Author Topic: Leicester City  (Read 119429 times)

Offline Shankly998

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1920 on: November 15, 2020, 03:24:12 PM »
They're incredibly reliant on Vardy if he gets injured for any significant amount of time they'll be nowhere near the top 4. Be interesting to see who they try and get as a successor as at 33 he's not getting any younger.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1921 on: November 15, 2020, 10:51:24 PM »
Is he injured now or just not picked for England?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1922 on: November 15, 2020, 11:35:10 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 15, 2020, 10:51:24 PM
Is he injured now or just not picked for England?


Retired as he really aged this past 12 months.

Online sinnermichael

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1923 on: November 15, 2020, 11:59:36 PM »
Quote from: Shankly998 on November 15, 2020, 03:24:12 PM
They're incredibly reliant on Vardy if he gets injured for any significant amount of time they'll be nowhere near the top 4. Be interesting to see who they try and get as a successor as at 33 he's not getting any younger.

Ings.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1924 on: November 16, 2020, 10:18:23 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November 15, 2020, 11:35:10 PM

Retired as he really aged this past 12 months.



;D
Online Jwils21

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1925 on: November 16, 2020, 11:45:58 AM »
Quote from: Shankly998 on November 15, 2020, 03:24:12 PM
They're incredibly reliant on Vardy if he gets injured for any significant amount of time they'll be nowhere near the top 4. Be interesting to see who they try and get as a successor as at 33 he's not getting any younger.

He's a difficult one to replace, Danny Ings is a fairly similar player in terms of pace & energy and has worked with Rodgers before (and is still somehow only 28).
Offline Morgana

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 12:11:06 AM »
Just dawned on me that they're terrible at defending headers. We scored 2 headers today and they chucked one in themselves. Sadio running off after he forced the defender into the mistake  ;D
Offline wampa1

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 12:16:03 AM »
And they headed one against their own post.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 12:44:23 AM »
As great as we were I'm happy Leicester didn't make it hard for us. They've had good away wins at City, Arsenal and Leeds. Felt early doors like they weren't offering anywhere near as much as they could. They're a generally consistent side and it wouldn't surprise me if they stuck around top 4 most of the season, but don't think they'll get it after last season's debacle
Offline tornado

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 04:11:16 AM »
The general trend with them is they blow hot and cold. Great that we totally smashed the today but would prefer them to make the CL this year, rather them than Chelsea, ManU (not that they even have a sniff), would be funny if Man City fall out too
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 09:44:05 AM »
Really like the look of Fofana and Justin.
Offline Elzar

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 09:46:16 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:44:05 AM
Really like the look of Fofana and Justin.

Fofana looked good but can tell he is young. The amount of times he was caught chasing Firmino into our half, or unaware of Mane pulling away from him. How good he will be completely depends on if he can fix that and work out when to go and when not to.
Offline sirjames

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 09:46:36 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:44:05 AM
Really like the look of Fofana and Justin.

fofana struggled yesterday. but so would any defender to be fair.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 09:52:56 AM »
Ive said for a while Fofana was the bigger talent out of him and Saliba and despite yesterday being a naive performance, he also showed that he is combative, quick and excellent on the ball. I think Sadio Mane showed him what its like to face a truly elite forward - and Im not sure Rodgers is the coach to turn him into the world class centre half he can be. But theres massive potential there.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 09:54:20 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:44:05 AM
Really like the look of Fofana and Justin.
Moaning bastard him. To be fair his tackle on I think Milner wasn't a foul, but he moaned about everything else.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 10:16:13 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:44:05 AM
Really like the look of Fofana and Justin.

Based on yesterday? Fofana has been great so far at Leicester, but he was horrendous defensively yesterday. Completely out of his depth against Mane and Firmino.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 10:21:12 AM »
Yeah, Fofana might be a talent but he was awful yesterday. Diving in and selling himself all over the place.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 10:22:53 AM »
Rodgers flattering to deceive when it comes to playing against us once again.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 10:33:36 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:16:13 AM
Based on yesterday? Fofana has been great so far at Leicester, but he was horrendous defensively yesterday. Completely out of his depth against Mane and Firmino.

