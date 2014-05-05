« previous next »
Author Topic: Leicester City  (Read 94947 times)

Offline Garrus

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1560 on: Yesterday at 05:42:32 PM »
Quote from: In Fowler We Trust on Yesterday at 05:30:42 PM
It was unfortunate at our Club as well.
Yeah, without question.
Online fish, barrel, etc.

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1561 on: Yesterday at 06:18:56 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:40:32 PM
Mad innit.  He was maybe just a game and a bit of bad luck away from getting his image immortalised on a KOP banner alongside our other great mangers and never having to buy a drink in Liverpool ever again.


Always pushing the envelope, Brendan...
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1562 on: Yesterday at 06:26:48 PM »
Quote from: In Fowler We Trust on Yesterday at 05:24:29 PM
I don't know why exactly, but I just couldn't take to him from day one.  His "I would die for this club" particularly irked me.

For me it was his explanation of tactics.

https://youtu.be/Dsd39roJzu4
Offline jillc

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1563 on: Yesterday at 06:31:01 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 05:07:31 PM
It is harsh how hes viewed. Until Klopp he literally came closer than anyone else at bringing the title back. It may have been a one off, a flash in the plan, all down to the players and anything else that gets mentioned but I still think its worthy of a bit more respect. Hes hardly Roy Hodgson!

I do agree with the general view that were in a better place now than had we won it in 13/14 and probably stuck with Rodgers for longer, and missed out on Klopp but still, 13/14 was such a crazy ride that came out of nowhere and Ill always be appreciative of him for that.

I agree I really don't get the dislike that some have for a person who has always been respectful of the club even after it all fell apart. I also get really ratty when people give the credit for that year just to Suarez as well, as some do. It borders on the disrespectful, at the end of the day the man did his best for the club and 13/14 was one of the most enjoyable rides I can remember.
Offline Hazell

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1564 on: Yesterday at 06:33:22 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 05:07:31 PM
It is harsh how hes viewed. Until Klopp he literally came closer than anyone else at bringing the title back. It may have been a one off, a flash in the plan, all down to the players and anything else that gets mentioned but I still think its worthy of a bit more respect. Hes hardly Roy Hodgson!

I do agree with the general view that were in a better place now than had we won it in 13/14 and probably stuck with Rodgers for longer, and missed out on Klopp but still, 13/14 was such a crazy ride that came out of nowhere and Ill always be appreciative of him for that.

Yeah, that season at the time kind of felt like a freak (not that I was complaining) and it seems more like that in hindsight. I always think he should get more credit for it in some respects because he recognised what he had with the side and adapted how he wanted to play to suit that team.

The flipside is that once Suarez left, he never really found his way back and seemed to change what he was trying to do, almost on a weekly basis. I understand there was disconnect between him and the club and both didn't cover themselves in glory with what seemed like compromises (Benteke for Rodgers and Firmino for the transfer committee) at the time, something we've thankfully now resolved.

I was hoping he'd have gotten better at finding solutions to problems since he left - which might have been expecting too much, I mean, how much can you grow when you're in a one team league - but it doesn't seem like that at the moment.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1565 on: Yesterday at 07:15:34 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:31:01 PM
I agree I really don't get the dislike that some have for a person who has always been respectful of the club even after it all fell apart. I also get really ratty when people give the credit for that year just to Suarez as well, as some do. It borders on the disrespectful, at the end of the day the man did his best for the club and 13/14 was one of the most enjoyable rides I can remember.

This season wouldnt have tasted so sweet without the bitterness of coming so close in 13/14 and 18/19, and a though we came insanely close last year I thought 13/14 was more of a ride but thats probably because of that mad Uruguayan.
Offline King_doggerel

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1566 on: Yesterday at 07:24:37 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:31:01 PM
I agree I really don't get the dislike that some have for a person who has always been respectful of the club even after it all fell apart. I also get really ratty when people give the credit for that year just to Suarez as well, as some do. It borders on the disrespectful, at the end of the day the man did his best for the club and 13/14 was one of the most enjoyable rides I can remember.

indeed,

Not so enjoyable but RAWK still has peak viewing on that famous Crystanbul night:

Most Online Today: 1,356. Most Online Ever: 12,744 (May 5, 2014, 10:28:20 PM)

 ;D ;D ;D
Offline Red Berry

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1567 on: Yesterday at 07:25:01 PM »
I think any harshness towards Rodgers comes from the recognition that that really was just a one off season. Subsequently, his limitations as a manager were exposed, as was the lack of unity behind the scenes at the time. Everyone was pulling in different directions and seemed quite territorial.

Now we have harmony and everything clicks. It makes people judge Rodgers more coolly. He doesn't seem to have kicked on as a manager and is making similar mistakes, and of course there's always a little bit of ego at play.
Offline In Fowler We Trust

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1568 on: Yesterday at 07:29:58 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:31:01 PM
I agree I really don't get the dislike that some have for a person who has always been respectful of the club even after it all fell apart. I also get really ratty when people give the credit for that year just to Suarez as well, as some do. It borders on the disrespectful, at the end of the day the man did his best for the club and 13/14 was one of the most enjoyable rides I can remember.

