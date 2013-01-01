« previous next »
Today at 05:09:13 PM
I always liked Rodgers despite his flaws, was sad to see it not work out for him but realised he had to go. I realise he's no great but that shouldn't stop me having respect for him.

He's a loose cannon as a manager though, you just never know what you're gonna get - some days his teams are the most scintillating on the planet and the next they're a chaotic mess of a team. No doubt he's a brilliant coach though - for a young player, he really is one of the best developmental managers in the league, and there's plenty of youngsters thriving at Leicester but he's given a second wind to aging players like Vardy too, similar to how Gerrard found a niche role in 13/14 despite his advancing years.
Today at 08:06:37 PM
Once Soyuncu is back healthy, they really should go with Fofana-Soyuncu-Fuchs in defense imo and time for Evans to be on the bench.
