh sorry, looking back it was a bit brusque.

But honestly, we seem to get this question every few posts, in every thread, and it seems inconceivable that people can't know the rules of eligibility by now, as they have barely changed in the last fifteen years.

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2185 on: Yesterday at 10:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:51:26 pm
Highly doubt it.  ;D
Captain Miserable Does Irony. What a time to be alive!

Tickets on sale now
Offline Caligula?

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2186 on: Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:57:09 pm
Captain Miserable Does Irony. What a time to be alive!

Tickets on sale now

Were you in the Burnley crowd tonight?  ;D
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2187 on: Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:48:04 pm
I said in the other thread that I hope Leicester contrive to make it to Top 4 ahead of Chelsea, but if they don't it might be a blessing in dsguise for them to get into the Europa. It might be better for their development at this stage and with a few good signings they could be one of the favourites - provided Rodgers can get going in European football

This could be spot on ...
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2188 on: Yesterday at 11:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm
Were you in the Burnley crowd tonight?  ;D
Every boo reminded me of someone's posts...  :-*
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2189 on: Yesterday at 11:08:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
This could be spot on ...
Indeed, going too fast, getting ahead of themselves, can sometimes hobble a side. A year in the Europa could give them the tools and experience to deal better with the CL.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2190 on: Yesterday at 11:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:08:18 pm
Indeed, going too fast, getting ahead of themselves, can sometimes hobble a side. A year in the Europa could give them the tools and experience to deal better with the CL.
They've arguably just had that year though after missing CL last season.

They have a generally young team and will probably keep hold of their better players irrespective of where they finish as nobody looks like agitating in the way Maguire and Chilwell did.  Soyuncu, Fofana, Pereira, Castagne, Justin, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Barnes and Iheanacho are all yet to hit their peaks so that's a pretty good starting point!  They've probably not outgrown the club (yet) and financially Leicester are never under pressure to sell.

They probably need to replace Vardy this summer though and Iheanacho's form since Christmas (30+ goal a season form!) seems unsustainable.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2191 on: Yesterday at 11:41:00 pm »
Sorry, yes, I meant another year; just to consolidate what they might have learned.

I like Leicester and want them to do well and maybe become a permanent fixture among the top six, keeping out Spurs and the Ev (who tend to manage that by themselves in any case :) ) but I am aware how quickly it can go wrong for them if they over-extend themselves.
Offline Morgana

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2192 on: Today at 12:18:10 am »
Wouldn't mind meeting Leicester in a CL quarters or semi-final. It would boost their profile so much. I want that for them.

That, and imagine Trent putting on another RB clinic like he did in December 2019, but this time on the CL stage.
Marvellous.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2193 on: Today at 02:48:46 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:48:54 pm
They won the FA Cup which means a lot to them so i don't think they will mind as much as they did last year.

not sure which ones Leicester fans would prefer. FA or CL?

for sure i know which one i want. at their expense unfortunately.

I really do like Brendan but do any of you guys here think that he is still the same manager that was with us or have really progressed and matured to be a better manager tactically?

As a manager, he do seem like a possession based one, but is not afraid to mix it up a little as seen with us when SAS was devastating as a counter attacking option.



Online afc turkish

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2194 on: Today at 03:02:21 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm
Wet from feeling ecstatic on Saturday to very down just a few days later. Funny game football.

