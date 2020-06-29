They're too reliant on Vardy.



This kind of run is the difference between Rodgers and the top tier of managers like Klopp and Guardiola. When his teams lose form and get stuck in a run of bad results, Rodgers struggles to come up with solutions. He papered over the cracks at Liverpool in 2014/15 by changing formation and that worked for a while, then we lost to United at Anfield and everything unraveled from there.



Leicester have got a few really good players, but they're predictable. They need to just grind out a few results and get to the end of the season still in the top four, but that's not really one of Rodgers' strengths. Vardy looks well off the pace, but he is 33 in any case and Leicester have to start looking beyond him. But no one else in that team really looks likely to score a goal at the moment, either.