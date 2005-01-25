He's divisive because he hasn't ever really pushed on and gone that extra step to cementing his reputation as one of the best managers in the league, regardless of nationality.



He's spent decent money at Leicester and they're not substantially improved over where he picked them up. Yes they play nicer football and are slightly higher up the table, but despite the injuries, last season was an epic bottle job and further supports the view that he relies on player quality over system - he simply could not stop them collapsing when his fullbacks were injured. Contrast that to a Gomez and Van Dijk-less Klopp and Liverpool. Lone Star makes a good point about his past achievements and I'm starting to sound like I don't like Rodgers - I think he's a good coach, specifically attacking - but Celtic aside, where's the next step?



When is he going to substantially improve a side - with sustained improvement - and achieve something tangible? He's improved a side that won the tile in the last 5 years from their regression following that title win, but still hasn't won a trophy or qualified for a European competition a step higher than their squad profile suggests they should. Celtic carried on doing what they did before him, winning whilst bereft of meaningful competition, albeit in more style and Liverpool had one fantastic season but failed to make that count or be a foundation for anything further than that.



It's why he's firmly one of the best of the second tier of managers for me. I would be interested to see him in the Chelsea job.