All their goal scoring burden falls on Vardy, and he's 34 now! Iheanacho just hasn't got going, so they need to strengthen there.



On the left, Harvey Barnes looks a player, something about him which makes him stands out.



Their right side is sorely lacking. Not convinced about Ayoze Pérez, don't rate him at all. Albrighton needs moving on. Demarai Gray, don't know what is going on with him. They could do with bringing in someone who can score and create there.



In the middle you have Madison, who I think flatters to deceive, stick in him a tight spot and he's useless. Still good enough for Leicester. Ndidi, Tielemans, Mendy and Choudhury are all under 24 and solid enough for their base of their midfield.



Pereira is an excellent right back and Chilwell is a decent left back, Söyüncü and Evans are solid enough. Schmeichel, everyone knows how good he is.



Good squad to work with, they just need to get their transfers right to stay up thier to challenge with the likes of Chelsea, United and Wolves.