I don't dislike him. I think he's a good manager with flaws that will stop him ever becoming a great manager.



He probably did try too hard to be ingratiate himself when he came to Liverpool because of who he was replacing and his inexperience. To buy into the project you needed to buy into him, and he might have been better off letting our football do the talking for him early on rather than try to sell himself with some of the soundbites that he will probably never live down. He did his best for Liverpool, it wasn't quite enough and we moved on to a better manager while he has had a couple of good jobs since leaving us.



I hope it works out for him at Leicester, but I think his time there might end up being defined by them throwing away a great opportunity to qualify for the Champions League this season, if they don't get the results they need from their last 3 games.