Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:29:08 PM
Hahaha thats harsh but, eh, not entirely untrue.  And I always quite liked Pards, personally, so not even any disgrace to it as such.

Speaking of Pardew. The last game of 2013/14, he goes on a massive rant about how Pardew is unappreciated, and should be respected more. Rafa Benitez against Middlesbrough calmly tells Chelsea fans, "You may not like me and I'm off at the end of the season, let's work together until I go".

A journalist asks him his thoughts on that. Rodgers responds by biting the journalists head off saying "that's got nothing to do with us".

But Pardew's business is the business of Liverpool Football Club? I never had anything against him like a lot of people have, but I can see why he's so unlikable. And I think Leicester fans are beginning to think the same.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:58:23 PM
Hes a good coach but not exactly big on self-reflection in the transfer any department.
All their goal scoring burden falls on Vardy, and he's 34 now! Iheanacho just hasn't got going, so they need to strengthen there.

On the left, Harvey Barnes looks a player, something about him which makes him stands out.

Their right side is sorely lacking. Not convinced about Ayoze Pérez, don't rate him at all. Albrighton needs moving on. Demarai Gray, don't know what is going on with him. They could do with bringing in someone who can score and create there.

In the middle you have Madison, who I think flatters to deceive, stick in him a tight spot and he's useless. Still good enough for Leicester. Ndidi, Tielemans, Mendy and Choudhury are all under 24 and solid enough for their base of their midfield.

Pereira is an excellent right back and Chilwell is a decent left back, Söyüncü and Evans are solid enough. Schmeichel, everyone knows how good he is.

Good squad to work with, they just need to get their transfers right to stay up thier to challenge with the likes of Chelsea, United and Wolves.
