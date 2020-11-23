Vs Liverpool, Rodgers over thinks again, and doesnt know whether to go for it or not.



Not that I expected him to really go for it, but I did expect maybe a situation when they went all out from the get go for a few minutes, to try and disrupt us and have a go at the backline. But they where so passive.



But I hope they can continue to do what they do, and make things uncomfortable for other teams who feel they should be top 4. Would love Leicester to finish in one of those spots. They have a good team, and it seems they have 2 or 3 of their recently injured players back training now and should be available soon.



