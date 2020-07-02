Three games to play and they will qualify for the champions league if they win their remaining three matches. Rodgers has done a really good job this season.



Is Leicesters squad better than the likes of Wolves, Arsenal or Spurs? Id say not*,so to finish even 5th would be decent.



Who could Leicester get to do better with that squad?





*Its all pretty close though



For half a season he has...Leicester have Sheff Utd, Spurs and then Man Utd on the last day. I just hope they can take it to the last day.Mancs have Southampton, Palace, West Ham and then Leicester on the last day of course. FA Cup semi against Chelsea which will hopefully distract them too.I can actually see them getting turned over by Southampton. Palace will roll over for them as will West Ham if they are already safe at that point.Fingers crossed Ings puts them to the sword and then Vardy gets one last goal to win it on the last day before crumbling into dust and being blown away by a gentle breeze given he is apparently now so ancient...