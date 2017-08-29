« previous next »
Author Topic: Leicester City  (Read 71108 times)

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 11:43:21 PM »
Still a very good side just hit a bit of a wall at the moment but still expect them to finish in the top three.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 11:45:25 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:50:47 PM
https://twitter.com/JacqueCastiles/status/1210327091180384257?s=20

Tory meffs.

The golden mile is the only decent this about that shitty city,fucking rubbish night out.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 12:02:47 AM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:50:47 PM
https://twitter.com/JacqueCastiles/status/1210327091180384257?s=20

Tory meffs.

And look at the pricks responding on Twitter with helicopter jokes. People are dicks.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 12:12:38 AM »
Shit club with shit fans.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 12:14:51 AM »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 12:12:38 AM
Shit club with shit fans.

Badly shown up by our what ...3000 there? Outsung from start to finish.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 12:33:36 AM »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 12:14:51 AM
Badly shown up by our what ...3000 there? Outsung from start to finish.

And showed themselves up more than we could possibly have hoped to

Disgusting people
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 01:05:20 AM »
Horrible Tories have been giving it the whole "Victims" etc narrative for years now.  They are arguably the worst fans for it after the Mancs.

Hate their fan-base with a passion and been saying it for years.

There's still Muppet Liverpool "fans" on here defending them because they happen to know one half decent Leicester fan at work or something similar.

Anyhow, back in your box you inbred rats
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 01:07:56 AM »
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on Yesterday at 11:31:43 PM
ha ha touche.

Expect to see you coming out and waving at Mumbo Jumbo's.

We're all lining up to chuck bottles at his dome...
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 01:50:03 AM »
Should be a trigger warning for that "light show" they had going. What the fuck was that about?
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 02:00:26 AM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:05:20 AM
Horrible Tories have been giving it the whole "Victims" etc narrative for years now.  They are arguably the worst fans for it after the Mancs.

Hate their fan-base with a passion and been saying it for years.

There's still Muppet Liverpool "fans" on here defending them because they happen to know one half decent Leicester fan at work or something similar.

Anyhow, back in your box you inbred rats
More than one, tough guy

I've never vilified any group due to the actions of a few c*nts, and I'm not gonna start now - otherwise I''d have to trash Liverpool fans...
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 02:52:07 AM »
Gonna be fun watching them implode due to the league cup commitments they have. Their squad can't handle additional games.
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 02:58:39 AM »
Don't have any strong opinions on Leicester, I have plenty of time for Brendan, their title win and the way they play football. They're nothing like Abu Dhabi FC and as infuriating as seeing Leicester win another title would be to a Liverpool fan, much rather them every day of the week. Thankfully looks like we'll avoid that. I don't even hate the likes of Vardy who people like a moan about.

That said, there's a few absolute tits. I probably dislike Schmeichel more than any player in the prem. He is a horrible c*nt like his arl fella. I've probably said some horrible things about him when I see him storm out of his box at Anfield. He's done it a few times. Horrible, moaning c*nt. Choudhury as well, the little useless prick. It's nothing against the team, I'm sure I'd hate them just as much if they were at other clubs.
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 03:06:30 AM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:50:03 AM
Should be a trigger warning for that "light show" they had going. What the fuck was that about?

I read earlier that they asked supporters with light sensitivity to take their seats after KO for their own well-being. If thats true then honestly, what the fuck?
