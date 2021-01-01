With Iheanacho's recent glut of goals, I looked back at his stats and realised that for six years he has had a very good G+A/min ratio, but this is the first time he's managed 1000 PL minutes in a season (and he's only just now passed that barrier). Has he just had a poor run of injuries, or was he a goalhanger whose overall game didn't merit greater involvement? I've only seen him play against us, and remember him blowing several golden opportunities, but I guess if you can get in a position to miss sitters then you're doing something right.