With Iheanacho's recent glut of goals, I looked back at his stats and realised that for six years he has had a very good G+A/min ratio, but this is the first time he's managed 1000 PL minutes in a season (and he's only just now passed that barrier). Has he just had a poor run of injuries, or was he a goalhanger whose overall game didn't merit greater involvement? I've only seen him play against us, and remember him blowing several golden opportunities, but I guess if you can get in a position to miss sitters then you're doing something right.
Fantastic coach is Rodgers. He may have flaws but his a great coach who makes players better.

If Guardiola never signed a new contract I really think City would have appointed Rodgers.
Think he's never had that run of games before, mostly because Vardy has been ahead of him and they've played with one striker. I'm surprised at how well he's done of late because it seems like it's come out of nowhere, but maybe it shows what a run of games and a bit of luck can do to a player. I do think he can keep going at this level too.
