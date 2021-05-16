For some reason, despite being only a whisker from our 1st title for decades, Brendan is not a revered name here, not disliked but not necessarily loved either. May be down to his personality, I don't know. The club took a gamble on him, it nearly paid off and if it had he still may have been here. The club then, after the fall off and particularly the Stoke game from which we never really recovered, thought better about continuing the gamble.



Celtic and Leicester took on the gamble and it paid off. They are both big clubs and he is probably well off where he is now. I hope ambition does not get the best of him and he tries someone like Spurs or United, it may pay off for him but I suspect Leicester is the best place for him. They have money and backing, they have most everything so he can deliver like he did today and keep them up near the top.



Well done Brendan, I hope Leicester qualify for the CL instead of Chelsea (albeit I reluctantly want Chelsea to beat City also) but that is as far as want for you now, because we need that spot, even if I did live for a short time within a stone's throw of Filbert Street.