Wish Id phrased things different now. It is the season of goodwill after all
Leicester City fans are utter bells. I can handle internet trolls but these fuckers go to the ground
Holding up S*N cards And singing victims and feed the scousers. What the holy fuck?
Any LFC fan defending that needs their head testing
I agree, those doing that are bell-ends. There might be a large minority of them who are like that, but it's certainly not all of them.
Like I say, I work in Leicester, and come into contact daily with Leicester fans who are season ticket holders, and don't match up with those bell-ends you highlighted.
So i defend the Leicester fans I know, and condemn the ones who are bell-ends, even if that makes me a Muppet.
Am looking forward to seeing one of the Leicester fans from my office though, who was trying to claim that Ricardo was better than Trent! Now he's seen Trent in the flesh at his devastating best, I think there'll be some back-tracking there!