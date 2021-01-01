« previous next »
Offline GreatEx

  might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 12:24:22 am »
With Iheanacho's recent glut of goals, I looked back at his stats and realised that for six years he has had a very good G+A/min ratio, but this is the first time he's managed 1000 PL minutes in a season (and he's only just now passed that barrier). Has he just had a poor run of injuries, or was he a goalhanger whose overall game didn't merit greater involvement? I've only seen him play against us, and remember him blowing several golden opportunities, but I guess if you can get in a position to miss sitters then you're doing something right.
Offline puroresu_kid

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 01:17:10 am »
Fantastic coach is Rodgers. He may have flaws but his a great coach who makes players better.

If Guardiola never signed a new contract I really think City would have appointed Rodgers.
Offline zimmie'5555

  passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 06:17:01 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:24:22 am
With Iheanacho's recent glut of goals, I looked back at his stats and realised that for six years he has had a very good G+A/min ratio, but this is the first time he's managed 1000 PL minutes in a season (and he's only just now passed that barrier). Has he just had a poor run of injuries, or was he a goalhanger whose overall game didn't merit greater involvement? I've only seen him play against us, and remember him blowing several golden opportunities, but I guess if you can get in a position to miss sitters then you're doing something right.

Think he's never had that run of games before, mostly because Vardy has been ahead of him and they've played with one striker. I'm surprised at how well he's done of late because it seems like it's come out of nowhere, but maybe it shows what a run of games and a bit of luck can do to a player. I do think he can keep going at this level too.
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Online Drinks Sangria

  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 10:58:49 am »
Iheanacho has always had brilliant underlying stats. Everyone believed, myself included, that his stats at City were not representative of his overall quality and more indicative of him being a tap in machine brought on in the last ten against weary sides who'd already taken a battering (City obviously thought this too to sell him). However, he's pretty consistently had the similar stats at Leicester and now the goals are coming to reflect that similar performance of his City time.

He is a quality forward, always has been, with a lot more strings to his bow than he's given credit for. He's got a subtle array of passes available to him and does some really nice stuff dropping deep in the 10 role, allowing Barnes to get beyond him into attacking positions. If he wouldn't be prohibitively expensive I'd say there's your Firmino replacement - less skilful, more sturdy, more prolific. Anyone who's watched him for Nigeria - where he plays as the 10 - would tell you he's a really well rounded player.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 02:00:35 pm »
Random question maybe but what are the dots for under the I and O on Iheanacho's name on his shirt? Is this a Nigerian pronunciation thing?

https://twitter.com/67Kelechi/status/1387025483045478402/photo/4
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  Bam!
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 02:03:17 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:00:35 pm
Random question maybe but what are the dots for under the I and O on Iheanacho's name on his shirt? Is this a Nigerian pronunciation thing?

https://twitter.com/67Kelechi/status/1387025483045478402/photo/4

I think it will be Igbo, which is a language in Nigeria.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 02:06:33 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:03:17 pm
I think it will be Igbo, which is a language in Nigeria.

:thumbup
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Drinks Sangria

  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 02:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:03:17 pm
I think it will be Igbo, which is a language in Nigeria.
Spot on - Igbo uses the Onwu alphabet, where intonation is implied using accents and affectations, as is the case with Iheanacho's name.

Their alphabet has an I that lacks the symbol beneath the I, as well as the one seen on Iheanacho's shirt - it indicates that you make the I sound before separating the following consonant with a small pause and distinctly pronouncing the consonant with an intonation drop - so 'I-heea-natcho' as opposed to how his name was routinely pronounced when he first started playing for City: 'Aya-natcho.'

I did a small module on the Niger-Congo language family in Uni, I find it really interesting.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 02:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:03:17 pm
I think it will be Igbo, which is a language in Nigeria.

Blimey, haven't heard that word since the end of the Biafra/Nigeria war in 1970.
Online MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 03:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:03:17 pm
I think it will be Igbo, which is a language in Nigeria.

Yeah it is. I'm Nigerian.

It's a major language here and forms part of our 300-odd languages.
Offline disgraced cake

  Seis Veces
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 03:10:48 pm »
If they hadn't have blown top 4 last season it would be two CL finishes in two full seasons for Rodgers, which is excellent really given the size of the other clubs. A cup final too coming, too. Manager of the year for me, even though nobody has done anything too out of the ordinary across the prem.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 03:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:41:46 pm
Spot on - Igbo uses the Onwu alphabet, where intonation is implied using accents and affectations, as is the case with Iheanacho's name.

Their alphabet has an I that lacks the symbol beneath the I, as well as the one seen on Iheanacho's shirt - it indicates that you make the I sound before separating the following consonant with a small pause and distinctly pronouncing the consonant with an intonation drop - so 'I-heea-natcho' as opposed to how his name was routinely pronounced when he first started playing for City: 'Aya-natcho.'

I did a small module on the Niger-Congo language family in Uni, I find it really interesting.

RAWK really does have people with knowledge on everything! :D

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:08:41 pm
Yeah it is. I'm Nigerian.

It's a major language here and forms part of our 300-odd languages.

300 languages, bloody hell, people struggle with one here! :o
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 03:12:43 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:10:48 pm
If they hadn't have blown top 4 last season it would be two CL finishes in two full seasons for Rodgers, which is excellent really given the size of the other clubs. A cup final too coming, too. Manager of the year for me, even though nobody has done anything too out of the ordinary across the prem.

Definitely.
Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  Insert something awesome here!
    Davidlloydtools
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 03:22:29 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:49:18 pm
Blimey, haven't heard that word since the end of the Biafra/Nigeria war in 1970.

Who were you fighting for?
Online So... Howard Phillips

  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 03:41:15 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:22:29 pm
Who were you fighting for?

Well the Biafrans were the underdogs.......
Online BIG DICK NICK

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 03:41:53 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:22:29 pm
Who were you fighting for?

Where even is Biafra? Sounds like a pharmaceutical company.
Online mikeb58

  The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  kopite
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2096 on: Today at 03:46:02 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:10:48 pm
If they hadn't have blown top 4 last season it would be two CL finishes in two full seasons for Rodgers, which is excellent really given the size of the other clubs. A cup final too coming, too. Manager of the year for me, even though nobody has done anything too out of the ordinary across the prem.

Absolutely, loads of people saying without Vardy they are shite, one man team etc. Under Rogers, Leicester put that notion to bed. He's done a brilliant job there, it appears he's highly respected throughout the game as well. Made up for him, like you said, there isn't much competition to win Manager of the year this season, Guardiola shouldn't even be considered. Brendan should win this award without question.
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)
