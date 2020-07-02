« previous next »
Have to play away to Spurs and Arsenal and United at home.

Only easy fixtures on paper are Palace (on the beach nearly), Bournemouth (almost gone but by the time they play mathematically still in with a chance of keeping up) and Sheff United (judging by their performances defo on the beach).

Got 6th written all over it... at best.
They shouldn't have been touted as title challengers, they aren't a 90 point team, which is a minimum of what it would take to win the title this season. They were excellent in the first part of the season, but completely burned out after losing to us at home. Still hope they can get themselves together enough to keep a top 5 place...
Quote from: Henry Gale on December  5, 2019, 03:24:52 PM
Leicester win for me. I can see them dropping more points than City over the next month or two.

I'm not convinced they will finish in the top 4 yet. It's nothing like the year they won it, That year the rest of the league was shite. The points total they had that year will get them nowhere near the title this year.

Wouldn't surprise me if they finished 5 or 6th.

Called it months ago and people laughed  ;D
Quote from: IanZG on July  2, 2020, 12:48:58 PM
They shouldn't have been touted as title challengers, they aren't a 90 point team, which is a minimum of what it would take to win the title this season. They were excellent in the first part of the season, but completely burned out after losing to us at home. Still hope they can get themselves together enough to keep a top 5 place...

Media trying to big up something that was never going to happen. We were on a huge run of form even back in December, 1 defeat since we lost our 2nd last game at Chelsea in May 18, unbeaten in the league, on course for about 110 pts.
Quote from: fucking appalled on July  2, 2020, 11:34:46 AM
This is RAWK

Agreed.

Theyll probably end up 5th or 6th. At the start of the season that would have seemed great. Finishing above Spurs and Arsenal is impressive for them. The way a season ends does seem to have a big impact on how a season is viewed though. Say United finish one point and one place above them. Normally youd say United were the under performers  there but they can point to next season looking promising (its their year!) whereas for Leicester fans there may be a fear about how can they stop the slide in the very short pre-season.
Terrible time to implode
Just another of many clubs over the years to get screwed by City's cheating.
Result is even worse this morning now.
I hope they take it to the last game, against Man utd at home, needing a win for CL.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:56:08 AM
Just another of many clubs over the years to get screwed by City's cheating.

To be fair they are cheating as well. They are heavily backed by billionaires, obviously not to the same extent as City but they are really in no position to complain.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:57:18 AM
I hope they take it to the last game, against Man utd at home, needing a win for CL.
Be tough to win against two guaranteed penalties.
Three games to play and they will qualify for the champions league if they win their remaining three matches. Rodgers has done a really good job this season.

Is Leicesters squad better than the likes of Wolves, Arsenal or Spurs? Id say not*,so to finish even 5th would be decent. 

Who could Leicester get to do better with that squad?


*Its all pretty close though
Quote from: Devastatin' Dave on Today at 10:11:26 AM
Three games to play and they will qualify for the champions league if they win their remaining three matches. Rodgers has done a really good job this season.
Those three games are Sheff Utd, Spurs (A) and Man Utd though.  Disastrous trio to be facing when theyre in this form.

Chelsea have got us, but they also have Norwich at home.  Cant see much chance of Leicester turning this around Im afraid.
Quote from: Devastatin' Dave on Today at 10:11:26 AM
Three games to play and they will qualify for the champions league if they win their remaining three matches. Rodgers has done a really good job this season.

Is Leicesters squad better than the likes of Wolves, Arsenal or Spurs? Id say not*,so to finish even 5th would be decent. 

Who could Leicester get to do better with that squad?


*Its all pretty close though

For half a season he has...

Leicester have Sheff Utd, Spurs and then Man Utd on the last day.  I just hope they can take it to the last day.

Mancs have Southampton, Palace, West Ham and then Leicester on the last day of course.  FA Cup semi against Chelsea which will hopefully distract them too. 

I can actually see them getting turned over by Southampton.  Palace will roll over for them as will West Ham if they are already safe at that point. 

Fingers crossed Ings puts them to the sword and then Vardy gets one last goal to win it on the last day before crumbling into dust and being blown away by a gentle breeze given he is apparently now so ancient...   

Theyre done for this season, I wouldnt put much hope into them somehow taking the CL qualification to the last game.
Too much reliance on Vardy and the suggestion their defence was rock solid.

Think they will need to freshen up next season and invest in the squad
Could go down to the last game of the season, United vs Leicester, who can counter attack best?
Quote from: Devastatin' Dave on Today at 10:11:26 AM
Three games to play and they will qualify for the champions league if they win their remaining three matches. Rodgers has done a really good job this season.

Is Leicesters squad better than the likes of Wolves, Arsenal or Spurs? Id say not*,so to finish even 5th would be decent. 

Who could Leicester get to do better with that squad?


*Its all pretty close though

It will be bit of a pity if they dont qualify for the CL as their form has dropped off and the virus break did them no favours either. Rodgers plays the game in an attractive manner and considering their net spend they definitely have outperformed the past few seasons in winning a title and running close again for CL qualification. Think 14 other teams have spent more than them this year, likewise last season and the title winning side was gutted with the loss of some real key players. To be in the Top 6 is a great achievement nevermind Top 4.
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:43:19 AM
Could go down to the last game of the season, United vs Leicester, who can counter attack best?

Doubt it will. Leicester have fallen off the proverbial cliff.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:56:08 AM
Just another of many clubs over the years to get screwed by City's cheating.

I think Leicester have screwed themselves in fairness.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:47:13 AM
I think Leicester have screwed themselves in fairness.

That's true, but 5th spot was considered a CL place when the league restarted so they can feel at least a bit hard done by the events. Though they might even lose 5th to Wolves, in which case Wolves will feel ever more hard done by the decision...
Still in their hands if Utd dont win tonight. Would be a shame if they missed out after a cracking first half of the season.
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:59:19 AM
Still in their hands if Utd dont win tonight. Would be a shame if they missed out after a cracking first half of the season.

the only shame in it, is that it opened the door to Man Utd.

As for their last 3 games, wouldnt put money on them to win any. They have only won 3 out of their last 14 premier league matches. Its a quite spectacular collapse.

They've got no one to blame but themselves.

If they miss out on the Champions League, it will be a huge opportunity squandered, one they might not get again depending on how others strengthen this summer. I like Rodgers, but he's going to be under pressure and we've seen in the past that when his teams get into a run of bad form and plan A isn't working, he struggles to come up with solutions.

They have to sign a quality striker this summer, but Rodgers and Congerton's recruitment at Celtic was criticised by their supporters so it will be interesting to see how they look to eventually replace a player like Jamie Vardy.
They have to make the right signings in pre season and I wouldn't trust Rodgers' eye for a player.
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 11:49:38 AM
They've got no one to blame but themselves.

If they miss out on the Champions League, it will be a huge opportunity squandered, one they might not get again depending on how others strengthen this summer. I like Rodgers, but he's going to be under pressure and we've seen in the past that when his teams get into a run of bad form and plan A isn't working, he struggles to come up with solutions.

They have to sign a quality striker this summer, but Rodgers and Congerton's recruitment at Celtic was criticised by their supporters so it will be interesting to what how they look to eventually replace a player like Jamie Vardy.

Sure Crystal Palace wouldn't mind them signing Christian Benteke.
We will have to beat Chelsea to help them out. Remember when we needed them to hold out for a draw against City and they let Kompany score a worldie at the death? My my how the tables have turned.
