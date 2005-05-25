« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leicester City  (Read 73711 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 11:55:44 AM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 10:40:04 AM
I wouldn`t say Pete has preconceived opinion of Leicester fans as he actually goes to games!

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Super MAC

  • ....and a nice pair of trousers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 530
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 12:02:01 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:11:49 AM
There was, on the big screen, for a good 5 mins.

Not to mention the tannoy announcements to the same effect, the display by the way was pretty good and much better than watching the local full kit wanker who has won a prize draw, taking penalties at half time past the youth team goalkeeper....and whilst I'm on one in general the Leicester fans where fine, every side has its wankers who follow them including ours...
Logged
All governments are lying cocksuckers - Bill Hicks

Online a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,069
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 12:30:19 PM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 10:40:04 AM
I wouldn`t say Pete has preconceived opinion of Leicester fans as he actually goes to games!

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:55:44 AM


Buck Pete, lighting the thread up... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,303
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 12:36:42 PM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 10:40:04 AM
I wouldn`t say Pete has preconceived opinion of Leicester fans as he actually goes to games!

Mmm, as do I. I actually go to several Leicester games as well each season, with some Leicester fans and drink with them and talk to them, etc.

If an opposition fan said all Liverpool fans were bell-ends because some posted helicopters and flames in the replies to that tweet, then they'd be wrong as well - wouldn't they?
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,655
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 12:41:46 PM »
Quote from: a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please on Today at 12:30:19 PM
Buck Pete, lighting the thread up... ;D

Wish Id phrased things different now. It is the season of goodwill after all

Leicester City fans are utter bells. I can handle internet trolls but these fuckers go to the ground

Holding up S*N cards And singing victims and feed the scousers. What the holy fuck?

Any LFC fan defending that needs their head testing :)
Logged

Offline SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,939
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 12:44:00 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:50:47 PM
https://twitter.com/JacqueCastiles/status/1210327091180384257?s=20

Tory meffs.

No where to be seen with 5 minutes to go. Strangely, not a sausage outside either when singing in their faces. Funny what a load of plod and 10 yards of covered seating can do to ones bravery and hardness inside the ground as well.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,303
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 12:51:12 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:41:46 PM
Wish Id phrased things different now. It is the season of goodwill after all

Leicester City fans are utter bells. I can handle internet trolls but these fuckers go to the ground

Holding up S*N cards And singing victims and feed the scousers. What the holy fuck?

Any LFC fan defending that needs their head testing :)

I agree, those doing that are bell-ends. There might be a large minority of them who are like that, but it's certainly not all of them.

Like I say, I work in Leicester, and come into contact daily with Leicester fans who are season ticket holders, and don't match up with those bell-ends you highlighted.

So i defend the Leicester fans I know, and condemn the ones who are bell-ends, even if that makes me a Muppet.

Am looking forward to seeing one of the Leicester fans from my office though, who was trying to claim that Ricardo was better than Trent! Now he's seen Trent in the flesh at his devastating best, I think there'll be some back-tracking there!
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Online Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,473
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 12:51:40 PM »
Fuck Leicester and fuck their fans. I hope they get relegated and go into liquidation
Logged

Offline fudge

  • RAWK Gaylord
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,746
  • "I'm a swine, its my nature"
    • Fat man dancing
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 12:54:46 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:41:46 PM
Wish Id phrased things different now. It is the season of goodwill after all

Leicester City fans are utter bells. I can handle internet trolls but these fuckers go to the ground

Holding up S*N cards And singing victims and feed the scousers. What the holy fuck?

Any LFC fan defending that needs their head testing :)

no but its equally important not to overegg it. As far as i've seen it was two arseholes holding the sun things up, they need the kick in of all time etc but you can't besmirch an entire crowd or club for that as we know all too well what that feels like for the actions of a few knobheads.

Most of the leicester fans i know or have seen online have utterly condemned it.

Logged
Rubber Dinghy Rapids....

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,655
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 01:02:08 PM »
Ok Fudge fair enough but I can only comment on what I hear EVERY time I visit the King Power, which has been quite a few times. And its an entire stand churning out their shite.

What Leicester have got against us is beyond me it really is.

There are some pretty high profile scousers who arent too happy with their shite along with loads of average joe fans like myself.
Logged

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,114
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 01:20:47 PM »
Didn't the whole of Leicester vote Labour?
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,939
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 01:26:20 PM »
Quote from: fudge on Today at 12:54:46 PM
no but its equally important not to overegg it. As far as i've seen it was two arseholes holding the sun things up, they need the kick in of all time etc but you can't besmirch an entire crowd or club for that as we know all too well what that feels like for the actions of a few knobheads.

