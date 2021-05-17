Wonder if time has finally caught up to Vardy. Not sure if he touched the ball tonight and his goal scoring record over the last several months has been atrocious.



More than any of the top-line forwards in the division, he's always relied on pace. His whole game is built around it. He still seems to have good straight line speed but doesn't seem to be able to zig zag or push and run in anywhere near as agile a manner recently. I'm not sure if he's shy of fitness or like you say, at 34 is starting to see his main quality diminish.I can't really think of any other pace-dependent forwards who've lasted til his age with such a scoring record really, and he might be anomalous because of his late entry to the professional game. Agreed he's been shit the last 3 or 4 times I've watched Leicester. Always quite liked his powerful, rising shooting technique though, even if it does result in him missing some chances that needed a more subtle approach.