He looks like he has all the physical attributes. Lets not forget that he is only 19 years old.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1939 on: Today at 10:35:07 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:22:53 AM
Rodgers flattering to deceive when it comes to playing against us once again.

Blaming the players for being too passive in their play rather than his tactics.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1940 on: Today at 10:55:35 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:35:07 AM
Blaming the players for being too passive in their play rather than his tactics.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:21:12 AM
Yeah, Fofana might be a talent but he was awful yesterday. Diving in and selling himself all over the place.
Bit of tidy bullshit there by Rodgers, clearly set them up to play a passive low block with early releases from the wing backs to seek Vardy. He got it wrong last night.

In terms of Fofana, he did sell himself a few times yesterday, agreed. I think this was again a deliberate Rodgers ploy. In a back three, someone needs to be the forward thinking player who comes for passes and tries to get the team on the front foot with timely interceptions - think David Luiz during Chelsea's last title win under Conte. The centre half needs to be quick, comfortable on the ball and take risks for it to work.

I think this was by design and has been done well by Fofana in other matches. Unfortunately he was up against the insanely strong Sadio Mane who read him like a book and rolled him several times. He'll learn from it. But I'm certain he was executing Rodgers' instructions as opposed to being a bit overly rash.

We beat them all over the park really. Tielemans was poor despite him being a midfielder I rate highly. Albrighton non existent, Evans struggled and Fuchs constantly lost Jota's runs.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1941 on: Today at 10:57:41 AM »
I thought Fofana started well for them. The confidence on the ball and his willingness to start attacks was pretty impressive.

Hardly the first and wont be the last to get a working over from Sadio. He definitely looks to have a lot of potential.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1942 on: Today at 11:08:05 AM »
Albrighton was essentially picked to man mark a left back.

Who assisted a goal and had numerous marauding runs.
Offline Classycara

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1943 on: Today at 12:09:54 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:55:35 AM
In terms of Fofana, he did sell himself a few times yesterday, agreed. I think this was again a deliberate Rodgers ploy. In a back three, someone needs to be the forward thinking player who comes for passes and tries to get the team on the front foot with timely interceptions - think David Luiz during Chelsea's last title win under Conte. The centre half needs to be quick, comfortable on the ball and take risks for it to work.

I thought it reminded me a bit of Emre Can in a back three, during one of our more solid defensive brief periods under Rodgers.

While I agree Rodgers got it wrong yesterday, and the 'passive' statement is projection, it did look a slight improvement on his tactics in both our league games last year. Then they just stuck a warm body in midfield (Praet) who did nothing in either direction, and were an even blunter threat than the fifteen minutes of so of 'could have an effective counter at some point' yesterday
Online eddiedingle

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1944 on: Today at 01:46:28 PM »
Heard him having a moan that we were getting sympathy for our injuries all week.
Offline plura

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1945 on: Today at 02:27:36 PM »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 01:46:28 PM
Heard him having a moan that we were getting sympathy for our injuries all week.

He also said that Liverpool deserved the win, etc. But yeah can't help himself to add that in anyways.
Online oxenstierna

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1946 on: Today at 02:41:23 PM »
I dont mind Rodgers, I'm grateful for 2013-14, but don't care much about him either. Is he overrated? I personally think so, obviously based on more than yesterday. His teams seems so reliant on individuals to get results - Suarez and Vardy the stand outs. He would not worry me at either of the Mancs, Chelsea, Arsenal or Spurs at all.
That being said I wish him and Leicester well for the season.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1947 on: Today at 02:49:44 PM »
I get that either you're amazing or a fraud with no in between but Rodgers is a good manager who has Leicester playing at a pretty good level for their talent level.  I think they did choke away 4th last year but they're right back in the hunt this year and getting your ass kicked by LFC isn't the measuring stick for that.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1948 on: Today at 02:57:09 PM »
Quote from: oxenstierna on Today at 02:41:23 PM
I dont mind Rodgers, I'm grateful for 2013-14, but don't care much about him either. Is he overrated? I personally think so, obviously based on more than yesterday. His teams seems so reliant on individuals to get results - Suarez and Vardy the stand outs. He would not worry me at either of the Mancs, Chelsea, Arsenal or Spurs at all.
That being said I wish him and Leicester well for the season.
Hell get one more chance at a real top tier job. What he makes of it, I dont know. He doesnt seem to ever be able to find true balance in a side (Celtic doesnt really count for me given their resources in comparison to their competition and their starting strength when he took the job) and Id agree seems sometimes to build the system around outstanding individuals rather than fit players to his system.

