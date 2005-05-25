Did you just look at a map of Leicester or something...? At a guess the majority of fans, as with the majority of clubs, are working class, generally vote Labour and live quite close to the city centre and suburbs.



YouGov exit poll Tory vs Labour:AB 42-32C1 43-34C2 49-31DE 47-34Can't apply 1980's political science to 2019 I'm afraidGiven Leicester's demographics and how the class and ethnic lines are shaping up with regards to voting patterns, I think it's fair to say that the demographic you described were more likely to be part of the Tory brexiteer fraction of Leicester's populace than the general Leicester urban population at large.These lines between classes' political leanings have blurred and that's why you start to hear what you hear from fans of Leicester and Newcastle (they sung about Boris a while ago if I remember correctly), in effect many of their hardcore fans suddenly ending up in the Tory camp since the working class in many areas of England are Leave voters.On a final note, it's not like all people outside of the city in Leicestershire are wealthy and that the working class doesn't exist in those rural areas. It's not as prominent as in the mining belt of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, but it's still there.