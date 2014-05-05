It is harsh how hes viewed. Until Klopp he literally came closer than anyone else at bringing the title back. It may have been a one off, a flash in the plan, all down to the players and anything else that gets mentioned but I still think its worthy of a bit more respect. Hes hardly Roy Hodgson!



I do agree with the general view that were in a better place now than had we won it in 13/14 and probably stuck with Rodgers for longer, and missed out on Klopp but still, 13/14 was such a crazy ride that came out of nowhere and Ill always be appreciative of him for that.



Yeah, that season at the time kind of felt like a freak (not that I was complaining) and it seems more like that in hindsight. I always think he should get more credit for it in some respects because he recognised what he had with the side and adapted how he wanted to play to suit that team.The flipside is that once Suarez left, he never really found his way back and seemed to change what he was trying to do, almost on a weekly basis. I understand there was disconnect between him and the club and both didn't cover themselves in glory with what seemed like compromises (Benteke for Rodgers and Firmino for the transfer committee) at the time, something we've thankfully now resolved.I was hoping he'd have gotten better at finding solutions to problems since he left - which might have been expecting too much, I mean, how much can you grow when you're in a one team league - but it doesn't seem like that at the moment.