Most of the leicester fans i know or have seen online have utterly condemned it.


One or two holding it up - the other 60 or 70 pointing at them 2, giggling, braking out the well worn 'always the victim' ditty. Not shouted down by their own either, but laughed at and told to grow up by us. Then sung down by our end.

They are a small time club, with small time fans - their fan base strike me as your archetypal England fan. Whoop-de-do for them I guess and they'll take pride in that.

Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 01:31:13 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 01:20:47 PM
Didn't the whole of Leicester vote Labour?

Yes, but not Leicestershire, which is massively Tory. There's a massive urban-rural divide there between Leicester that is a minority-majority city and the Tory heartlands surrounding it where vast proportions of their support is coming from since they're the dominant club in the county. Leicestershire is not as Brexit as Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, but decisively voted to Leave since the city was split almost down the middle.

Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 11:00:25 PM
Leicestershire vote share in spite of three safe Labour urban seats:

Total votes: 527,690
Con: 281,019
Lab: 169,475

Con: 53.3 %
Lab: 32.1 %

Rural Leicestershire:

Total votes: 393,347
Con: 237,938
Lab: 93,488

Con: 60.5 %
Lab: 23.8 %

Brexit vote:

Total votes: 524,593
Remain: 251,347 (47.9 %)
Leave: 273,246 (52.1 %)

Rural Leicestershire:

Total votes: 385,621
Remain: 180,367 (46.8 %)
Leave: 205,254 (53.2 %)

In other words, quite different from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire but the party affiliation remains the same.

Comparison on Brexit:


Quite a difference.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:53:19 PM by Linudden »
Logged

Offline plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,410
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 01:58:17 PM »
Linudden, if youre so desperate to chat utter wham at least back it up mate :D

Vast proportions of their support doesnt come from those Tory rural areas because vast proportions of those Tory rural areas have fuck all interest in football and have much more interest in good old fashioned rugger.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline royhendohohohoho!

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 02:06:23 PM »
It's an imagined rivalry thing I think - see also in recent years Chelsea and Man City - it's a rite of passage to imagine you're club's big enough to have Liverpool fans think of it as a rival, and to then try and draw Liverpool fans into a tribal thing.

Southampton fans even toyed with it about transfers.

Chelsea just about managed it I guess.

Leicester?
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 02:10:08 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 01:58:17 PM
Linudden, if youre so desperate to chat utter wham at least back it up mate :D

Oh, hi mate hope you've had a merry Xmas :)

The majority of Leicestershire's population is outside the boundaries of the City of Leicester (329 k vs 369 k). So, by definition, that means a vast proportion of their support will come from outside city limits and thus from Tory areas. The entire county is within easy driving distance from Leicester proper. Sure, rugby interest is obviously high, but it doesn't deflect from the fact that football clubs have a larger attendance area than just the square mile around the stadium. It's like saying Liverpool and Everton aren't the main clubs on the Wirral!

It's impossible to say how much of Leicester's attendance is from the shire rather than the city but there's definitely going to be a 'vast proportion' of both categories.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:12:31 PM by Linudden »
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 02:17:30 PM »
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Today at 02:06:23 PM
It's an imagined rivalry thing I think - see also in recent years Chelsea and Man City - it's a rite of passage to imagine you're club's big enough to have Liverpool fans think of it as a rival, and to then try and draw Liverpool fans into a tribal thing.

Southampton fans even toyed with it about transfers.

Chelsea just about managed it I guess.

Leicester?

Yeah. Besides their shock league title, they've been irrelevant and most likely are a flash in the pan this spell too. If Pep remains or Brendan takes over at City I can see either of them buying half their team in the summer (Söyüncü, Pereira, Chilwell, Ndidi, Maddison). I hope we can lay our hands on Maddison ourselves either next summer or 2021 since I believe he'd fit Klopp's system to a T and is the sole truly creative player they've had, thus carrying them on his shoulders this autumn. Yesterday, he faced too good a team to do what he's done though.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:20:37 PM by Linudden »
Logged

Offline plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,410
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 02:25:46 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:10:08 PM
It's impossible to say how much of Leicester's attendance is from the shire rather than the city

Ill translate :)

Yes sorry I was chatting utter shit, I actually have no clue

Did you just look at a map of Leicester or something...? At a guess the majority of fans, as with the majority of clubs, are working class, generally vote Labour and live quite close to the city centre and suburbs.

I get calling people Torys is an easy one, but its always worth knowing about what youre talking about first buddy.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:29:04 PM by plucking affattedgoose »
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 02:42:32 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 02:25:46 PM
Did you just look at a map of Leicester or something...? At a guess the majority of fans, as with the majority of clubs, are working class, generally vote Labour and live quite close to the city centre and suburbs.

