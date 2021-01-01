Iheanacho has always had brilliant underlying stats. Everyone believed, myself included, that his stats at City were not representative of his overall quality and more indicative of him being a tap in machine brought on in the last ten against weary sides who'd already taken a battering (City obviously thought this too to sell him). However, he's pretty consistently had the similar stats at Leicester and now the goals are coming to reflect that similar performance of his City time.



He is a quality forward, always has been, with a lot more strings to his bow than he's given credit for. He's got a subtle array of passes available to him and does some really nice stuff dropping deep in the 10 role, allowing Barnes to get beyond him into attacking positions. If he wouldn't be prohibitively expensive I'd say there's your Firmino replacement - less skilful, more sturdy, more prolific. Anyone who's watched him for Nigeria - where he plays as the 10 - would tell you he's a really well rounded player.