As I said up the page - there was just something about him and his "I would die for this club" really upset me, for obvious reasons.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1569 on: Yesterday at 07:55:35 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:25:01 PM
I think any harshness towards Rodgers comes from the recognition that that really was just a one off season. Subsequently, his limitations as a manager were exposed, as was the lack of unity behind the scenes at the time. Everyone was pulling in different directions and seemed quite territorial.

Now we have harmony and everything clicks. It makes people judge Rodgers more coolly. He doesn't seem to have kicked on as a manager and is making similar mistakes, and of course there's always a little bit of ego at play.

Which is especially odd considering weve won the title, so its not like anyone can hold that against him anymore either.

Hes always been very respectful of the club since he left, but hell always get a bit of a raw deal from a few. Its a shame but not likely to change.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1570 on: Yesterday at 08:09:04 PM »
I don't hate Rodgers, but I sure as hell am not a fan of him. Having his staff removed to save his own skin, the David Brentesque behaviour, the ego when it comes to signings and so on. Nah, not for me Clive.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1571 on: Yesterday at 08:19:25 PM »
I never understood that either. I dont really see it...but why would being Brentesque put you off someone? Brendan Rodgers will go down in history as a man who put a smile on the face of all who he met. It just seems a lazy comparison, a bit fuddy duddy.
Offline Hazell

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1572 on: Yesterday at 08:23:37 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:19:25 PM
I never understood that either. I dont really see it...but why would being Brentesque put you off someone? Brendan Rodgers will go down in history as a man who put a smile on the face of all who he met. It just seems a lazy comparison, a bit fuddy duddy.

The 2013/2014 season was impromptu though but I don't think he should get extra points for that.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1573 on: Yesterday at 09:10:13 PM »
His arrogance and weird distrust of the transfer committee always bothered me. The transfer committee wasn't faultless by any stretch of the imagination, but they targeted several good players during his time here, many who contributed to the side in 13/14.

He deserves a lot of credit for our success in 13/14, although once the cracks started to show at the end of the 14/15 season, it all fell apart. His struggles in Europe were a huge red flag, too.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1574 on: Yesterday at 09:17:20 PM »
I've got a lot of time for Rodgers and, like others, will fondly remember the run in 13/14 where we played some of the best attacking football I've seen. He's definitely a bit of an odd guy, but always treated our club and fans with respect.

Signing Benteke was a crazy decision though. Seems like everyone knew it was a bad idea except for him.

Will be interesting to see his recruitment at Leicester. His failure to work effectively with the transfer committee probably cost him his job here.
Online Oskar

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1575 on: Yesterday at 09:22:20 PM »
I don't dislike him. I think he's a good manager with flaws that will stop him ever becoming a great manager.

He probably did try too hard to be ingratiate himself when he came to Liverpool because of who he was replacing and his inexperience. To buy into the project you needed to buy into him, and he might have been better off letting our football do the talking for him early on rather than try to sell himself with some of the soundbites that he will probably never live down. He did his best for Liverpool, it wasn't quite enough and we moved on to a better manager while he has had a couple of good jobs since leaving us.

I hope it works out for him at Leicester, but I think his time there might end up being defined by them throwing away a great opportunity to qualify for the Champions League this season, if they don't get the results they need from their last 3 games.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1576 on: Yesterday at 09:31:29 PM »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:17:20 PM
I've got a lot of time for Rodgers and, like others, will fondly remember the run in 13/14 where we played some of the best attacking football I've seen. He's definitely a bit of an odd guy, but always treated our club and fans with respect.

Signing Benteke was a crazy decision though. Seems like everyone knew it was a bad idea except for him.

Will be interesting to see his recruitment at Leicester. His failure to work effectively with the transfer committee probably cost him his job here.

Its him and Lee Congerton, who he insisted on bringing from Celtic with him, so yeah, it will be interesting!  Congertons work at Sunderland and HSV is viewed with a lot of disdain, he wasnt a popular man at either club! And Celtic fans where not overly impressed with the work he and Rodgers did in the trasnfer market there either.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1577 on: Yesterday at 10:52:26 PM »
They will possibly be without Albrighton, Chillwell, Madisson, Perreira and Soyuncu (who is banned for the next three games) for the rest of the season. Tbf to them that is a pretty long injury list and the odds are certainly against them to qualify for the Champions League, Rodgers really needs to issue a rallying cry to his team. Get them envelopes out Brendan la :)
Online Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 12:19:39 AM »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 09:10:13 PM
His arrogance and weird distrust of the transfer committee always bothered me. The transfer committee wasn't faultless by any stretch of the imagination, but they targeted several good players during his time here, many who contributed to the side in 13/14.

He deserves a lot of credit for our success in 13/14, although once the cracks started to show at the end of the 14/15 season, it all fell apart. His struggles in Europe were a huge red flag, too.

I think a lot of people who did like him and back him turned on him for the side he fielded at the Bearnabeu. I remember John Boardman being very critical that night on Twitter, and he usually was quite optimistic about him.

I actually agree with Brendan's thinking that night with the Chelsea game to come, but I do think that was a turning point for some.
