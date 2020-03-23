« previous next »
Author Topic: Leicester City  (Read 93652 times)

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 03:20:59 PM »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 02:29:08 PM
Hahaha thats harsh but, eh, not entirely untrue.  And I always quite liked Pards, personally, so not even any disgrace to it as such.

Speaking of Pardew. The last game of 2013/14, he goes on a massive rant about how Pardew is unappreciated, and should be respected more. Rafa Benitez against Middlesbrough calmly tells Chelsea fans, "You may not like me and I'm off at the end of the season, let's work together until I go".

A journalist asks him his thoughts on that. Rodgers responds by biting the journalists head off saying "that's got nothing to do with us".

But Pardew's business is the business of Liverpool Football Club? I never had anything against him like a lot of people have, but I can see why he's so unlikable. And I think Leicester fans are beginning to think the same.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:22:33 PM by Lynx the saucy mynx »
Offline Caligula?

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 05:42:19 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 12:58:23 PM
Hes a good coach but not exactly big on self-reflection in the transfer any department.
Online OOS

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 06:02:13 PM »
All their goal scoring burden falls on Vardy, and he's 34 now! Iheanacho just hasn't got going, so they need to strengthen there.

On the left, Harvey Barnes looks a player, something about him which makes him stands out.

Their right side is sorely lacking. Not convinced about Ayoze Pérez, don't rate him at all. Albrighton needs moving on. Demarai Gray, don't know what is going on with him. They could do with bringing in someone who can score and create there.

In the middle you have Madison, who I think flatters to deceive, stick in him a tight spot and he's useless. Still good enough for Leicester. Ndidi, Tielemans, Mendy and Choudhury are all under 24 and solid enough for their base of their midfield.

Pereira is an excellent right back and Chilwell is a decent left back, Söyüncü and Evans are solid enough. Schmeichel, everyone knows how good he is.

Good squad to work with, they just need to get their transfers right to stay up thier to challenge with the likes of Chelsea, United and Wolves.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 06:10:47 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 12:58:23 PM
Of course he will. His first presser talking over Ayre and DOF suggestion, the transfer committee, his distrust of Edwards, Borini, Welsh Xavi, Benteke, the Balotelli debacle etc. Hes a good coach but not exactly big on self-reflection in the transfer department.

Leicester can't afford such a terrible transfer window. Big clubs like us can recover from terrible transfers, but I'm not so sure about Leicester.
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online OOS

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1524 on: Yesterday at 06:16:13 PM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:10:47 PM
Leicester can't afford such a terrible transfer window. Big clubs like us can recover from terrible transfers, but I'm not so sure about Leicester.

They need to get the Vardy replacement right, because his legs will go soon. Either phase him out and pair him with a striker who can eventually take over, or be ruthless and get that replacement in now and have Vardy as the bit part player while improving goal scoring from midfield ( transfers or change of tactics).
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1525 on: Yesterday at 06:41:04 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:59:19 AM
Still in their hands if Utd dont win tonight. Would be a shame if they missed out after a cracking first half of the season.

It's still in their hands even if United win tonight. Leicester win out and they're in the CL since the last game of the season is against the Mancs.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 08:00:25 PM »
Leicester have a very good team, they just don't seem to have the strength in depth to sustain a challenge over the course of the season. But Söyüncü, Chilwell, Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans, Praet, Barnes, Maddison and Perez are all mid-20's and younger, they have some decent back-ups, and the likes of Vardy, Evans and Schmeichel should have one more season in them. They need another decent central defender (Maksimovic? Koch?), a handy back-up left back (Bertrand or, if Chilwell goes, maybe Alex Telles as a first choice) and a goalscorer who can play as a number nine or to the side (Depay? Milik? Volland?). But I don't think they're a million miles away.
Online OOS

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 10:00:21 PM »
Come on Brendan! Don't fuck this up.  ;D
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 10:08:40 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 10:00:21 PM
Come on Brendan! Don't fuck this up.  ;D
Sadly I think they will. They look awful and shipped 4 against possibly the worst team in the league in Bournemouth. Any idea when Madisson and Chilwell are back?
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 10:10:28 PM »
well thats a decent boost to them, lets see if they can find some cojones and get some results to make it count.

Be great if it does go to the last day though.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 10:17:37 PM »
The problem is you don't just find form out of nowhere. They were awful even before the enforced break and Rodgers has looked like a deer caught in headlights. Top that off with a few players out and morale being low and there's just no way that they'll take more points from Sheffield/Tottenham than United will from Crystal Palace/West Ham before they both meet on the final day.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 10:19:10 PM »
Massive reprieve tonight, they need to find some fight and form quickly though.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 10:31:52 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:17:37 PM
The problem is you don't just find form out of nowhere. They were awful even before the enforced break and Rodgers has looked like a deer caught in headlights. Top that off with a few players out and morale being low and there's just no way that they'll take more points from Sheffield/Tottenham than United will from Crystal Palace/West Ham before they both meet on the final day.

