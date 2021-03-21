I saw bits and pieces of their FA Cup destruction of Man utd.

Is Fofana that good, or was Man Utd that bad...?



Fofana is raw but also has huge potential, he looks a real player and a proper athlete to go with it. I was championing him a year or so back before he was linked anywhere as the bigger prospect between him and Saliba at St Etienne.He's very much a modern centre half, in that his skills come in anticipating the ball and looking for interceptions and quick transition opportunities rather than some of the more honed, subtle arts of defending such as shepherding and taking up the right position. Some of this will come with experience. He's fantastic to watch because he has such a swashbuckling style - when it works he looks dominant and forward thinking. But with this approach comes risk and when it doesn't go right - like against ourselves at Anfield - you have a player who looks rash, positionally poor and cut adrift from the defensive line of which he's a part.I think the mark of Fofana's quality is that those criticisms that you can fairly level against him have actually been few and far between this season. He's had the odd game where he's looked at sea, but generally he's rather commanding, especially given his age. I think Rodgers' tactics when they've employed a back three have both helped Fofana and at times caused him to look unsteady - because he's the one tasked with stepping out of the line and pressing the ball.From a statistical viewpoint, you see that he's excellent on the ground with interceptions and ground-based duels, he also passes the ball short well. His long passing is fairly poor (I always put other similarish players into the models to frame and contextualise the stats of the player I'm looking at - Joachim Andersen at Fulham is unbelievably good with the long passing) but he doesn't attempt that many. He's also middling in the air, but Johnny Evans is the main one who contests the ball aerially so this may be more of a system thing that a suggestion he's average, as he had better stats in the air as part of a back two in France.They've certainly got a player who, if he stays on the predictable development curve, will outgrow Leicester (unless they cement themselves in the CL and start to challenge for the league more often).