YouGov exit poll Tory vs Labour:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_United_Kingdom_general_election#YouGov

AB 42-32
C1 43-34
C2 49-31
DE 47-34

Can't apply 1980's political science to 2019 I'm afraid :)

Given Leicester's demographics and how the class and ethnic lines are shaping up with regards to voting patterns, I think it's fair to say that the demographic you described were more likely to be part of the Tory brexiteer fraction of Leicester's populace than the general Leicester urban population at large.

These lines between classes' political leanings have blurred and that's why you start to hear what you hear from fans of Leicester and Newcastle (they sung about Boris a while ago if I remember correctly), in effect many of their hardcore fans suddenly ending up in the Tory camp since the working class in many areas of England are Leave voters.

On a final note, it's not like all people outside of the city in Leicestershire are wealthy and that the working class doesn't exist in those rural areas. It's not as prominent as in the mining belt of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, but it's still there.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:50:01 PM by Linudden »
Logged

Offline plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,410
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 02:49:38 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:42:32 PM
YouGov exit poll Tory vs Labour:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_United_Kingdom_general_election#YouGov

AB 42-32
C1 43-34
C2 49-31
DE 47-34

Can't apply 1980's political science to 2019 I'm afraid :)

Given Leicester's demographics and how the class and ethnic lines are shaping up with regards to voting patterns, I think it's fair to say that the demographic you described were more likely to be part of the Tory brexiteer fraction of Leicester's populace than the general Leicester urban population at large.

Stick the politics in the politics thread, where it belongs. Youve shown youve got literally fuck all clue what youre on about with respect to how that translates to any group of football supporters, and until you do youre probably better off not commenting at all.

Could be a good side project for you though mate, Id suggest going away and doing many, many hours of research into it. Many.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 02:53:58 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 02:49:38 PM
Stick the politics in the politics thread, where it belongs. Youve shown youve got literally fuck all clue what youre on about with respect to how that translates to any group of football supporters, and until you do youre probably better off not commenting at all.

Could be a good side project for you though mate, Id suggest going away and doing many, many hours of research into it. Many.

The debate was on about whether Leicester fans were Tories or not and I provided material related to the topic, some would agree, some would disagree, don't be worried about that mate :) No need to make it personal because we have different preferences in another sport. Leave those differences in that thread.

Have a cheerful continuation to the final few days of the decade!
« Last Edit: Today at 02:58:34 PM by Linudden »
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 03:47:48 PM »
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Today at 02:06:23 PM
It's an imagined rivalry thing I think - see also in recent years Chelsea and Man City - it's a rite of passage to imagine you're club's big enough to have Liverpool fans think of it as a rival, and to then try and draw Liverpool fans into a tribal thing.

Southampton fans even toyed with it about transfers.

Chelsea just about managed it I guess.

Leicester?

Correct.
Logged
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,510
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 03:56:32 PM »
https://www.foxestalk.co.uk/topic/121513-some-of-our-fans/

Plenty of decent Leicester fans on there speaking out.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,106
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 04:02:29 PM »
While they do have some decent fans, the bellendery apparently includes their official twitter feed, with the asinine attempt at a savefootball hashtag, presumably the idea that a club that isn't backed by oil money is a danger to football.  ???

https://mobile.twitter.com/danstorey74/status/1210198281634172928/photo/1
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,763
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 04:05:23 PM »
Strange to say in a game they lost 0-4 and could have lost by 2 or 3 more but Söyüncü is a find for them.
Logged
Boney's high on China White, Shorty found a punk.
Don't you know there ain't no devil, that's just Screamin' Jay when he's drunk.
Well this stuff will probably kill you, let's do another line.
What you say you meet me down on heartattack and vine.

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,429
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 04:06:32 PM »
If Liverpool were my team I wouldn't give a flying fuck about Leicester City or any other team.

 . . . . . . I wouldn't tar everybody with the same brush neither, not every single one of them is a c*nt, and not every single Geordie thinks it's a good idea to put his dukes up to a fucking Police Horse neither   :P

It's Christmas time, relax   :)
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 PM
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online Lfc18ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 04:10:59 PM »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 04:06:32 PM
If Liverpool were my team I wouldn't give a flying fuck about Leicester City or any other team.

