Leicester City

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2080 on: Yesterday at 12:24:22 am
With Iheanacho's recent glut of goals, I looked back at his stats and realised that for six years he has had a very good G+A/min ratio, but this is the first time he's managed 1000 PL minutes in a season (and he's only just now passed that barrier). Has he just had a poor run of injuries, or was he a goalhanger whose overall game didn't merit greater involvement? I've only seen him play against us, and remember him blowing several golden opportunities, but I guess if you can get in a position to miss sitters then you're doing something right.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2081 on: Yesterday at 01:17:10 am
Fantastic coach is Rodgers. He may have flaws but his a great coach who makes players better.

If Guardiola never signed a new contract I really think City would have appointed Rodgers.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2082 on: Yesterday at 06:17:01 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:24:22 am
With Iheanacho's recent glut of goals, I looked back at his stats and realised that for six years he has had a very good G+A/min ratio, but this is the first time he's managed 1000 PL minutes in a season (and he's only just now passed that barrier). Has he just had a poor run of injuries, or was he a goalhanger whose overall game didn't merit greater involvement? I've only seen him play against us, and remember him blowing several golden opportunities, but I guess if you can get in a position to miss sitters then you're doing something right.

Think he's never had that run of games before, mostly because Vardy has been ahead of him and they've played with one striker. I'm surprised at how well he's done of late because it seems like it's come out of nowhere, but maybe it shows what a run of games and a bit of luck can do to a player. I do think he can keep going at this level too.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2083 on: Yesterday at 10:58:49 am
Iheanacho has always had brilliant underlying stats. Everyone believed, myself included, that his stats at City were not representative of his overall quality and more indicative of him being a tap in machine brought on in the last ten against weary sides who'd already taken a battering (City obviously thought this too to sell him). However, he's pretty consistently had the similar stats at Leicester and now the goals are coming to reflect that similar performance of his City time.

He is a quality forward, always has been, with a lot more strings to his bow than he's given credit for. He's got a subtle array of passes available to him and does some really nice stuff dropping deep in the 10 role, allowing Barnes to get beyond him into attacking positions. If he wouldn't be prohibitively expensive I'd say there's your Firmino replacement - less skilful, more sturdy, more prolific. Anyone who's watched him for Nigeria - where he plays as the 10 - would tell you he's a really well rounded player.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2084 on: Yesterday at 02:00:35 pm
Random question maybe but what are the dots for under the I and O on Iheanacho's name on his shirt? Is this a Nigerian pronunciation thing?

https://twitter.com/67Kelechi/status/1387025483045478402/photo/4
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2085 on: Yesterday at 02:03:17 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:00:35 pm
Random question maybe but what are the dots for under the I and O on Iheanacho's name on his shirt? Is this a Nigerian pronunciation thing?

https://twitter.com/67Kelechi/status/1387025483045478402/photo/4

I think it will be Igbo, which is a language in Nigeria.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2086 on: Yesterday at 02:06:33 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:03:17 pm
I think it will be Igbo, which is a language in Nigeria.

:thumbup
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2087 on: Yesterday at 02:41:46 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:03:17 pm
I think it will be Igbo, which is a language in Nigeria.
Spot on - Igbo uses the Onwu alphabet, where intonation is implied using accents and affectations, as is the case with Iheanacho's name.

Their alphabet has an I that lacks the symbol beneath the I, as well as the one seen on Iheanacho's shirt - it indicates that you make the I sound before separating the following consonant with a small pause and distinctly pronouncing the consonant with an intonation drop - so 'I-heea-natcho' as opposed to how his name was routinely pronounced when he first started playing for City: 'Aya-natcho.'

I did a small module on the Niger-Congo language family in Uni, I find it really interesting.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2088 on: Yesterday at 02:49:18 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:03:17 pm
I think it will be Igbo, which is a language in Nigeria.

Blimey, haven't heard that word since the end of the Biafra/Nigeria war in 1970.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2089 on: Yesterday at 03:08:41 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:03:17 pm
I think it will be Igbo, which is a language in Nigeria.

Yeah it is. I'm Nigerian.

It's a major language here and forms part of our 300-odd languages.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2090 on: Yesterday at 03:10:48 pm
If they hadn't have blown top 4 last season it would be two CL finishes in two full seasons for Rodgers, which is excellent really given the size of the other clubs. A cup final too coming, too. Manager of the year for me, even though nobody has done anything too out of the ordinary across the prem.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2091 on: Yesterday at 03:11:36 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:41:46 pm
Spot on - Igbo uses the Onwu alphabet, where intonation is implied using accents and affectations, as is the case with Iheanacho's name.

Their alphabet has an I that lacks the symbol beneath the I, as well as the one seen on Iheanacho's shirt - it indicates that you make the I sound before separating the following consonant with a small pause and distinctly pronouncing the consonant with an intonation drop - so 'I-heea-natcho' as opposed to how his name was routinely pronounced when he first started playing for City: 'Aya-natcho.'

I did a small module on the Niger-Congo language family in Uni, I find it really interesting.

RAWK really does have people with knowledge on everything! :D

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:08:41 pm
Yeah it is. I'm Nigerian.

It's a major language here and forms part of our 300-odd languages.

