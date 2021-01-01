« previous next »
Leicester City

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2080 on: Today at 12:24:22 am
With Iheanacho's recent glut of goals, I looked back at his stats and realised that for six years he has had a very good G+A/min ratio, but this is the first time he's managed 1000 PL minutes in a season (and he's only just now passed that barrier). Has he just had a poor run of injuries, or was he a goalhanger whose overall game didn't merit greater involvement? I've only seen him play against us, and remember him blowing several golden opportunities, but I guess if you can get in a position to miss sitters then you're doing something right.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2081 on: Today at 01:17:10 am
Fantastic coach is Rodgers. He may have flaws but his a great coach who makes players better.

If Guardiola never signed a new contract I really think City would have appointed Rodgers.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2082 on: Today at 06:17:01 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:24:22 am
With Iheanacho's recent glut of goals, I looked back at his stats and realised that for six years he has had a very good G+A/min ratio, but this is the first time he's managed 1000 PL minutes in a season (and he's only just now passed that barrier). Has he just had a poor run of injuries, or was he a goalhanger whose overall game didn't merit greater involvement? I've only seen him play against us, and remember him blowing several golden opportunities, but I guess if you can get in a position to miss sitters then you're doing something right.

Think he's never had that run of games before, mostly because Vardy has been ahead of him and they've played with one striker. I'm surprised at how well he's done of late because it seems like it's come out of nowhere, but maybe it shows what a run of games and a bit of luck can do to a player. I do think he can keep going at this level too.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2083 on: Today at 10:58:49 am
Iheanacho has always had brilliant underlying stats. Everyone believed, myself included, that his stats at City were not representative of his overall quality and more indicative of him being a tap in machine brought on in the last ten against weary sides who'd already taken a battering (City obviously thought this too to sell him). However, he's pretty consistently had the similar stats at Leicester and now the goals are coming to reflect that similar performance of his City time.

He is a quality forward, always has been, with a lot more strings to his bow than he's given credit for. He's got a subtle array of passes available to him and does some really nice stuff dropping deep in the 10 role, allowing Barnes to get beyond him into attacking positions. If he wouldn't be prohibitively expensive I'd say there's your Firmino replacement - less skilful, more sturdy, more prolific. Anyone who's watched him for Nigeria - where he plays as the 10 - would tell you he's a really well rounded player.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2084 on: Today at 02:00:35 pm
Random question maybe but what are the dots for under the I and O on Iheanacho's name on his shirt? Is this a Nigerian pronunciation thing?

https://twitter.com/67Kelechi/status/1387025483045478402/photo/4
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2085 on: Today at 02:03:17 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:00:35 pm
Random question maybe but what are the dots for under the I and O on Iheanacho's name on his shirt? Is this a Nigerian pronunciation thing?

https://twitter.com/67Kelechi/status/1387025483045478402/photo/4

I think it will be Igbo, which is a language in Nigeria.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #2086 on: Today at 02:06:33 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:03:17 pm
I think it will be Igbo, which is a language in Nigeria.

:thumbup