 . . . . . . I wouldn't tar everybody with the same brush neither, not every single one of them is a c*nt, and not every single Geordie thinks it's a good idea to put his dukes up to a fucking Police Horse neither   :P

It's Christmas time, relax   :)
Well said
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,106
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 04:14:19 PM »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 04:06:32 PM

 . . . . . . I wouldn't tar everybody with the same brush neither, not every single one of them is a c*nt, and not every single Geordie thinks it's a good idea to put his dukes up to a fucking Police Horse neither   :P

The aversion to coats thing is still true though isn't it?  ;D
Logged

Online Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,451
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 04:16:31 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 03:56:32 PM
https://www.foxestalk.co.uk/topic/121513-some-of-our-fans/

Plenty of decent Leicester fans on there speaking out.

From that thread:
Quote
Posted 16 hours ago

Last few weeks have been tough to take.

The football's bad enough, but a section of out support seem to have embraced a childish right-wing reactionary agenda that is starting to brand our club in a regrettable way.

I'd remind these wankers that - like it or not - this is a radical and diverse city, and you lot are a frankly embarrassing stain on it.

Why don't you take your Tory posturing somewhere it's wanted,

Absolute tossers.
Is right

Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:02:29 PM
While they do have some decent fans, the bellendery apparently includes their official twitter feed, with the asinine attempt at a savefootball hashtag, presumably the idea that a club that isn't backed by oil money is a danger to football.  ???

https://mobile.twitter.com/danstorey74/status/1210198281634172928/photo/1
Probably a fake. Almost certainly, I'd say. Don't be in such a hurry to get caught up in it all
« Last Edit: Today at 04:19:00 PM by Ghost of Xmas Futureville »
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,106
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1349 on: Today at 04:24:52 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 04:16:31 PM
Probably a fake. Almost certainly, I'd say. Don't be in such a hurry to get caught up in it all

Nope, I saw the original one before it got deleted.
Logged

Online Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,451
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 04:26:34 PM »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 04:06:32 PM
If Liverpool were my team I wouldn't give a flying fuck about Leicester City or any other team.

 . . . . . . I wouldn't tar everybody with the same brush neither, not every single one of them is a c*nt, and not every single Geordie thinks it's a good idea to put his dukes up to a fucking Police Horse neither   :P

It's Christmas time, relax   :)
Well said Paul.

I know that excessive reacting is a football fan thing, but I'm not keen on the how oversensitive our fans are becoming, the more successful we get. City fans started doing this and look where they've ended up.

As you say, we just need to chill. We're the best team in the world. It''s natural that opposition fans will dash themselves on the rocks of our inviolability with all kinds of crap, to try and get a reaction. But why should we care?

One of the best things about Liverpool fandom as I was growing up was that we focused on our own team and were supremely indifferent to anyone else (apart from our lovely neighbours, of course).

If you feel belligerent be assured that remaining indifferent will cause more pain to the opposition than any amount of reacting.

But I guess each to their own
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,464
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 04:26:53 PM »

"Last few weeks have been tough to take.

The football's bad enough, but a section of out support seem to have embraced a childish right-wing reactionary agenda that is starting to brand our club in a regrettable way.

I'd remind these wankers that - like it or not - this is a radical and diverse city, and you lot are a frankly embarrassing stain on it.

Why don't you take your Tory posturing somewhere it's wanted,

Absolute tossers."

Credit to that pesron. Leicester is a great city when it comes to diversity and the like, dickheads at the game waving Sun logos is a shame, even taking the current political climate into account.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,069
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1352 on: Today at 04:27:26 PM »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 04:06:32 PM
and not every single Geordie thinks it's a good idea to put his dukes up to a fucking Police Horse neither   :P



Some of them do tend to over-indulge in the holiday feasting, though... ;)
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,451
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1353 on: Today at 04:31:36 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:24:52 PM
Nope, I saw the original one before it got deleted.
Ok I'll believe you. In that case temp Xmas staff? Too much sherry? It was clearly removed as being idiotic and not representative of the club's views. Which is a good thing, right?
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,106
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1354 on: Today at 04:37:24 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 04:26:34 PM
I know that excessive reacting is a football fan thing, but I'm not keen on the how oversensitive our fans are becoming, the more successful we get. City fans started doing this and look where they've ended up.


While you could make that argument about some things, the biggest thing to have wound people up about this latest game was the brandishing of the S*n logo etc and in the case of that it is not overreacting it is simply reacting and quite appropriate too.
Logged

Online Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,303
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1355 on: Today at 04:44:38 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:37:24 PM
While you could make that argument about some things, the biggest thing to have wound people up about this latest game was the brandishing of the S*n logo etc and in the case of that it is not overreacting it is simply reacting and quite appropriate too.

Some Leicester fans did that.  Some Liverpool fans posted some horrific things on twitter in response.  Neither are representative of the full fan-base, so branding them all the same would be over-reacting, as would calling anyone on here defending 'some' of the Leicester fan-base as muppets.
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 