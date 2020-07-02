They've got no one to blame but themselves.
If they miss out on the Champions League, it will be a huge opportunity squandered, one they might not get again depending on how others strengthen this summer. I like Rodgers, but he's going to be under pressure and we've seen in the past that when his teams get into a run of bad form and plan A isn't working, he struggles to come up with solutions.
They have to sign a quality striker this summer, but Rodgers and Congerton's recruitment at Celtic was criticised by their supporters so it will be interesting to see how they look to eventually replace a player like Jamie Vardy.