Id say Id like to see what he could do without major budgetary constraints whilst still having proper competition, but that probably belies the fact he was heavily backed whilst he was here. I expect him to continue to get some marvellous results but never quite threaten the top table.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1949 on: Today at 03:32:04 PM »
One could also argue that Rodgers adjusts to his players and that's a good thing, not a stick to beat him with. The 4-4-2 diamond we played in 13/14 was not Rodgers' first choice by any means, but it allowed Suarez and Sturridge to work together to great effect, let Hendo run for days in midfield and allowed Gerrard to quarterback the system and hide his lack of legs, for the most part.

And he's taken a Leicester side that was going backwards and backwards fast under Puel and revitalized them and actually made them quite entertaining and effective. All while dealing with a rash of injuries to key players over the last 10 or so months.

I read an article last week about how Rodgers is arguably the best British manager out there and has been for some time, but is still somehow also the most divisive. That certainly extends to our fans too.
Online Skeeve

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1950 on: Today at 03:34:54 PM »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 01:46:28 PM
Heard him having a moan that we were getting sympathy for our injuries all week.

Think they were also missing 4-5 players too, which was his point there.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1951 on: Today at 03:35:28 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:57:09 PM
Hell get one more chance at a real top tier job. What he makes of it, I dont know. He doesnt seem to ever be able to find true balance in a side (Celtic doesnt really count for me given their resources in comparison to their competition and their starting strength when he took the job) and Id agree seems sometimes to build the system around outstanding individuals rather than fit players to his system.

Id say Id like to see what he could do without major budgetary constraints whilst still having proper competition, but that probably belies the fact he was heavily backed whilst he was here. I expect him to continue to get some marvellous results but never quite threaten the top table.

I'm just curious, why would you want to see that? Is it like some sort of test? And what would be deemed good enough? Not trying to argue with you here, I just don't understand this mentality that some people have with him and that he's still got so much to prove.

He's been backed at Leicester but their budget, for both transfers and wages they can offer, pales in comparison to what the 'Top 6' can offer. He's already got them punching above their weight class and has for some time now.

Edit: Reading back your quote again, I may have misread it and apologies if so! Still drinking coffee and it's Monday so....
Online Zee_26

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1952 on: Today at 03:37:29 PM »
Yesterday reminded me a little bit of our performance against Real Madrid in 2014-15. Lots of confidence going in, but it becomes almost immediately clear that there are levels between the two teams both on the field and off. We upped our game yesterday to just about the point where Leicester were never a threat. We've done it to pretty much every team we've played.

Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1953 on: Today at 03:39:29 PM »
He's divisive because he hasn't ever really pushed on and gone that extra step to cementing his reputation as one of the best managers in the league, regardless of nationality.

He's spent decent money at Leicester and they're not substantially improved over where he picked them up. Yes they play nicer football and are slightly higher up the table, but despite the injuries, last season was an epic bottle job and further supports the view that he relies on player quality over system - he simply could not stop them collapsing when his fullbacks were injured. Contrast that to a Gomez and Van Dijk-less Klopp and Liverpool. Lone Star makes a good point about his past achievements and I'm starting to sound like I don't like Rodgers - I think he's a good coach, specifically attacking - but Celtic aside, where's the next step?

When is he going to substantially improve a side - with sustained improvement - and achieve something tangible? He's improved a side that won the tile in the last 5 years from their regression following that title win, but still hasn't won a trophy or qualified for a European competition a step higher than their squad profile suggests they should. Celtic carried on doing what they did before him, winning whilst bereft of meaningful competition, albeit in more style and Liverpool had one fantastic season but failed to make that count or be a foundation for anything further than that.

It's why he's firmly one of the best of the second tier of managers for me. I would be interested to see him in the Chelsea job.
