Author Topic: Leicester City  (Read 136448 times)

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2040 on: March 21, 2021, 08:53:04 pm »
3rd in the Table and favourites for an FA Cup Final appearance. Well done to Rogers, he's done a great job this season so far.
 
I really like Brendan, and in a game I can't really be arsed with anymore I have loads of respect for him and wish him well.

This is mainly because of how he treated me and my daughters when we waited to meet the players outside Melwood. He used to go on a jog on his own, return sweating like a pig, but always took the time to stop and speak to the fans, thanking them for their patience and support, he was particularly friendly to my girls.

Things like that matter to me, I would love to him win The FA Cup at the expense of one of the two cuntish clubs they will face if they get past Southampton.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2041 on: March 21, 2021, 10:42:23 pm »
agreed. he is a wonderful wonderful human being. with great character
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2042 on: March 22, 2021, 07:58:01 am »
A real technician!
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2043 on: March 22, 2021, 07:59:59 am »
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2044 on: March 22, 2021, 08:13:25 am »
Meh.....
« Reply #2045 on: March 22, 2021, 08:47:11 am »
He's done a great job not just this year but last year as well but missing 4th made him look like he did a bad job. Noone expected them to fight for a Top 4 spot last year. He was also great at Celtic and you can tell from how Celtic has been since he left the job.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2046 on: March 22, 2021, 09:50:53 am »
He has done really well....but I do sort of expect it to go to shit next season (they should finish top 4 this season now).

Vardy looks like his legs have finally gone, or are close to going, and thats going to be an almost impossible task to replace him
« Reply #2047 on: March 22, 2021, 10:10:15 am »
Iheanacho has really stepped up at the right time for them.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2048 on: March 22, 2021, 10:13:55 am »
Yeah he has. Shame he couldnt do it a couple of seasons ago the wanker.

Still a very different type of player to Vardy though. Vardy is like a less talented Suarez IMO, and I cant see them getting anyone remotely as good at that. Could almost see them doing similar to what happened to us when Suarez left, trying to get a big man instead of like for like, and fucking up.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2049 on: March 22, 2021, 10:16:09 am »
They keep getting results. In the league I wish they'd just fuck off and stop doing that! They're making it so there's only one CL spot to chase and with Tuchel giving Chelsea a boost (as well as making them hard to beat), we're proper up against it.

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2050 on: March 22, 2021, 11:54:58 am »
I think they'll get Ings, who would be an excellent replacement and could play alongside either Vardy or Iheanacho.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2051 on: March 22, 2021, 11:56:01 am »
10 points ahead with nine games remaining, I'd say stop worrying about it mate, very little chance we're catching them.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2052 on: March 22, 2021, 12:16:05 pm »
Presumably the debate is over about Rodgers now? - he's pretty clearly a top class manager, can't see that there's much else to say on the topic.

As for Leicester, under the radar they've become the best recruiters / developers of young talent in the division
They've got a ton of players just coming into their prime years (Iheanacho, Barnes, Maddison, Soyoncu, Ndidi, Tielemans etc) and a few exciting players just behind (Justin, Forfana)

If they hang on to everyone and add a couple more with CL money they should be better next season.
Hard to stay in the top 4 because it is an arms race and the big 4 wage bills are still going to have more talent than them but they'll have a shot
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2053 on: March 22, 2021, 12:29:21 pm »
He'd be an excellent signing but I still think he's a long way from Vardys style, which has been a massive factor in a lot of their 'bigger' results against the better sides.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2054 on: Yesterday at 08:56:38 pm »
wouldnt begrudge him success but we need them to collapse to get top 4. if city beat them and we can beat Arsenal we can start to ramp up the pressure on them the following week. we are at home to Villa before the play their game away to west ham.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2055 on: Today at 10:19:39 am »
I think until they put up a good stand in Europe and don't get knocked out by the likes of Slavia Prague, I think the debate rages on.

Agreed on their recruitment, some sensational buys. I can't believe Ndidi is still there, quite frankly. One of the best holding midfielders in the world and he can play too. He's not quite up there with Kimmich and Fabinho, but he's come on massively in the last 2 seasons and he seriously looks quality. He'd make Man City far better should they go for him. Barnes I'd love here but we'd be looking at a Maguire-esque fee demand.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2056 on: Today at 11:09:03 am »
I saw bits and pieces of their FA Cup destruction of Man utd.
Is Fofana that good, or was Man Utd that bad...?
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2057 on: Today at 11:31:42 am »
Yes Man United were that bad but Fofana looks class. He only turned 20 a few months back and already looks like a top centre half. Scary how good he could be in 5/6 years time
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2058 on: Today at 11:35:06 am »
Can't read about Brendan without this popping up in my mind
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2059 on: Today at 11:38:01 am »
Fofana is raw but also has huge potential, he looks a real player and a proper athlete to go with it. I was championing him a year or so back before he was linked anywhere as the bigger prospect between him and Saliba at St Etienne.

He's very much a modern centre half, in that his skills come in anticipating the ball and looking for interceptions and quick transition opportunities rather than some of the more honed, subtle arts of defending such as shepherding and taking up the right position. Some of this will come with experience. He's fantastic to watch because he has such a swashbuckling style - when it works he looks dominant and forward thinking. But with this approach comes risk and when it doesn't go right - like against ourselves at Anfield - you have a player who looks rash, positionally poor and cut adrift from the defensive line of which he's a part.

I think the mark of Fofana's quality is that those criticisms that you can fairly level against him have actually been few and far between this season. He's had the odd game where he's looked at sea, but generally he's rather commanding, especially given his age. I think Rodgers' tactics when they've employed a back three have both helped Fofana and at times caused him to look unsteady - because he's the one tasked with stepping out of the line and pressing the ball.

From a statistical viewpoint, you see that he's excellent on the ground with interceptions and ground-based duels, he also passes the ball short well. His long passing is fairly poor (I always put other similarish players into the models to frame and contextualise the stats of the player I'm looking at - Joachim Andersen at Fulham is unbelievably good with the long passing) but he doesn't attempt that many. He's also middling in the air, but Johnny Evans is the main one who contests the ball aerially so this may be more of a system thing that a suggestion he's average, as he had better stats in the air as part of a back two in France.

They've certainly got a player who, if he stays on the predictable development curve, will outgrow Leicester (unless they cement themselves in the CL and start to challenge for the league more often). 
