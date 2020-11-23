« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leicester City  (Read 121253 times)

Offline mattD

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1960 on: November 23, 2020, 05:09:13 PM »
I always liked Rodgers despite his flaws, was sad to see it not work out for him but realised he had to go. I realise he's no great but that shouldn't stop me having respect for him.

He's a loose cannon as a manager though, you just never know what you're gonna get - some days his teams are the most scintillating on the planet and the next they're a chaotic mess of a team. No doubt he's a brilliant coach though - for a young player, he really is one of the best developmental managers in the league, and there's plenty of youngsters thriving at Leicester but he's given a second wind to aging players like Vardy too, similar to how Gerrard found a niche role in 13/14 despite his advancing years.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,237
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1961 on: November 23, 2020, 08:06:37 PM »
Once Soyuncu is back healthy, they really should go with Fofana-Soyuncu-Fuchs in defense imo and time for Evans to be on the bench.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1962 on: November 23, 2020, 08:19:54 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on November 23, 2020, 08:06:37 PM
Once Soyuncu is back healthy, they really should go with Fofana-Soyuncu-Fuchs in defense imo and time for Evans to be on the bench.

Fuchs? Hes 34 and welllll past it. Theyd be better ditching the 3/5 at the back and going with Fofana and Soyuncu.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,353
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1963 on: November 23, 2020, 10:09:55 PM »
Quote from: mattD on November 23, 2020, 05:09:13 PM
I always liked Rodgers despite his flaws, was sad to see it not work out for him but realised he had to go. I realise he's no great but that shouldn't stop me having respect for him.

He's a loose cannon as a manager though, you just never know what you're gonna get - some days his teams are the most scintillating on the planet and the next they're a chaotic mess of a team. No doubt he's a brilliant coach though - for a young player, he really is one of the best developmental managers in the league, and there's plenty of youngsters thriving at Leicester but he's given a second wind to aging players like Vardy too, similar to how Gerrard found a niche role in 13/14 despite his advancing years.
Their mental collapse in failing to cement 4th and a CL place back in the summer just highlights one of the big 3 question marks over his leadership credentials and ability to take them to the next level. The others being of course his woeful incoming transfer dealings and record in Europe. If they want to stick with where they are now, scrapping with Arsenal and United for top 6 and a domestic cup and group stage run in the Europa League, then both parties are very well suited. Theres little room for improvement though.

Also the shite about not buying the narrative that we had a depleted defence AFTER the match is a little bit yeah ok sure Brendan. As was his comment that he was part of the process when congratulating us on number 19.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,852
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1964 on: November 23, 2020, 10:24:25 PM »
In fairness theyve got three of their first choice back 4 injured and their first choice DM. Think theyre doing well all things considered, theyre obviously nowhere near us and its only cocks in the media who have tried to build them up this season. But their drop off from their first choice is huge and it shows in games like yesterday.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,278
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 12:17:44 PM »
They did have injuries but sides with much lesser quality have put up more of a fight than they did. [Sheffield,West Ham for instasnce]
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 12:26:55 PM »
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,755
  • JFT96.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 12:30:51 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on November 23, 2020, 10:09:55 PM
Their mental collapse in failing to cement 4th and a CL place back in the summer just highlights one of the big 3 question marks over his leadership credentials and ability to take them to the next level. The others being of course his woeful incoming transfer dealings and record in Europe. If they want to stick with where they are now, scrapping with Arsenal and United for top 6 and a domestic cup and group stage run in the Europa League, then both parties are very well suited. Theres little room for improvement though.

Also the shite about not buying the narrative that we had a depleted defence AFTER the match is a little bit yeah ok sure Brendan. As was his comment that he was part of the process when congratulating us on number 19.

