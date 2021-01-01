First FA Cup Final I've watched for many years, and first non-Liverpool match for ages. Delighted at the outcome. Have always liked Leicester, was happy for them when they won the League and now made up for them today. And, of course, Brendan as well; well done to the wee man.
A lot of decent and likeable players at Leicester and the owners who may have done a few slightly dodgy things in the past but have more than made up for it by their steadfast support, their strong and genuine relationship with the fans and their very visible love of the actual football, as opposed to just the profits. Plus their own terrible tragedy in recent years.
Feel a bit jealous as well because I want us to be in an FA Cup final at Anfield South again, and win it, and always regret that we don't seem to get very far in it. Hopefully Klopp wins it before he leaves. He's made to grace the biggest occasions, and while Wembley always has been, and still remains, a dump, it has history and prestige and Kloppo needs his winning moment there. And anyone who says otherwise can do one.
Be nice to pinch Teilemans and Fofana from them, too...tho the former has probably just added another 20m to any fee.