300 languages, bloody hell, people struggle with one here! :o
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2092 on: Yesterday at 03:12:43 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:10:48 pm
If they hadn't have blown top 4 last season it would be two CL finishes in two full seasons for Rodgers, which is excellent really given the size of the other clubs. A cup final too coming, too. Manager of the year for me, even though nobody has done anything too out of the ordinary across the prem.

Definitely.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2093 on: Yesterday at 03:22:29 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 02:49:18 pm
Blimey, haven't heard that word since the end of the Biafra/Nigeria war in 1970.

Who were you fighting for?
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2094 on: Yesterday at 03:41:15 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 03:22:29 pm
Who were you fighting for?

Well the Biafrans were the underdogs.......
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2095 on: Yesterday at 03:41:53 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 03:22:29 pm
Who were you fighting for?

Where even is Biafra? Sounds like a pharmaceutical company.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2096 on: Yesterday at 03:46:02 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:10:48 pm
If they hadn't have blown top 4 last season it would be two CL finishes in two full seasons for Rodgers, which is excellent really given the size of the other clubs. A cup final too coming, too. Manager of the year for me, even though nobody has done anything too out of the ordinary across the prem.

Absolutely, loads of people saying without Vardy they are shite, one man team etc. Under Rogers, Leicester put that notion to bed. He's done a brilliant job there, it appears he's highly respected throughout the game as well. Made up for him, like you said, there isn't much competition to win Manager of the year this season, Guardiola shouldn't even be considered. Brendan should win this award without question.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2097 on: Yesterday at 03:58:21 pm
Feels like a strong factor in Rodgers excelling is Leicester's ability to replace top talent. Us attempting to replace Suarez with Balotelli was an awful move (possibly driven by the club rather than the manager), and ultimately sent us into the forgettable shitshow that was 2014/15. Leicester on the other hand have lost key players for big money, and replaced them with mostly cheaper options who are currently excelling in the current setup:

Chilwell -> Castagne
Kanté -> Ndidi
Mahrez -> James Maddison
Maguire -> Söyüncü

It's win win for the club, they're getting big bucks for players and then replacing them with cheaper, still effective options.

Not saying we should've replaced Luis with Iheanacho in 2014, though!
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2098 on: Yesterday at 03:58:29 pm
I always liked Iheanacho when he was at City and he reminded me a lot of Daniel Sturridge with his natural finishing ability.

Then he kind of fell off a cliff for a year or two at Leciester but has rediscovered his form and quality.

Rodgers has also made some great signings there, Soyuncu, Castagne, Praet, Ndidi.

They fully deserve a CL place.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2099 on: Yesterday at 05:00:33 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 03:58:29 pm
I always liked Iheanacho when he was at City and he reminded me a lot of Daniel Sturridge with his natural finishing ability.

Then he kind of fell off a cliff for a year or two at Leciester but has rediscovered his form and quality.

Rodgers has also made some great signings there, Soyuncu, Castagne, Praet, Ndidi.

They fully deserve a CL place.

Ndidi and Soyuncu were already at the club before Rodgers arrived, but they've still made some great signings since he's come in. Castagne like you mentioned, along with James Justin, Fofana and signing Tielemans to a permanent have all been quite impressive.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2100 on: Yesterday at 05:15:58 pm
If a team was excellent at identifying transfer targets in their price range before a manager came there and continued to do so after he got there it's probably not the manager doing it.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2101 on: Yesterday at 05:21:43 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:15:58 pm
If a team was excellent at identifying transfer targets in their price range before a manager came there and continued to do so after he got there it's probably not the manager doing it.

Maybe Rodgers has finally accepted he's better off with someone else buying the players and he keeps well out of it.

He's an excellent coach, but he's got a terrible eye for a player.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2102 on: Yesterday at 05:37:43 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:15:58 pm
If a team was excellent at identifying transfer targets in their price range before a manager came there and continued to do so after he got there it's probably not the manager doing it.
But wasn't it all meant to be down to Steve Walsh? They even managed to replace Steve Walsh with someone better.

Now at Charlotte FC, Steve Walsh. It's gone great since leaving for the Ev.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2103 on: Yesterday at 05:55:28 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 05:37:43 pm
But wasn't it all meant to be down to Steve Walsh? They even managed to replace Steve Walsh with someone better.

Now at Charlotte FC, Steve Walsh. It's gone great since leaving for the Ev.

Steve Walsh certainly wanted people to think that and the Ev were happy to pay to find out.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2104 on: Today at 12:29:18 am
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 03:58:29 pm
I always liked Iheanacho when he was at City and he reminded me a lot of Daniel Sturridge with his natural finishing ability.


Was about to post the same myself, hes reminded me of Daniel Sturridge, hes got a great left foot, really quick feet, good technique and can finish like Sturridge did when he was in his prime for us.

Wouldnt mind him and Harvey Barnes, and quite a few other Leicester players here, they do have some good players and are quite a good team.


Re: Leicester City
Reply #2105 on: Today at 12:36:38 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:15:58 pm
If a team was excellent at identifying transfer targets in their price range before a manager came there and continued to do so after he got there it's probably not the manager doing it.

Well it's certainly was not Steve 'Ramirez' Walsh