He gifted that game to United on a plate. I understand they had players out but they were at home and needed to win. He set them up like he was in a European away tie, hoping to keep it tight and maybe nick something. It was a painfully tame way to miss out on the Champions League.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,237
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 12:35:47 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 23, 2020, 08:19:54 PM
Fuchs? Hes 34 and welllll past it. Theyd be better ditching the 3/5 at the back and going with Fofana and Soyuncu.
damn, didn't realize he was 34. They really should putting Evans aside though. He is no starter material for a team aiming to be in Top 6.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,852
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 01:32:09 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 12:17:44 PM
They did have injuries but sides with much lesser quality have put up more of a fight than they did. [Sheffield,West Ham for instasnce]

Im really not sure why people mention this, its bizarre. They all lost. You dont get brownie points for losing by fewer goals, especially if you park the bus like West Ham did.

Plus we clearly played far better on Sunday than we did against Sheff United or West Ham.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,750
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 01:32:15 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on November 23, 2020, 10:24:25 PM
In fairness theyve got three of their first choice back 4 injured and their first choice DM. Think theyre doing well all things considered, theyre obviously nowhere near us and its only cocks in the media who have tried to build them up this season. But their drop off from their first choice is huge and it shows in games like yesterday.

yup ... that's what 150 million a year less in budget looks like in practice
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 02:26:07 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on November 23, 2020, 10:24:25 PM
In fairness theyve got three of their first choice back 4 injured and their first choice DM. Think theyre doing well all things considered, theyre obviously nowhere near us and its only cocks in the media who have tried to build them up this season. But their drop off from their first choice is huge and it shows in games like yesterday.

Who is the 3rd player who is injured - last season their first choice back 4 (when playing as a back 4) were Evans/Soyuncu/Perreria/Chilwell - they sold Chilwell, so Justin is their first choice at LB, so they were only missing Soyncu and Perreira - and Foffana they spent bucket loads on (£35m+) so is 100% their first choice now alongside either Soyuncu/Evans.  Their first choice DM I will give you with Ndidi being out, but Nampalys Mendy is a good (nay, very good) option to have as a 2nd choice for a team outside of the Big 4/6. 
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,453
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1972 on: Yesterday at 02:49:43 PM »
Castagne is the other injury they have at the back. He was signed as the replacement left back.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,182
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1973 on: Yesterday at 03:09:28 PM »
Vs Liverpool, Rodgers over thinks again, and doesnt know whether to go for it or not.

Not that I expected him to really go for it, but I did expect maybe a situation when they went all out from the get go for a few minutes, to try and disrupt us and have a go at the backline. But they where so passive. 

But I hope they can continue to do what they do, and make things uncomfortable for other teams who feel they should be top 4. Would love Leicester to finish in one of those spots. They have a good team, and it seems they have 2 or 3 of their recently injured players back training now and should be available soon.

 
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,852
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1974 on: Yesterday at 05:43:56 PM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 02:26:07 PM
Who is the 3rd player who is injured - last season their first choice back 4 (when playing as a back 4) were Evans/Soyuncu/Perreria/Chilwell - they sold Chilwell, so Justin is their first choice at LB, so they were only missing Soyncu and Perreira - and Foffana they spent bucket loads on (£35m+) so is 100% their first choice now alongside either Soyuncu/Evans.  Their first choice DM I will give you with Ndidi being out, but Nampalys Mendy is a good (nay, very good) option to have as a 2nd choice for a team outside of the Big 4/6.

Yeah like Nick says, Castagne. Who has been really good this season.

Mendy is tripe ;D
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,229
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1975 on: Yesterday at 08:21:22 PM »
Always liked Leicester so I hope they go on a winning run now until our next game against them. Would love them to displace one of the Mancs or London clubs in the CL places
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,547
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 05:16:01 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:09:28 PM
Vs Liverpool, Rodgers over thinks again, and doesnt know whether to go for it or not.

Not that I expected him to really go for it, but I did expect maybe a situation when they went all out from the get go for a few minutes, to try and disrupt us and have a go at the backline. But they where so passive. 

But I hope they can continue to do what they do, and make things uncomfortable for other teams who feel they should be top 4. Would love Leicester to finish in one of those spots. They have a good team, and it seems they have 2 or 3 of their recently injured players back training now and should be available soon.

The last team to have a go at us was Atalanta, I can see why Brendan didn't follow their blueprint, especially as the more defensive approach worked so well against City.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 