They just need to win one of the next two to guarantee themselves being in with a chance on the final day and anything can happen from there.
Offline skipper757

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 10:35:22 PM »
Unlikely but a crazy scenario:

Chelsea beat Norwich and lose to us.
Leicester beat Sheff United and lose/draw to Spurs.
United beat Palace and lose/draw to West Ham (Moyes to seal survival with revenge?  :P )
Wolves win against Burnley and Palace.

Chelsea:  63
Leicester:  62 or 63
Man United:  62 or 63
Wolves:  61

Final day:  Leicester-United, Chelsea-Wolves   ;)

Leicester and Wolves wins.  ;D
Online Red Berry

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 10:40:10 PM »
They conceded four to Bournemouth. It's not ability they lack, but belief. They're doubters, and I don't see how they fix that in three games.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 10:44:13 PM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:35:22 PM
Unlikely but a crazy scenario:

Chelsea beat Norwich and lose to us.
Leicester beat Sheff United and lose/draw to Spurs.
United beat Palace and lose/draw to West Ham (Moyes to seal survival with revenge?  :P )
Wolves win against Burnley and Palace.

Chelsea:  63
Leicester:  62 or 63
Man United:  62 or 63
Wolves:  61

Final day:  Leicester-United, Chelsea-Wolves   ;)

Leicester and Wolves wins.  ;D

I fully expect Wolves to be in the mix come the last day of the season. We will beat Chelsea, and they should beat Palace and Burnley. Can't see Leicester beating both Sheffield United and Spurs.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 10:44:56 PM »
Cannot believe Rodgers comments after the Bournemouth game. Talk about throwing players under the bus.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 10:50:21 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:44:56 PM
Cannot believe Rodgers comments after the Bournemouth game. Talk about throwing players under the bus.

even poorer cos it was his awful half time substitution that set the collapse in motion! 
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 10:59:29 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:50:21 PM
even poorer cos it was his awful half time substitution that set the collapse in motion!

Loves a demoralising half time sub does Rodgers.
Offline Gaz123456

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 11:06:09 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:59:29 PM
Loves a demoralising half time sub does Rodgers.
Who's name is in the envelope?
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1540 on: Today at 12:28:18 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:44:56 PM
Cannot believe Rodgers comments after the Bournemouth game. Talk about throwing players under the bus.
Really? I can. He got his education under Mourinho at Chelsea lest you forget.
Offline Al 666

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1541 on: Today at 12:42:17 AM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:28:18 AM
Really? I can. He got his education under Mourinho at Chelsea lest you forget.

Rodgers, Mourinho and Ped Guardiola are all cast from the same mould. They are walking ego's. In their heads they have got football sussed, follow their mantra and doctrine and success is inevitable.

They basically run a cult not a football team. When it doesn't work it is because they have been let down. Luckily enough they knew certain individuals would let them down, so they put their names in an envelope.

They cannot adapt or adjust the way Klopp does because to do so would mean they would have to admit they were fallible in the first place.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1542 on: Today at 12:49:09 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:42:17 AM
Rodgers, Mourinho and Ped Guardiola are all cast from the same mould. They are walking ego's. In their heads they have got football sussed, follow their mantra and doctrine and success is inevitable.

They basically run a cult not a football team. When it doesn't work it is because they have been let down. Luckily enough they knew certain individuals would let them down, so they put their names in an envelope.

They cannot adapt or adjust the way Klopp does because to do so would mean they would have to admit they were fallible in the first place.
I think you nailed them there. Particularly Mourinho and Ped.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1543 on: Today at 01:16:22 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:44:56 PM
Cannot believe Rodgers comments after the Bournemouth game. Talk about throwing players under the bus.

What did he say ?
Online Statto Red

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 03:41:54 AM »
They're in freefall, won 4 & drawn 6 of the last 19 in the league, that's relegation form, can't see them getting anymore points with Sheffield United home next, then Spurs away, & Man Utd home.

It's goodnight vienna for the champions league if Sheffield united win on Thursday.
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1545 on: Today at 06:28:10 AM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 12:58:23 PM
Of course he will. His first presser talking over Ayre and DOF suggestion, the transfer committee, his distrust of Edwards, Borini, Welsh Xavi, Benteke, the Balotelli debacle etc. Hes a good coach but not exactly big on self-reflection in the transfer department.

Great to have you back mate! ;D

Whether or not one agrees with Rossi's posts, it's hard to not like the fact that he is authentic.
Offline No666

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1546 on: Today at 09:08:56 AM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:28:18 AM
Really? I can. He got his education under Mourinho at Chelsea lest you forget.
And like his mentor he lacks the ability to motivate through inspirational force of character. In Brendan's case because he lacks personality.
Good to see you back.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1547 on: Today at 09:15:06 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:08:56 AM
And like his mentor he lacks the ability to motivate through inspirational force of character. In Brendan's case because he lacks personality.
Good to see you back.

At least Mourinho is original prick. He also has quite some record to backup his arrogance. Brendan on the other hand, his biggest achievement was Swansea promotion.
