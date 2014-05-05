« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leicester City  (Read 94547 times)

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 05:42:32 PM »
Quote from: In Fowler We Trust on Today at 05:30:42 PM
It was unfortunate at our Club as well.
Yeah, without question.
Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,004
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 06:18:56 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 04:40:32 PM
Mad innit.  He was maybe just a game and a bit of bad luck away from getting his image immortalised on a KOP banner alongside our other great mangers and never having to buy a drink in Liverpool ever again.


Always pushing the envelope, Brendan...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 06:26:48 PM »
Quote from: In Fowler We Trust on Today at 05:24:29 PM
I don't know why exactly, but I just couldn't take to him from day one.  His "I would die for this club" particularly irked me.

For me it was his explanation of tactics.

https://youtu.be/Dsd39roJzu4
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,584
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 06:31:01 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:07:31 PM
It is harsh how hes viewed. Until Klopp he literally came closer than anyone else at bringing the title back. It may have been a one off, a flash in the plan, all down to the players and anything else that gets mentioned but I still think its worthy of a bit more respect. Hes hardly Roy Hodgson!

I do agree with the general view that were in a better place now than had we won it in 13/14 and probably stuck with Rodgers for longer, and missed out on Klopp but still, 13/14 was such a crazy ride that came out of nowhere and Ill always be appreciative of him for that.

I agree I really don't get the dislike that some have for a person who has always been respectful of the club even after it all fell apart. I also get really ratty when people give the credit for that year just to Suarez as well, as some do. It borders on the disrespectful, at the end of the day the man did his best for the club and 13/14 was one of the most enjoyable rides I can remember.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,015
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 06:33:22 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:07:31 PM
It is harsh how hes viewed. Until Klopp he literally came closer than anyone else at bringing the title back. It may have been a one off, a flash in the plan, all down to the players and anything else that gets mentioned but I still think its worthy of a bit more respect. Hes hardly Roy Hodgson!

I do agree with the general view that were in a better place now than had we won it in 13/14 and probably stuck with Rodgers for longer, and missed out on Klopp but still, 13/14 was such a crazy ride that came out of nowhere and Ill always be appreciative of him for that.

Yeah, that season at the time kind of felt like a freak (not that I was complaining) and it seems more like that in hindsight. I always think he should get more credit for it in some respects because he recognised what he had with the side and adapted how he wanted to play to suit that team.

The flipside is that once Suarez left, he never really found his way back and seemed to change what he was trying to do, almost on a weekly basis. I understand there was disconnect between him and the club and both didn't cover themselves in glory with what seemed like compromises (Benteke for Rodgers and Firmino for the transfer committee) at the time, something we've thankfully now resolved.

I was hoping he'd have gotten better at finding solutions to problems since he left - which might have been expecting too much, I mean, how much can you grow when you're in a one team league - but it doesn't seem like that at the moment.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,377
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 07:15:34 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:31:01 PM
I agree I really don't get the dislike that some have for a person who has always been respectful of the club even after it all fell apart. I also get really ratty when people give the credit for that year just to Suarez as well, as some do. It borders on the disrespectful, at the end of the day the man did his best for the club and 13/14 was one of the most enjoyable rides I can remember.

This season wouldnt have tasted so sweet without the bitterness of coming so close in 13/14 and 18/19, and a though we came insanely close last year I thought 13/14 was more of a ride but thats probably because of that mad Uruguayan.
Logged

Online King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,421
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 07:24:37 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:31:01 PM
I agree I really don't get the dislike that some have for a person who has always been respectful of the club even after it all fell apart. I also get really ratty when people give the credit for that year just to Suarez as well, as some do. It borders on the disrespectful, at the end of the day the man did his best for the club and 13/14 was one of the most enjoyable rides I can remember.

indeed,

Not so enjoyable but RAWK still has peak viewing on that famous Crystanbul night:

Most Online Today: 1,356. Most Online Ever: 12,744 (May 5, 2014, 10:28:20 PM)

 ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,128
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 07:25:01 PM »
I think any harshness towards Rodgers comes from the recognition that that really was just a one off season. Subsequently, his limitations as a manager were exposed, as was the lack of unity behind the scenes at the time. Everyone was pulling in different directions and seemed quite territorial.

Now we have harmony and everything clicks. It makes people judge Rodgers more coolly. He doesn't seem to have kicked on as a manager and is making similar mistakes, and of course there's always a little bit of ego at play.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online In Fowler We Trust

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,744
  • Truth Justice
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 07:29:58 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:31:01 PM
I agree I really don't get the dislike that some have for a person who has always been respectful of the club even after it all fell apart. I also get really ratty when people give the credit for that year just to Suarez as well, as some do. It borders on the disrespectful, at the end of the day the man did his best for the club and 13/14 was one of the most enjoyable rides I can remember.

As I said up the page - there was just something about him and his "I would die for this club" really upset me, for obvious reasons.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,911
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 07:55:35 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:25:01 PM
I think any harshness towards Rodgers comes from the recognition that that really was just a one off season. Subsequently, his limitations as a manager were exposed, as was the lack of unity behind the scenes at the time. Everyone was pulling in different directions and seemed quite territorial.

Now we have harmony and everything clicks. It makes people judge Rodgers more coolly. He doesn't seem to have kicked on as a manager and is making similar mistakes, and of course there's always a little bit of ego at play.

Which is especially odd considering weve won the title, so its not like anyone can hold that against him anymore either.

Hes always been very respectful of the club since he left, but hell always get a bit of a raw deal from a few. Its a shame but not likely to change.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Up
« previous next »
 